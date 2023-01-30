Saskatchewan's Conexus Credit Union provides best service experience amongst Canadian digital banking firms three years in a row according to Surviscor

Surviscor 2023 digital banking service level experience rankings

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Saskatchewan-based Conexus Credit Union (Conexus) has once again ranked #1 in providing the best customer service experience amongst Canadian digital banking firms as measured by the 2023 Surviscor Service Level Assessment review. Conexus scored 92%, 25 percentage points higher than Desjardins who ranked second. This is the third consecutive year Conexus has ranked at the top of the ratings. National Bank of Canada was the highest-ranking big bank at 8th.

Credit unions continue to dominate service levels while big banks continue to trend in the wrong direction - Surviscor

Notable Digital Banking Firms - Service Rankings Rank Firm Score 1 Conexus Credit Union 92 % 2 Desjardins 67 % 3 Assiniboine Credit Union 64 % 4 Servus Credit Union 58 % 5 Envision Financial 48 % 8 National Bank of Canada 38 % 14 CIBC 29 % 16 Meridian Credit Union 26 % 17 BMO Bank of Montreal 24 % 18 TD Canada Trust 23 % 21 Scotiabank 21 % 21 ATB Financial 21 % 21 Tangerine 21 % 21 RBC Royal Bank 21 % 26 EQ Bank 19 %

"Credit union dominance continued in 2022 as it was the sixth straight year that a credit union is the top firm as digital banking service levels continue to trend in the wrong direction and the big banks continue to provide less service despite ongoing record profits," said Glenn LaCoste, President of Surviscor Group. "Congratulations again to Conexus Credit Union on its continued service response excellence and its breadth of service interaction choices for its credit union members and general public," added Mr. LaCoste.

"At Conexus, our members are our number one priority. Their financial well-being drives everything we do – it's not just something we say, but a concept we live by that motivates us to do our very best," said Maggie Sinclair, Chief Growth Officer at Conexus. "We're honoured and proud to be recognized for providing the best service level experience to our members for the last three years and is a true reflection of our employees' commitment to our values and serving our members."

The review, now in its 18th year, analyzes digital service interaction methods and availability at each firm, including both desktop and mobile platforms, and reviewed 147 individual interactions with each firm between January and December 2022 to complete the analysis. The review highlights can be found in Surviscor's Between The Lines blog at https://www.surviscor.com/blog/reviews/canadas-best-and-worst-consumer-banking-customer-service-level-experiences.

For further information on the Surviscor Canadian Consumer Banking Service Level Experience scorCard, visit Surviscor | Consumer Banking Service Level Experience Rankings.

ABOUT SURVISCOR INC

Surviscor is a North American leader in the analysis and ranking of Canadian digital customer experiences provided by service firms. Surviscor's popular digital brokerage and banking reviews are powered by its proprietary scorCard methodology, identifying the BEST and WORST digital customer experiences. All studies and analyses serve as industry benchmarks for consumers and industry participants by identifying digital offerings considered to be leading-edge as compared to the industry standard.

ABOUT CONEXUS CREDIT UNION

Conexus is a forward-thinking, innovative credit union committed to improving the financial well-being of our members and communities. We do this by creating simple, personal, and empowering experiences for our members that are transformational, not just transactional. We are one of Saskatchewan's largest credit unions and being connected to our communities across the province is a commitment we have upheld for the last 80+ years. As a local co-operative, our profits are returned to our members through our rates, no-fee accounts, community investment and more. Visit Conexus.ca for more information.

