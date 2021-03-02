TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
VANCOUVER, BC, March 1, 2021 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AVALON WORKS CORP. ("AWB")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, the common shares Avalon Works Corp. (the "Company") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange"). The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Prior to and in connection with the listing of the Company's common shares on the Exchange, the Company's Listing Application dated February 25, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by the Exchange and filed on SEDAR. In connection with the Listing Application, the Company completed financings to raise gross proceeds of CAD$5,040,500.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
Canada
Capitalization:
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 26,217,000
Escrowed Shares:
14,049,998 common shares are subject to a 36 month staged
Transfer Agent:
AST Trust Company (Canada)
Trading Symbol:
AWB
CUSIP Number:
05348V309
Sponsoring Member:
None
For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated February 25, 2021 and news release dated November 26, 2020, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.
Company Contact:
Justin Bourassa
Company Address:
Suite 300, 10545 45 Avenue NW, Edmonton, Alberta, T6H 4M9
Company Phone Number:
(780) 437-6624
Company Email Address:
justinb@metalsgroup.com
________________________________________
TRANSITION METALS CORP. ("XTM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the notice of distribution of Transition Metals Corp. (the "Company").
Dividend per Common Share:
0.1 SPC Nickel Shares
Payable Date:
March 17, 2021
Record Date:
March 3, 2021
Ex-Dividend Date:
March 2, 2021
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated February 24, 2021.
_____________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
EUROTIN INC. ("LIM.H")
[formerly Eurotin Inc. ("TIN.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: March 01, 2021
NEX Company
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, March 03, 2021, the trading symbol for the Company will change from (TIN.H) to (LIM.H). There is no change in the company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The Company is classified as an 'Other Metal Ore Mining' company.
________________________________________
21/03/01 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("AZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:54 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("AZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ABIGAIL CAPITAL CORPORATION ("ACC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:57 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ALX RESOURCES CORP. ("AL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Mineral Property Option Agreement dated February 18, 2021 between the Company and Alligator Resources Ltd. whereby the Company has been granted an option (first and second) to acquire up to an 80% interest in the Alligator Lake Project (the "Project") located northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan. The consideration to earn an initial 51-per-cent interest and up to an 80-per-cent interest in the Project is cash payments totalling $150,000, the issuance of 1,500,000 common shares and expend a total of $1,250,000 in exploration expenditures over a four-year period.
________________________________________
ANC CAPITAL VENTURES INC. ("ANCV.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver, British Columbia to Calgary, Alberta.
________________________________________
AURION RESOURCES LTD. ("AU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 29, 2021, February 1, 2021 and February 9, 2021:
Number of Shares:
13,425,033 shares (of which 11,855,033 are Brokered)
Purchase Price:
$0.85 per share
Number of Placees:
45 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Lotan Holdings Inc. (David Lotan)
Y
705,882
Finder's Fee:
Cormack Securities Inc. - $322,633.68 and 379,569 Agent's Options that are
Haywood Securities Inc. - $80,658.42 and 94,892 Agent's Options that are
PI Financial Corp. - $80,658.42 and 94,892 Agent's Options that are exercisable
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $53,772.28 and 63,262 Agent's Options that are
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated February 23, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
BAROYECA GOLD & SILVER INC. ("BGS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, March 01, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
BRAILLE ENERGY SYSTEMS INC. ("BES")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:28 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS CORP. ("BCT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. ("BriaCell") has closed its financing pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 (the "Prospectus") which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") which became effective on February 23, 2021 (the "Offering") previously announced on February 20, 2020.
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has been advised that the Offering closed on February 26, 2021 for gross proceeds of US$25,000,000.
Underwriter:
ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc.
Offering:
5,882,353 units (the "Common Units") and 1,030,000 pre-funded units ("Pre-
Common Unit Price:
US$4.25 (inclusive of the exercise price of the Pre-Funded Warrant, in the case
Pre-Funded Unit Price:
US$4.24
Underwriter Commission:
The Underwriter received a cash commission of US$2,000,618.
Underwriter Warrants:
The Underwriter received 294,118 compensation warrants (the "Compensation
Over-Allotment Option:
The Underwriter was granted an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to
For additional information, see BriaCell's news release dated February 23, 2021, which is available under BriaCell's SEDAR profile, and the Prospectus, which is available on the SEC's website, located at http://www.sec.gov.
________________________________________
COBALT BLOCKCHAIN INC. ("COBC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 500,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for CDN$187,822.
Number of Creditors:
2 Creditors
The Creditors are former Officers and Insiders of the Company.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 08, 2020. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt is extinguished.
________________________________________
EDISON COBALT CORP. ("EDDY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 23, 2021:
Number of Shares:
10,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per share
Warrants:
10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.12 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
38 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
Y
250,000
[1 placee]
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on February 26, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
FOCUS GRAPHITE INC. ("FMS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:25 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
FOCUS GRAPHITE INC. ("FMS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GRAPHITE ONE INC. ("GPH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 20, 2021:
Number of Shares:
16,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.50 per share
Warrants:
16,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,000,000 shares. The
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.61 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
174 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
None
Finder's Fee:
$595,040.00 cash payment and 1,190,080 Broker Warrants payable to
$3,200.00 cash payment and 6,400 Broker Warrants payable to Haywood
$16,160.00 cash payment and 32,320 Broker Warrants payable to The Basran
Each Broker Warrant will be will be non-transferrable and exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.61 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated February 23, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
JAZZ RESOURCES INC. ("JZR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non -Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non Brokered Private Placement announced January 11, 2021:
Number of Shares:
3,737,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.25 per share
Warrants
3,737,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,737,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price
$0.35 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
36 Placee
Insider/Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
[ 1 Placee]
P
100,000
Finder's Fee:
Asenta Finance Corp. - $13,320 and 53,280 Warrants.
Mezzo Consulting Services S.A. - $2,520 and 10,080 Warrants.
CIBC World Markets - $1,500 and 12,000 Warrants
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on February 22, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
LITHIUM SOUTH DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ("LIS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 25, 2021:
Number of Shares:
5,336,667 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.60 per share
Warrants:
5,336,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,336,667 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.80
Warrant Term to Expiry:
5 Years
Number of Placees:
24 Placees
Finder's Fee:
PI Financial Corp.
$16,531.20 cash; 27,552 warrants
Public Eye Consulting Busche
$12,703.78 cash; 21,173 warrants
Nathan Rotstein
$175,095.60 cash; 291,826 warrants
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
$40,869.44 cash; 68,116 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.80
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
5 years
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
MCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("MCLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to Non-Brokered Private Placements announced December 7, 2020 and January 4, 2021:
Convertible Debentures
US$2,798,000 and US$1,870,000
Conversion Price:
Convertible into common shares at US$1.48 and US$1.53 of principal
Maturity date:
Three years from issuance
Interest rate:
8% per annum
Number of Placees:
48 placees
Finder's Fee:
An aggregate of US$231,900 in cash and 115,200 finders' warrants payable to
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placements and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
MINNOVA CORP. ("MCI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 7, 2021:
Number of Shares:
2,187,500 flow-through common shares and 1,200,000 non-flow-through
Purchase Price:
$0.32 per flow-through common share
$0.25 per non-flow-through common share
Warrants:
2,293,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,293,750 non-flow-through
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.35 for a period of 24 months
Number of Placees:
13 Placees
Finder's Fee:
An aggregate of $9,432 and 36,678 finder's warrants payable to Leede Jones
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases dated January 25, 2021 and February 4, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
NEVADA SUNRISE GOLD CORPORATION. ("NEV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 01, 2021:
Number of Shares:
4,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per share
Warrants:
2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.16
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
25 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Warren Stanyer
Y
200,000
Michael Sweatman
Y
50,000
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee]
P
100,000
Finder's Fee:
Haywood Securities Inc.
$4,270.00 cash; 42,700 warrants
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
$700.00 cash; 7,000 warrants
Sprott Capital Partners LP
$700.00 cash; 7,000 warrants
Herculis Partners, SA
$3,500.00 cash; 35,000 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.16
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
Valid for 2 years from closing.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
NEXUS GOLD CORP ("NXS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment, Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
12,532,477
Expiry Date of Warrants:
(8,649,913 – February 26, 2021)
(3,882,564 – March 19, 2021)
Forced Exercise Provision:
If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.125 or
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
(11,517,478 @ $0.18) (1,014,999 @ $0.20)
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.10
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
February 26, 2022 and March 19, 2022
These warrants were issued pursuant private placements of 15,113,154 non flow-through shares and 2,045,333 flow-through shares with 17,158,487 share purchase warrants attached, which were accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 20, 2019.
________________________________________
NORDEN CROWN METALS CORPORATION ("NOCR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:58 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NORDEN CROWN METALS CORPORATION ("NOCR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NORTHERN GRAPHITE CORPORATION ("NGC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on news releases dated January 21, 2021 and January 28, 2021:
Number of Securities:
10,688,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.28 per common share
Warrants:
5,344,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 5,344,000 shares
Warrants Exercise Price:
$0.45 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private
Number of Placees:
104 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
# of shares
Aggregate ProGroup (3 subscribers)
Y
500,000
Finder's Fee:
Six finders received a cash commission totaling $153,888.
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated February 12, 2021.
________________________________________
ORGANIC GARAGE LTD. ("OG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an amalgamation agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 17, 2021, between 12727994 Canada Inc., The Future of Cheese Company Corp. ("FoC") and Organic Garage Ltd. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of FoC, resulting in FoC becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
As consideration, the Company shall issue an aggregate of 13,800,000 common shares to the shareholders of FOC. The Company will issue an additional 690,000 common shares to an arm's length finder in connection with the acquisition.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated January 18, 2021.
________________________________________
P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
PERIMETER MEDICAL IMAGING AI, INC. ("PINK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:51 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PERIMETER MEDICAL IMAGING AI, INC. ("PINK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
PHOENIX GOLD RESOURCES CORP. ("PXA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:49 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PHOENIX GOLD RESOURCES CORP. ("PXA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
PLANET VENTURES INC. ("PXI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
4,000,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
March 15, 2021
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
March 15, 2022
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.50
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 22,000,000 shares with 22,000,000 share purchase warrants attached (on a pre-5:1 consolidation basis), which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 27, 2019.
________________________________________
SILVER VIPER MINERALS CORP. ("VIPR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SUMMA SILVER CORP. ("SSVR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 1, 2021 and February 10, 2021:
Number of Shares:
10,168,000 common share units ("Unit"). Each Unit consists of one common
Purchase Price:
$1.00 per Unit
Warrants:
5,084,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,084,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$1.75 per share for a two-year period. If the closing price of the common shares
Number of Placees:
58 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Units
2176423 Ontario Ltd.
(Eric Sprott)
Y
2,000,000
Finder's Fee:
$234,000 cash and 234,000 Finder Warrants payable to Eventus Capital Corp.;
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on February 19, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
VISIONSTATE CORP. ("VIS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 1, 2020 and February 11, 2020:
Number of Shares:
30,100,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
30,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 30,100,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.07
Warrant Term to Expiry:
3 Years
Number of Placees:
40 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Randa Kachkar
Y
100,000
Paul Fairbridge
Y
240,000
John Putters
Y
465,000
James Duke
Y
680,000
Nedyalko Dimitrov
Y
260,000
Kevin Gilbank
Y
240,000
Debra Williams
Y
460,000
Finder's Fee:
Mackie Research Capital Corporation
$3,300.00 cash and 66,000 Finder's Warrants;
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.
$5,580.00 cash and 231,000 Finder's Warrants.
Each Finder Warrant is exercisable at 0.07 for a period of 3 years from the date of closing.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
VR RESOURCES LTD. ("VRR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 12, 2021:
Number of FT Shares:
365,854 flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.41 per flow through share
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Finder's Fee:
Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd.
$9,000.00 cash; 10,975 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.55
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
exercisable for 18 months from the closing date
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
WEEDMD INC. ("WMD") ("WMD.DB") ("WMD.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY :
BERETTA VENTURES LTD. ("BRTA.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2021
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 22, 2020:
Number of Shares:
8,000,000 post-consolidated shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per post-consolidated share
Number of Placees:
6 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Scott Ackerman
Y
1,005,000
The Emprise Social Opportunities Fund (2017)
(John Chrisholm)
Y
1,915,000
685733 B.C. Ltd.
(Doug McFaul)
Y
1,915,000
8185735 Canada Corp.
(Nathan Durno)
Y
1,915,000
Finder's Fee:
None
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated February 10, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2021/01/c4474.html