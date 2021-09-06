Sasser Family Companies Acquires Singapore-Based Intermodal Tank Container Lessor: Falcon Lease

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. and LONDON and SINGAPORE, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasser Family Companies (Sasser) announced that it has finalized an agreement to acquire Singapore-based global container lessor Falcon Lease Holdings Pte Ltd and its group of companies. This acquisition expands Sasser's transportation asset leasing and management services to include global tank container leasing and brings its total operating subsidiary companies to seven.

"Sasser has been intentional in pursuing a growth strategy that strengthens our position as a player in the transportation sector while remaining true to our identity," said Sasser CEO Jeff Walsh. "From our beginnings in rail more than 90 years ago, we have been guided by putting our customers first, working with respect and integrity, and positively impacting the communities where we live and work. Acquiring Falcon Lease, an organization that shares those business and cultural philosophies, allows us to serve a new customer base across Asia Pacific, Europe, North, Central, and South America and enables us to bring our experience to bulk oceangoing container leasing. I am extremely optimistic about the opportunities this presents and look forward to bringing our best-in-class customer experience to a new market."

Mike Cooper, President of Falcon Lease, stated, "The Falcon Team and I are thrilled to be partnering with Sasser Family Companies—a group that brings financial strength, similar culture, and long-term business ambitions. Our mutual business objectives, cultural fit, and passion for a customer service-oriented business provide a strong foundation as we pursue building a sustainable business."

With Sasser's support, Falcon Lease will pursue a steady growth plan across an expanding global footprint leveraging deep industry knowledge, high-spec equipment, tailored financial products, and strategic agility to serve our customers' evolving needs. To explore the benefits of our unique approach to cultivating long-term customer partnerships and to learn more about what Falcon Lease can offer, please visit our website at www.falcon-lease.com.

About Sasser Family Companies:

Sasser Family Companies is a fourth-generation, family-held transportation asset services and management company with roots dating to 1928. Its other subsidiary business units include Chicago Freight Car Leasing Co., Union Leasing Inc., CF Rail Services LLC, Xcēd Aviation Services LLC, and NxGen Rail Services LLC. The subsidiary units are leaders in providing commercial and industrial-focused rail, vehicle and aviation transportation equipment solutions including asset leasing, fleet administration management, asset repair and maintenance, and innovative technology services throughout North America. For more information, please visit www.sasser.com.

