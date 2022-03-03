U.S. markets open in 1 hour 10 minutes

Sassy Significantly Expands Westmore High-Grade Gold-Silver Discovery in Eskay Camp

12 min read
In this article:
  • SSYRF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / Sassy Resources Corporation ("Sassy" or the "Company") (CSE:SASY)(FSE:4E7)(OTCQB:SSYRF) has significantly expanded the Westmore high-grade gold-silver discovery at depth and along strike with the highest grades yet from drilling at the Company's 100%-owned Foremore Project in Northwest British Columbia's prolific Eskay Camp, 30 miles northeast of the Eskay Creek mine.

2021 Drilling & Sampling Highlights

  • The last five drill holes at Westmore in 2021 each intersected shallow, high-grade mineralization (drill hole intersections are core lengths - true widths unknown at this time);

  • Four of the last five holes returned visible gold and confirmed the continuation to depth of high-grade Au mineralization defined by 2020 surface sampling. The newly-named 4Amigos Vein has a strike length of 160 meters and is open for expansion to depth and along strike to the west and in particular along strike and downslope to the east;

  • 55.2 g/t Au and 32.3 g/t Ag over 0.8 m within 1.5 m @ 26.6 g/t Au and 15.7 g/t Ag (WM21-014);

  • 86.4 g/t Au and 41.6 g/t Ag over 0.7 m within 1.4 m @ 43.2 g/t Au and 20.8 g/t Ag (WM21-015);

  • 26.3 g/t Au and 17.0 g/t Ag over 0.7 m within 2.2 m @ 8.4 g/t Au and 6.25 g/t Ag (WM21-016);

  • 20.2 g/t Au and 19.3 g/t Ag over 0.8 m within 1.6 m @ 10.2 g/t Au and 9.8 g/t Ag (WM21-017);

  • 503.0 g/t Ag over 1.0 m (WM20-18), 200 m south and 112 m below the 4Amigos vein;

  • New discovery from channel sampling 600 m south and 300 m below the 2019 original surface discovery where a steeply dipping mafic volcanic hosted quartz vein, up to 7.7 m thick, is exposed over a distance of 130 m and is believed to continue underneath the glacier at the bottom of Westmore. A channel sample across this vein system returned 7.2 g/t Au and 230 g/t Ag over 2.0 m. This area of Westmore has yet to be drill-tested.

Mr. Mark Scott, Sassy President and CEO, commented: "The Eskay Camp is one of the best addresses in the world for high-grade gold exploration and mining. What's so encouraging about Westmore is that this is a completely new grassroots discovery with a large surface footprint and improving early-stage drill results. As we ramp up drilling and tighten up drill spacing, the expectation is for even better results. The Eskay Camp is renowned for its upside surprises. We also look forward to providing an update soon on the highly prospective More Creek Corridor where we're targeting gold-silver-rich VMS-style deposits."

Westmore Discovery Highlights

  • 18 drill holes (4,168 m) completed to date at Westmore (6 in 2020, 12 in 2021) confirm the discovery of a structurally controlled gold-silver-rich system with a large surface footprint covering the Westmore granodiorite intrusive and surrounding country rock;

  • 1,026 surface samples collected at Westmore by Sassy, mostly during 2020 and 2021, returned an average grade of 2.65 g/t Au. The top 50 samples averaged 43.16 g/t Au and 329.26 g/t Ag;

  • 2021 geological mapping focused on defining the outer edge of the intrusive suggests that its widest point east-west is approximately 1 km. In a north-south direction the intrusives long axis also measures approximately 1 km. Its depth extent is unknown but beyond 400 m;

  • A geochronology study has put the time of the emplacement of the Westmore intrusive at 189.6 Ma (Early Jurassic). Notable examples of gold deposits in the Eskay Camp of a similar age are Brucejack and Snip;

  • Geochemically, the high-grade veins occurring in the intrusive and the encompassing mafic volcanic rock at Westmore are similar;

  • The associated Au-Ag-Cd-Pb-Te-Zn geochemical signature is recognized in veins occurring within the mafic volcanic unit that flanks the west-northwest side of the Westmore intrusive and on the southeast side of the intrusive where mafic volcanic hosted and very steeply dipping quartz veins have a measured thickness at surface of up to 7.7 m;

  • Importantly, this geochemical signature can be utilized to vector to potentially favorable quartz veins within the intrusive and surrounding country rock.

Mr. Ian Fraser, P.Geo. and VP-Exploration for Sassy, commented: "We have taken another important step forward with this early-stage discovery and we have much to follow up on from our 2021 success. The last five drill holes at Westmore all cut high-grade mineralization and we're also greatly encouraged by the channel sampling of the wide vein system at the bottom of the Westmore intrusive leading into the glacier, perhaps our most important surface discovery since the original 2019 discovery 600 m to the northwest and 300 m higher in elevation.

"The aim this summer will be to take Westmore to yet another level and identify the significant mineralizing source which fed this apparent robust system," Mr. Fraser concluded.

Drilling Notes

2021 Westmore drilling was designed to test the quartz vein stockwork systems occurring at the southern part of the exposed Westmore intrusive and to test other quartz vein occurrences at lower elevations than those tested by drilling in 2020. Four drill holes (WM21-014 to WM21-017) were designed to confirm the quartz vein hosted high-grade Au values sampled extensively on surface in 2020, and intersected by 2020 drilling (4Amigos Vein), are continuous along strike and to depth (see attached 2021 drill hole plan map, drill hole location table and 4Amigos long section). As illustrated in the 4Amigos long section, assay results from surface sampling and drill hole pierce points indicate a current strike length exceeding 150 m and a drill-confirmed vertical depth of 37 m in which high-grade Au values have been produced (fully open for expansion).

Notably, drill hole WM21-007 (the first hole drilled in the 2021 season following up on the six holes drilled at Westmore in 2020) was collared south of and at a lower elevation relative to the six holes drilled at Westmore in 2020 and produced a wide intersection grading 0.34 g/t Au over 28.0 m from 191.0 to 219.0 m downhole. Included within this intersection was a higher-grade result of 5.8 g/t Au over 0.8 m which contained visible gold, demonstrating the potential of this wide vein to produce high-grade results across significant widths as further drill testing is performed. The type of "blow-out" observed in WM21-007 can occur in any of the numerous east-west trending vein systems within the Westmore intrusive.

Highlight 2021 Drill Intersections - 2021 Westmore Discovery Zone

Drillhole Id

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

WM21-018

35.0

36.0

1.0

0.03

503.00

WM21-017

11.0

12.6

1.6

10.17

9.76

Including*

11.8

12.6

0.8

20.20

19.30

WM21-016

8.5

10.7

2.2

8.42

6.25

Including*

9.2

9.9

0.7

26.30

17.05

WM21-015

8.7

10.1

1.4

43.21

20.85

Including*

8.7

9.4

0.7

86.40

41.60

WM21-014

7.8

9.2

1.5

26.65

15.67

Including*

7.8

8.5

0.7

55.20

32.30

WM21-013

27.0

28.0

1.0

3.28

1.35

WM21-012

150.8

152.4

1.6

0.90

13.90

WM21-008

83.0

87.0

4.0

1.39

9.29

Including

85.0

86.0

1.0

3.02

26.20

WM21-007

191.0

219.0

28.0

0.34

1.89

Including

212.0

213.5

1.5

4.00

7.15

Including*

212.0

212.8

0.8

5.77

7.22

WM21-007

278.0

279.0

1.0

2.01

1.34

WM21-007

404.0

405.0

1.0

1.67

0.48

* Denotes visible gold (VG) observed in drill core
Note: Length is drill hole length and not true width

Westmore Discovery Zone - Plan View (Partial) 2020-2021 Sampling & Drilling

The collar locations of drill holes WM21-009 and WM21-010 occur just off the northeast corner of plan map.

Westmore Channel Sample Table

Sample_Id

E_UTM

N_UTM

Sample Type

Length (m)

Au (ppm)

Ag (ppm)

Pb (ppm)

Zn (ppm)

E247135

378583

6325165

Channel

1.0

0.03

2.11

1.7

<2

E247136

378583

6325165

Channel

1.0

6.44

109.00

8.4

3

E247137

378583

6325165

Channel

1.0

8.00

351.00

29700

306

E247138

378583

6325165

Channel

1.0

0.13

5.42

90.7

12

"4Amigos" Plan View & Long Section of DDH Pierce Points Along Strike

2021 Westmore Drill Hole Locations

Drillhole_Id

Easting (UTM)

Northing (UTM)

Elevation (ASL_m)

Azimuth (°)

Dip (°)

Depth (m)

Start Date

End Date

WM21-007

378462

6325299

1404

180

-60

422

07/23/2021

07/30/2021

WM21-008

378462

6325299

1404

200

-55

350

07/30/2021

08/05/2021

WM21-009

379006

6325728

1260

130

-55

352

08/06/2021

08/10/2021

WM21-010

379006

6325728

1260

150

-55

263

08/10/2021

08/12/2021

WM21-011

378348

6325453

1524

180

-55

21

08/13/2021

08/14/2021

WM21-012

378348

6325453

1524

180

-60

458

08/14/2021

08/20/2021

WM21-013

378348

6325453

1524

165

-50

205

08/20/2021

08/22/2021

WM21-014

378354

6325501

1533

180

-45

99

09/05/2021

09/06/2021

WM21-015

378354

6325501

1533

180

-55

49

09/06/2021

09/07/2021

WM21-016

378354

6325501

1533

200

-45

32

09/07/2021

09/07/2021

WM21-017

378354

6325501

1533

200

-65

56

09/07/2021

09/08/2021

WM21-018

378419

6325305

1421

180

-50

199

09/08/2021

09/11/2021

Total

2506

No significant results reported in drill holes WM21-009 & WM21-010. Hole WM21-011 was abandoned shortly after it was collared due to a drill mechanical issue.

Illustration of Visible Gold in Core - Diamond Drill Hole WM-21-014

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Sassy implemented an industry-standard QA/QC program for all field samples and drill core samples collected during its 2021 exploration program. The company inserted QC blanks and standards at pre-determined intervals. Drill core samples were cut in half by rock saw, half of the core remained in the labeled interval in the core box, the other half was placed in clear plastic sample bags together with pre-numbered sample tags and remained on site until transportation to the lab. Samples were transported and submitted directly by Company personnel to the ALS prep lab at Terrace, B.C. Initially, all rock and drill core samples were crushed to 70% passing 2mm, split to 500g, and pulverized to a pulp with 85% passing 75 micrometres. The pulps were then shipped to ALS facilities in Kamloops and Vancouver BC, where they were fire assayed for gold by 50g fire assay with atomic absorption finish (AAS), 48 elements by multi-element ICP-MS, 4-acid digestion. The company is in the process of re-assaying high-grade Au Samples by Metallic Screening process. Over-limit analyses for Ag, Cu, Pb, Zn were performed utilizing the Ore Grade, 4-Acid, ICP-AES procedure. ALS is an accredited lab independent of Sassy Resources.

Subscribe for Updates

Photographs and videos from the Company's projects in Northwest B.C. and Newfoundland will be added to the Sassy website over the coming days and weeks. Visit SassyResources.com and sign up for news alerts to stay informed as exploration continues year-round.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Ian Fraser, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Sassy Resources. Mr. Fraser is the Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

About Sassy Resources Corporation

Sassy Resources is an exploration stage resource company currently engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of high-grade precious metal and base metal projects in North America. Its focus is the Foremore Project located in the Eskay Camp, Liard Mining Division, in the heart of Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle, and the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt where Sassy is one of the district's largest landowners.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Investors are cautioned that, except for statements of historical fact, certain information contained in this document includes "forward looking information", with respect to a performance expectation for Sassy Resources Corporation. Such forward looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections formulated using assumptions believed to be reasonable and involving a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such factors include, without limitation, fluctuations in foreign exchange markets, the price of commodities in both the cash market and futures market, changes in legislation, taxation, controls and regulation of national and local governments and political and economic developments in Canada and other countries where Sassy carries out or may carry out business in the future, the availability of future business opportunities and the ability to successfully integrate acquisitions or operational difficulties related to technical activities of mining and reclamation, the speculative nature of exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks obtaining necessary licenses and permits, reducing the quantity or grade of reserves, adverse changes in credit ratings, and the challenge of title. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update publicly or revise forward looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Some of the results reported are historical and may not have been verified by the Company.

Contact Info:

Mark Scott
Chief Executive Officer & Director
info@sassyresources.ca

Terry Bramhall
Sassy Resources - Corporate Communications/IR
1.604.833.6999 (mobile)
1.604.675.9985 (office)
terry.bramhall@sassyresources.ca

In Europe:
Michael Adams
Managing Director - Star Finance GmbH
info@star-finance.eu

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Sassy Resources Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/691355/Sassy-Significantly-Expands-Westmore-High-Grade-Gold-Silver-Discovery-in-Eskay-Camp

