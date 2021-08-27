U.S. markets close in 4 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,504.03
    +34.03 (+0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,448.68
    +235.56 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,092.80
    +146.99 (+0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,258.57
    +44.59 (+2.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.69
    +1.27 (+1.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.30
    +15.10 (+0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    +0.43 (+1.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1795
    +0.0036 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3190
    -0.0230 (-1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3754
    +0.0052 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9280
    -0.1280 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,410.22
    +1,477.78 (+3.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,220.61
    +52.72 (+4.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,147.66
    +22.68 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

Sastrify snags $7M to help SMEs manage SaaS buying

Natasha Lomas
·3 min read

With so much startup activity in the software as a service (SaaS) space it can be a challenge for businesses to figure out which of these SaaS (SaaSes?) are actually useful and worth continuing to shell out for. Well Cologne-based startup Sastrify is here to help -- offering what it descries as a "highly automated" platform (covering some 20,000+ SaaS solutions) to help other businesses with procurement and management of third party services.

It may not sound the sexist startup business to be in but despite only launching earlier this year, Sastrify is already cash-flow positive -- and can tout "a high 6-digit recurring revenue" just a few months post-launch. Not bad for a startup that was only founded last summer.

Today it's announcing closing a $7M seed round from HV Capital and the founders of FlixMobility, Personio and SumUp. That follows a $1.3M pre-seed raised back in late 2020, ahead of its launch.

Sastrify tells us it has around 50 customers at this stage -- including "unicorn startups like Gorillas". It says its approach works best for growing companies with 100+ employees, and is perhaps especially suited to European tech scale ups.

On the competitive front the startup points to US-based Vendr and Tropic, which may further explain the regional focus (although it's not only selling in Europe).

Vendr raises huge $60M Series A as its SaaS-purchasing service scales

Sastrify's sales pitch to SMEs includes that current customers have seen an average 6.5x return on their investment -- in addition to what it bills as "thousands of working hours" saved from "wasted" activities related to SaaS procurement.

Cost savings are another carrot -- which the startup claiming its customers are "typically" saving around 20-30% of their SaaS cost.

So how does it actually make it easier for businesses to navigate the pros & cons of the smorgasbord of SaaS(es) now out there?

"Our main mantra is: 'Effective procurement asks the right questions at the right time'," says co-founder Sven Lackinger, who previously co-founded a SaaS startup himself of course (evopark), exiting that company back in 2018.

"To ensure that we've defined and implemented a 5-step process into our platform, covering the whole life-cycle of SaaS applications within enterprises. Our clients can search for the suitable SaaS solutions while we guide them through the right evaluation process per use case and tool (e.g. what are similar companies using?).

"We then take over the whole buying process, aka automatically reaching out to different vendors, ai-/OCR-based comparing and benchmarking for offers. Once the tool is implemented, we make sure to track usage frequently (via regular, automated surveys to tool owners) and re-evaluate over time so there is no ongoing waste of licenses."

"We have a more automated platform [than Vendr and Tropic] and can also resell licenses to our customers directly (e.g. for Google, Microsoft and others) to ensure best prices and fast delivery," he also tells us. "This allows us to offer a faster and cheaper solution which is more suited to the European market (where the average SaaS expense per company is still smaller than in the US)."

If you're outsourcing all this other stuff to SaaS providers, why not get a specialist service to stay on top of how you do that too, is the basic idea.

The 30-strong Sastrify team will be using the seed funding to accelerate sales, marketing and product dev so it can expand its SaaS management service to more companies in Europe and beyond.

Commenting on the funding in a statement, Jasper Masemann, partner at HV Capital, added: “Cloud software adoption is massively accelerating and almost every company nowadays uses SaaS products but does not buy and manage them efficiently. Sastrify’s astonishing growth underlines the broad customer value the team has already created. It is early days but Sastrify could create an SAP Arriba with a payment solution for SMB – a massive market just in Europe.”

Tropic picks up $25M to streamline software procurement experiences

Recommended Stories

  • Evergrande Fire Sale Just Getting Started

    Aug.26 -- Under mounting pressure from financial regulators to shore up its finances, China Evergrande Group is poised to dump more of its sprawling empire. Bloomberg’s Rebecca Choong Wilkins reports on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

  • European Equities: With no Major Stats from the Eurozone it is all Eyes on FED Chair Powell

    It’s a quiet day ahead on the European economic calendar. A lack of stats will leave the markets in limbo ahead of U.S data and FED Chair Powell’s speech…

  • Microsoft Awarded US Patent for Crypto Token Creation Service

    Microsoft has been awarded a U.S. patent for software it says can help users develop blockchain applications by making it easier and more efficient to create crypto tokens for different distributed ledgers. "The Hash" team digs into the world of patents, suggesting the outlook for the tech giant's potential impact on crypto innovation.

  • EUR/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Is Losing Some Ground Ahead Of Powell’s Speech

    EUR/USD is trying to move above the resistance level at 1.1775.

  • Brazil Tries to Get Ahead of Inflation. What That Means for Stocks.

    Brazil’s economic recovery has reignited inflation, forcing the central bank to tighten interest rates to 5.5% from 2% since March.

  • OPEC+ Seen Sticking to Planned Output Hike as Oil Prices Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies are expected to press on with their planned revival of oil production when they meet next week, as prices bounce back from their August stumble. The coalition led by Saudi Arabia and Russia is gradually restoring the vast amount of crude production halted during the pandemic, and will probably ratify the next monthly installment when it gathers on Sept. 1, according to a Bloomberg survey of traders and analysts. Several OPEC+ delegates privately predict the sam

  • China Tech Rally Fizzles After Report on Tighter IPO Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- A rally in Chinese technology stocks evaporated in the afternoon after Dow Jones reported that new regulations will be proposed to block companies with large amounts of sensitive consumer data from floating shares in the U.S.The Hang Seng Tech Index closed 0.2% lower in Hong Kong after rising as much as 2% in the morning. The new rules target companies seeking foreign listing via units incorporated outside the country, Dow Jones reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Te

  • Oil Set for Weekly Gain With Storm Brewing, Fed Signalling Taper

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil in New York held on to most of its earlier gains as a brewing storm shut in more Gulf of Mexico production while the Federal Reserve reinforced its support to begin tapering purchases by the end of the year.U.S. oil futures rose as much as 2.42% and is set to post its largest weekly gain since June 2020. Oil producers in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico have begun shutting production ahead of Tropical Storm Ida, which will be at least a Category 2 hurricane by the time it makes landfal

  • Southwest Airlines cuts flights to fix operational challenges

    Southwest Airlines will run fewer flights through the end of the year in a bid to fix issues that disrupted operations this summer https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/southwest-cancels-hundreds-flights-after-computer-related-stoppage-2021-06-16 and led to flight delays and cancellations. It plans to adjust flight schedules in November and December as well, but said it would protect holiday bookings. "We're confident these adjustments will create a more reliable travel experience," Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly said in a statement.

  • Motor vehicles restrain U.S. consumer spending; monthly inflation slows

    U.S. consumer spending slowed in July as a decline in motor vehicle purchases due to shortages offset a rise in outlays on services, supporting views that economic growth will moderate in the third quarter amid a resurgence in COVID-19 infections. But the slowdown in spending will probably not be as sharp as currently anticipated, with the report from the Commerce Department on Friday showing Americans boosting savings. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, increased 0.3% last month.

  • Why Support.com Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Support.com (NASDAQ: SPRT) surged higher on Thursday, climbing as much as 43.2% earlier in the session, ultimately ending the trading day up 41.1%. The company, which provides technical support services and cloud-based software, has been on fire all week -- gaining more than 150% -- on the receiving end of an epic short squeeze and a benefit from a cryptocurrency connection. With the ongoing adoption of digital currencies and the growing awareness of the negative environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining that relies on fossil fuels, Greenidge is positioning itself as a planet-friendly alternative.

  • Why Bill.com Stock Just Went Off Like a Rocket

    The cloud-based payments software maker missed earnings, reporting a $0.07-per-share pro forma loss where Wall Street had expected only a $0.04 loss. It also warned of worse-than-expected losses in the fiscal first quarter of 2022 and fiscal 2022 as a whole. You see, not only did Bill.com lose $0.03 per share more than Wall Street had expected, pro forma.

  • Key takeaways from Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech

    Brain Cheung joins Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;to break down Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s remarks at the virtual Jackson Hole meeting and the market’s reaction to the speech.

  • 4 Large-Cap Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 508% to 1,118% by 2024

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street. This shouldn't come as a surprise given that historically low lending rates and ongoing quantitative easing measures from the Federal Reserve have made borrowing cheap. Typically, we see the fastest sales growth from smaller companies.

  • Dell, HP face supply shortages, Peloton lowers price of bike, Gap raises guidance as brand sees a revival

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down Friday’s early morning market movers, which include: Dell and HP’s stock taking a dip due to component shortages causing higher input costs and lengthened backorders, Peloton offering a lower price for its exercise bike as growth sales from the pandemic start to stall, and Gap raising its net sales forecast after experiencing an influx of customers in stores.

  • Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial: What to expect in the case against the ex-Theranos CEO

    One of Silicon Valley’s most infamous entrepreneurs, Elizabeth Holmes, is scheduled to stand trial in San Jose, California starting September 7 to defend federal criminal accusations that she used her biotech startup, Theranos, to commit financial fraud. Holmes, 37, once proclaimed the youngest female self-made billionaire — and featured in Yahoo Finance’s new original documentary "Valley of Hype" — faces charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud tied to the collapse of the blood-testing company.

  • Why SelectQuote Stock Plunged This Week

    What happened SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) shareholders endured sharp losses this week, with the stock falling roughly 40% by early Friday morning, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • Why Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Jumped This Week

    On Monday, the company said that its Sofusa technology, while delivering Enbrel (a drug marketed in the U.S. by Amgen) through the skin and lymphatic system, achieved a strong response in a phase 1B study against rheumatoid arthritis after 12 weeks.

  • Why Doximity Plunged Nearly 13% Today

    Analyst Jackson Ader fears the big 250% run-up from its June IPO price of $26 per share has run its course, and then some. Don't sweat it if you haven't heard of Doximity; most people haven't. The obscurely focused networking website catering to the medical community has only been a publicly traded enterprise for a couple of months, and went public in the midst of plenty of other noise.