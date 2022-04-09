SAT is Back in the Game with its Newly Launched E-commerce Platform

SAT is the abbreviation of Satoshi and the smallest unit of Bitcoin; it is the son of Bitcoin, known as the rebirth of Bitcoin. Recently it introduced its E-Commerce features in the crypto market.

Melbourne, Australia, April 10, 2022 (NEWSCALL) -- SAT is the world's first decentralized digital stable coin. It has developed new features to facilitate its invaluable investors. In a recent development, SAT launched an E-Commerce platform. It realizes the original intention of bitcoin when it was created - becoming peer-to-peer electronic cash will also set foot on the road to the real world. Currency development, founders can find that a currency must have purpose and application to become a "universal equivalent."

Moreover, SAT as a practical token of Bitcoin, synchronizes the released quantity of Bitcoin. After a consensus of the development team and participating development community, the quantity of SAT will have an allocation below: The total quantity of SAT is 21 billion and each block reward started from 12,500 but since Bitcoin has third-time halving. For synchronizing, the genesis block reward will have 87.5 % of SAT.

As the company decides to synchronize Bitcoin quantity and use this 87.5% to create application value for SAT. For those people who doubt this pre-mine is unfair, people declare the 87.5% SAT of genesis block will separate into 3 public wallet addresses under the supervision of the SAT community and use to hedge, development plan and guarantee of exchange, etc. To maintain the value of the SAT, the community only pays SAT from public wallets which would help the future of SAT.

SAT does not deny the fact that currency keeps the functioning of the world. No matter where people are or what country's fiat currency people are using, currency has always been a part of the daily lives. People earn money through hard work, and pay for products, services, and experiences. Currency is a necessity in everyone's life and has always been a medium of barter and trade. Considering this, SAT initiate the new application scenarios for potential users.

New application scenarios for potential users.

SAT has made its contribution to the popular GameFi in 2021 and 2022. Among them, the world's first Play2Earn mobile game named "Restart," designed by The Sun Fintech (HK), is taken as the application scenario, and SAT is used as the payment currency to have interacted with the real world and became the first step to realize the SAT anchor as a universal equivalent. Currently, the game is available in both Chinese and English and released in several countries/regions, including Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore, with a growing number of players.

The restart takes SAT as a payment currency, and the audience only covers its game players, while the SAT online shopping mall to be launched in April will make a difference. It is not only the world's first online mall that uses cryptocurrency payment but also a big step forward for the cryptocurrency industry, as cryptocurrency has finally moved from the financial system to the commercial system.

Intending users can think of the online shopping mall as something like Taobao, Shopee, Ebay, etc. The payment is no longer the standard fiat currency but SAT. By doing so, SAT will act as a universal equivalent and anchor its price to people's clothing, food, housing, transportation, and various goods and services. The said core functions - medium of exchange, store of value, and accounting unit are consistent with the application scenario of this online mall.

With the support of this application scenario, it can even be said that it completely meets the requirements of a currency. The large number of potential users that can be covered contributes to the promotion of the value recognition of SAT. These features also made it the game-changer of the marketing model of most cryptocurrencies – as SAT founders quote: "Believe it Before You See It."

Typical cryptocurrency ecosystems always take a long time for development. But in its second year of existence, SAT already has a rich and essential ecosystem - "Restart" and an online shopping mall and has already started anchoring goods and services. Therefore, people can exchange SAT as currency for goods and services. Such rapid ecosystem development is rarely seen in the cryptocurrency industry, but the sincerity of the SAT team can be seen, which significantly increases the confidence of its supporters.

SAT is to anchor the price of goods and services, but that didn't stop its price from soaring from $1 to $69,000. SAT is bound to increase in value with such favorable conditions as its application scenarios come online, just like Bitcoin. It is not very smart to choose to seize the opportunity or miss it again.

Intending crypto enthusiasts must visit the website: https://www.satcoin.net/en/home to better understand the SAT project.

Media Contact

Name: Charles Olsen

Email: Marketing@satcoin.net

Company: SAT Coin

Website: https://www.satcoin.net/

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.



