Satellite-based augmentation systems market size to grow by USD 169.15 million by 2027: Evolving opportunities with Airbus SE, Airservices Australia among others- Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The satellite-based augmentation systems market size is forecasted to increase by USD 169.15 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.53%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by rising investments in satellite navigation programs, innovation in navigation and positioning devices, and growing demand for unnamed platforms. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the satellite-based augmentation systems market was valued at USD 611.38 million. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the sample report
Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Elbit Systems Ltd., European Union Agency for the Space Programme, Federal Aviation Administration, Garmin Ltd, GMV Innovating Solutions SL, Hexagon AB, Honeywell International Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Maxar Technologies Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, and Thales Group.
Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –
The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.
It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.
The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.
Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio
One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between NEUTRAL and HIGH.
Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.
The market is segmented by application (aviation, maritime, and others), type (WAAS, EGNOS, MSAS, and Others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
Segmentation by application (inclusion/exclusion)
Inclusion:
Satellite navigation systems benefit the aviation sector, and their relevance is expected to increase during the forecast period. For instance, GNSS data may improve air traffic management operations using Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) tracking, which allows for more accurate monitoring and planning of aircraft operations. As a result, the sales of GNSS-enabled devices have increased in general and commercial aviation. Such applications of navigational data from SBAS are expected to drive the market's growth during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this satellite-based augmentation systems market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the satellite-based augmentation systems market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the satellite-based augmentation systems market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the satellite-based augmentation systems market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of satellite-based augmentation systems market vendors
Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
174
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 169.15 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
4.17
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 44%
Key countries
US, Canada, Japan, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
Key companies profiled
Airbus SE, Airservices Australia, Elbit Systems Ltd., European Union Agency for the Space Programme, Federal Aviation Administration, Garmin Ltd, GMV Innovating Solutions SL, Hexagon AB, Honeywell International Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Maxar Technologies Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, and Thales Group
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global satellite-based augmentation systems market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Application
6.3 Aviation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Maritime - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Market opportunity by Application
7 Market Segmentation by Type
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Type
7.3 WAAS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 EGNOS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 MSAS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Market opportunity by Type
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Airbus SE
12.4 Airservices Australia
12.5 Elbit Systems Ltd.
12.6 European Union Agency for the Space Programme
12.7 Federal Aviation Administration
12.8 Garmin Ltd
12.9 GMV Innovating Solutions SL
12.10 Hexagon AB
12.11 Honeywell International Inc.
12.12 Lockheed Martin Corp.
12.13 Maxar Technologies Inc.
12.14 Raytheon Technologies Corp.
12.15 Saab AB
12.16 Thales Group
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
