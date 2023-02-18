U.S. markets closed

Satellite-based augmentation systems market size to grow by USD 169.15 million by 2027: Evolving opportunities with Airbus SE, Airservices Australia among others- Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The satellite-based augmentation systems market size is forecasted to increase by USD 169.15 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.53%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by rising investments in satellite navigation programs, innovation in navigation and positioning devices, and growing demand for unnamed platforms. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the satellite-based augmentation systems market was valued at USD 611.38 million. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including   Elbit Systems Ltd., European Union Agency for the Space Programme, Federal Aviation Administration, Garmin Ltd, GMV Innovating Solutions SL, Hexagon AB, Honeywell International Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Maxar Technologies Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, and Thales Group.

To get detailed insights about vendors and their offerings, buy the report

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders – 

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between NEUTRAL and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the endoscopic closure devices market by industry experts to
evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the sample

The market is segmented by application (aviation, maritime, and others), type (WAAS, EGNOS, MSAS, and Others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by application (inclusion/exclusion)

  • Inclusion:

Satellite navigation systems benefit the aviation sector, and their relevance is expected to increase during the forecast period. For instance, GNSS data may improve air traffic management operations using Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) tracking, which allows for more accurate monitoring and planning of aircraft operations. As a result, the sales of GNSS-enabled devices have increased in general and commercial aviation. Such applications of navigational data from SBAS are expected to drive the market's growth during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

The commercial satellite imaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.24% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,722.63 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (government, military and defense, transportation, agriculture, and others), technology (optical and radar), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The military satellite payloads and subsystems market size is expected to increase by USD 2.3 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.18%. This report extensively covers segmentation by type (optical sensors and other sensors payload, avionics and subsystems, and data link and communication systems) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research
reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this satellite-based augmentation systems market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the satellite-based augmentation systems market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the satellite-based augmentation systems market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the satellite-based augmentation systems market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of satellite-based augmentation systems market vendors

Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

174

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 169.15 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.17

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 44%

Key countries

US, Canada, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Airbus SE, Airservices Australia, Elbit Systems Ltd., European Union Agency for the Space Programme, Federal Aviation Administration, Garmin Ltd, GMV Innovating Solutions SL, Hexagon AB, Honeywell International Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Maxar Technologies Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, and Thales Group

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's industrials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global satellite-based augmentation systems market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Aviation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Maritime - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 WAAS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 EGNOS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 MSAS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Airbus SE

  • 12.4 Airservices Australia

  • 12.5 Elbit Systems Ltd.

  • 12.6 European Union Agency for the Space Programme

  • 12.7 Federal Aviation Administration

  • 12.8 Garmin Ltd

  • 12.9 GMV Innovating Solutions SL

  • 12.10 Hexagon AB

  • 12.11 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 12.12 Lockheed Martin Corp.

  • 12.13 Maxar Technologies Inc.

  • 12.14 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

  • 12.15 Saab AB

  • 12.16 Thales Group

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems Market 2023-2027
Global Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/satellite-based-augmentation-systems-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-169-15-million-by-2027-evolving-opportunities-with-airbus-se-airservices-australia-among-others--technavio-301748729.html

SOURCE Technavio

