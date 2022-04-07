U.S. markets open in 9 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,459.25
    -16.50 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,267.00
    -132.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,457.50
    -47.75 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,005.30
    -8.80 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.67
    +1.44 (+1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,925.20
    +2.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.43
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0911
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6090
    +0.0530 (+2.07%)
     

  • Vix

    22.10
    +1.07 (+5.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3078
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.6900
    -0.1100 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,316.73
    -1,925.01 (-4.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,006.51
    -49.84 (-4.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.70
    -26.02 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,878.93
    -471.37 (-1.72%)
     

Satellite-based Earth Observation Market: 6.28% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | By Type (VAS and data), Application, and Geography | Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2022-2026)

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Satellite-based Earth Observation Market value is set to grow by USD 308.60 million, progressing at a CAGR of 7.38% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Satellite-based Earth Observation Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Satellite-based Earth Observation Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The market is segmented by Type (VAS and data), Application (urban development and cultural heritage, energy and raw materials, climate, Agriculture, and others), and Geography (Russian Federation, UK, and Rest of Europe).

The report provides detailed insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation, market position, product launches, and customer base among others.

Download Our FREE Sample Report for a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Satellite-based Earth Observation Market in Europe Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.38%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 308.60 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

6.28

Regional analysis

Russian Federation, UK, and Rest of Europe

Performing market contribution

Rest of Europe at 68%

Key consumer countries

Russian Federation, UK, and Rest of Europe

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ACRI-ST, Airbus SE, Assimila Ltd., BMT Group Ltd., CGI Inc., cloudeo AG, EarthDaily Analytics, ImageSat International, Maxar Technologies Inc., and Thales Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The satellite-based earth observation market in Europe's share growth by the VAS segment will be significant during the forecast period. The value-added services (VAS) segment of the satellite-based earth observation market in Europe is quite fragmented. It comprises around 350-450 companies, a large majority of which are small- and micro-scale startups. The segment is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of VAS among private companies and organizations. Meanwhile, government agencies and the defense sector use satellite-based earth observation VAS for applications such as defense applications, city planning, weather forecasting, forestry mapping, and pollution monitoring. Such applications are driving the segment growth.

Request for a FREE sample to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments

Regional Analysis & Forecasts

68% of the market's growth will originate from Rest of Europe during the forecast period. Rest of Europe is the key market for satellite-based earth observation market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the Russian Federation.

Another key region offering significant growth opportunities to the vendors is the Russian Federation. The need to replace older satellites and launch newer earth observation satellites to gather high-resolution imagery will facilitate the satellite-based earth observation market growth in Russian Federation over the forecast period.

Request for a FREE sample now! For more insights on the market share of various regions

Key Takeaways from Satellite-based Earth Observation Market study

  • Satellite-based Earth Observation Market size to increase by USD 308.60 million at 7.38% CAGR between 2021 and 2026

  • 6.28% year-over-year growth expected in 2022

  • 68% market growth to originate in Rest of Europe during the forecast period

  • VAS segment accounted for maximum growth in the market in 2021

  • Dominant vendors include ACRI-ST, Airbus SE, Assimila Ltd., BMT Group Ltd., CGI Inc., cloudeo AG, EarthDaily Analytics, ImageSat International, Maxar Technologies Inc., and Thales Group among others.

Satellite-based Earth Observation Market Growth Driver

The growing use of satellites for environmental monitoring is one of the key drivers supporting the satellite-based earth observation market growth in Europe. Satellite-based earth observation is used for various applications, including the observation and monitoring of GHG emissions, deforestation, changes in polar ice, wildfires, and coral bleaching. Advances in sensing and imaging technologies in the past decade have led to the development of superior observation satellites for environmental monitoring. These satellites provide higher-resolution images and allow for the measurement of several metrics. Similarly, The EU Earth Observation Programme, also called Copernicus, provides data and services for monitoring the atmosphere, marine environment, and land and climate changes. Such advanced technologies are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Satellite-based Earth Observation Market Growth Restraints

Competition from alternative technologies is one of the factors hindering the satellite-based earth observation market growth in Europe. With major enterprises, including Google and World View Enterprises, and startups, such as Zero 2 Infinity, investing in the R&D of high-altitude balloons, the threat against satellite-based earth observation is expected to increase. On the other hand, the rapid growth of UAVs is driven by their adoption in various application fields and the considerable venture capital funding in the past few years. The companies are increasingly focusing on the same end-user segments as satellite-based earth observation vendors. These end-user segments include construction, agriculture, environment monitoring, mining, and the oil and gas industry. Moreover, drones have also been used for earth observation applications such as archeological surveying, climate studies, and storm and traffic monitoring. Such applications of alternative technologies will negatively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

Download Free sample Report for insights on the Drivers, Trends, and Challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2022-2026

The Satellite-based Earth Observation Market Report Answers Questions Such as:

  • Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated

  • What was the market size in 2022 and the forecast of the Satellite-based Earth Observation Market through 2026

  • Which are the best segment areas to invest in over the forecast period

  • What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the Satellite-based Earth Observation Market

  • What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the Satellite-based Earth Observation Market

Download Our FREE Sample Report to get all your questions answered

Related Reports:

Airborne SATCOM Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 – The airborne SATCOM market share is expected to increase by USD 1.32 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Marine Radar Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 – The marine radar market share is expected to increase by USD 147.29 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 3.59%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08: Parent market

Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis: Aerospace and defense market

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Marketing and sales

2.2.5 Aftermarket and service

2.2.6 Industry innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 13: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Europe market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Application

5.3 Bottles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Urban development and cultural heritage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Urban development and cultural heritage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Energy and raw materials - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

\Exhibit 26: Energy and raw materials - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Energy and raw materials - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Climate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Climate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Climate - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: Agriculture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

5.7.1 Insurance

5.7.2 Disaster management

5.7.3 Transport and logistics

5.7.4 Living resources

5.7.5 Telecommunication and utilities

Exhibit 33: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 35: Type- Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 36: Comparison by Type

6.3 VAS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: VAS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: VAS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Data - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: Data- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: Data - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Type

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 42: Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 43: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Geographic comparison

8.3 Russian Federation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 45: Russian Federation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 46: Russian Federation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 49: Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 50: Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.1.1 Growing use of satellites for environmental monitoring

9.1.2 Resurge in spending on space programs and entry of private players

9.1.3 Advances in satellite earth observation technologies

9.2 Market challenges

9.2.1 Competition from alternative technologies

9.2.2 High cost of satellite infrastructure

9.2.3 Regulatory hurdles and interoperability issues

Exhibit 52: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

9.3.1 Growing demand for small satellites

9.3.2 Use of AI in satellite-based earth observation

9.3.3 Increased use of satellite-based earth observation in transportation and disaster management

9.3.4 Big data in satellite-based earth observation

10. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 53: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 54: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 55: Industry Risk

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors Covered

Exhibit 56: Vendor Landscape

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 57: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 ACRI-ST

Exhibit 58: ACRI-ST - Overview

Exhibit 59: ACRI-ST - Product and service

Exhibit 60: ACRI-ST - Key offerings

11.4 Airbus SE

Exhibit 61: Airbus SE - Overview

Exhibit 62: Airbus SE - Business segments

Exhibit 63: Airbus SE - Key News

Exhibit 64: Airbus SE - Key offerings

Exhibit 65: Airbus SE - Segment focus

11.5 Assimila Ltd.

Exhibit 66: Assimila Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 67: Assimila Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 68: Assimila Ltd. - Key offerings

11.6 BMT Group Ltd.

Exhibit 69: BMT Group Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 70: BMT Group Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 71: BMT Group Ltd. - Key offerings

11.7 CGI Inc.

Exhibit 72: CGI Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 73: CGI Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 74: CGI Inc. - Key News

Exhibit 75: CGI Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 76: CGI Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 cloudeo AG

Exhibit 77: cloudeo AG - Overview

Exhibit 78: cloudeo AG - Product and service

Exhibit 79: cloudeo AG - Key offerings

11.9 EarthDaily Analytics

Exhibit 80: EarthDaily Analytics - Overview

Exhibit 81: EarthDaily Analytics - Product and service

Exhibit 82: EarthDaily Analytics - Key News

Exhibit 83: EarthDaily Analytics - Key offerings

11.10 ImageSat International

Exhibit 84: ImageSat International - Overview

Exhibit 85: ImageSat International - Product and service

Exhibit 86: ImageSat International - Key News

Exhibit 87: ImageSat International - Key offerings

11.11 Maxar Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 88: Maxar Technologies Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 89: Maxar Technologies Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 90: Maxar Technologies Inc. - Key News

Exhibit 91: Maxar Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 92: Maxar Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

11.12 Thales Group

Exhibit 93: Thales Group - Overview

Exhibit 94: Thales Group - Business segments

Exhibit 95: Thales Group - Key offerings

Exhibit 96: Thales Group - Segment focus

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market definition

12.1.2 Objectives

12.1.3 Notes and caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 97: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 98: Research Methodology

Exhibit 99: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 100: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 101: List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/satellite-based-earth-observation-market-6-28-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022--by-type-vas-and-data-application-and-geography--growth-trends-and-forecasts-2022-2026-301518046.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Colombia to extradite drug kingpin Otoniel to US

    Otoniel had faced a bounty of $800,000 before his capture by Colombian special forces last October.

  • Millennials have solved the retirement crisis

    It looks like millennials have totally solved the retirement crisis. A new survey of 4,000 people by Investopedia found that more millennials own cryptocurrencies than own stocks. More millennials told the survey they were planning to rely on cryptocurrencies in retirement than said they were planning to rely on mere “savings.”

  • Big Oil isn’t as rich as everybody thinks

    Big oil companies aren't the money-gushers they once were, and efforts to punish them for high gas prices could make the problem worse.

  • Breaking ranks with EU, Hungary says ready to pay for Russian gas in roubles

    BUDAPEST/LONDON (Reuters) -Hungary said on Wednesday it was prepared to pay roubles for Russian gas, breaking ranks with the European Union which has sought a united front in opposing Moscow's demand for payment in the currency. Hungary will pay for shipments in roubles if Russia asks it to, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told a news conference on Wednesday in reply to a Reuters question. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned Europe it risks having gas supplies cut unless it pays in roubles as he seeks retaliation over Western sanctions for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Sanctioned Oil Piling Up Off China as Virus Outbreak Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Tankers carrying 22 million barrels of Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan oil are piling up off China, according to Kpler, as the country battles a virus outbreak that’s sapping demand and causing logistics problems.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemFed Officials Weigh Prun

  • Gogoro EV startup aims to be a 'game-changer' in electric transport, CEO says

    Gogoro CEO Horace Luke joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss taking the EV startup public via SPAC and the outlook for electric mobility.

  • Good riddance to work from home, Google’s former CEO says

    CEO for a decade, former Googler Eric Schmidt says in-person work is essential to success and learning management skills. His former HR chief says the return to office is a "boil the frog method."

  • Gas prices: Big Oil execs on why they can't make consumer costs go down

    Oil executives told lawmakers on Wednesday they can't take away the pain consumers are feeling at the pump.

  • Boeing Taps Amazon, Microsoft and Google for Cloud Mega-Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is hiring the three biggest U.S. cloud-computing companies -- Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google -- to help with a digital makeover aimed at giving its airplane designers and software developers more tools.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force

  • Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement

    Many adults approaching retirement age have little to no retirement savings. In fact, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said that almost 50% of households headed by someone aged 55 and older had no retirement savings in 2016. And as the retirement age … Continue reading → The post Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Don’t Expect U.S. Miners to Replace Russian Coal in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. coal miners including Peabody Energy Corp. are surging as the European Union proposes banning imports of the fuel from Russia. But it will be difficult, if not impossible, for them to fill the potential supply gap. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. San

  • U.S. shale gas, LNG firms meet with European countries over supply crisis

    At least a dozen U.S. shale gas executives met on Wednesday with European energy officials to discuss expanding U.S. fuel supplies to Europe amid a scramble to replace Russian imports. The European Union plans to cut its reliance on Russian gas by two-thirds this year. Delegations from Latvia and Estonia, diplomats from Bulgaria, Estonia, France, Germany, Hungary, Latvia, and the UK toured the Golden Pass LNG export project in Sabine Pass, Texas, and later met in Houston with shale gas producers, said Fred Hutchison, chief executive of trade group LNG Allies.

  • JD’s Billionaire Founder Steps Down as CEO of $92 Billion Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc.’s billionaire founder Richard Liu has stepped down as chief executive officer of China’s No. 2 online retailer, joining tech tycoons that exited top management roles after Beijing’s sweeping internet-sector crackdown. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemFed Off

  • Expert: Retirees returning to work should skip 'career obituary' when job-hunting

    For older workers who retired and are considering a return to the workplace, the tight labor market is promising.

  • GM to launch ad campaign for Chevy Bolt EV, following recall

    General Motors Co on Wednesday announced the launch of an advertising campaign for its Chevrolet Bolt to win back consumers following the expensive recall that had stopped production of the electric vehicle for most of the last seven months. The first ads will air on Thursday during Major League Baseball's opening-day games, following Monday's resumption of Bolt production at its plant in Orion Township, Michigan. Bolt could finish with the second highest media spend this year for Chevy behind the Silverado pickup, Chevy marketing director Steven Majoros said on a conference call, without disclosing detailed spending plans.

  • Russian magnate says charging roubles for exports would backfire - newspaper

    He also criticized the proposed delisting of Russian companies' depositary receipts from foreign exchanges, saying this would increase risks and undermine the rights of shareholders. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered that natural gas, exported mostly to Europe, be paid for in roubles instead of foreign currency following sweeping Western sanctions over Ukraine. European capitals have rejected the demand, which Germany said amounted to "blackmail".

  • Here is a red-hot tip on how to save big money on airfare

    Use this airfare saving tip, says one Wall Street analyst who covers the industry.

  • Germany Wrestles With Dependence on Russian Fossil Fuel

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is preparing to take a leap into the unknown as Europe starts to get serious about weaning itself off Russian fossil fuels. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over UkraineThe government signaled

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Until You Retire

    Digital transformation (DX) is a somewhat nebulous term that refers to the ongoing need to keep pace with technology. Organizations are constantly under pressure to operate more efficiently, work more productively, and provide a better customer experience. Companies like Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) are well-positioned to benefit from that DX tailwind, and both stocks could make you richer by retirement, whether that's in five years or a few decades.

  • The Key to Surviving Inflation is ‘Pricing Power.’ These Companies Have It in Spades.

    To thrive in an inflationary environment, companies will need pricing power—the ability to maintain profit margins, even as costs head higher.