Satellite-based Earth Observation Market Size to Grow by USD 1.32 Bn, Airbus SE and Antrix Corp Ltd. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Satellite-based Earth Observation Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is expected to grow by USD 1.32 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.49% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Satellite-based Earth Observation Market 2022-2026

Key Vendor Analysis

Airbus SE, Antrix Corp Ltd., BAE Systems Plc, Eagle View Technologies Inc., EarthDaily Analytics, Geoimage, GeoOptics Inc., Global Surface Intelligence Ltd, ImageSat International, Kleos Space SA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Maxar Technologies Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., OHB System AG, Orbital Insight Inc, Orbital Micro Systems, Planet Labs Inc., PlanetiQ, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Satellogic SA, Thales Group, among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Airbus SE - The company offers satellite-based earth observation, which includes OPAZ, The Electro-Optical sensor that delivers imagery and video in real-time and provides 18cm resolution, while the Infra-Red allows for night and day operations.

Antrix Corp Ltd. - The company offers satellite-based earth observation that includes Resourcesat, Cartosat, Oceansat, and Risat series of satellites.

Geoimage - The company offers satellite-based earth observation, which includes atlasTSF, Surface Movement Monitoring, Digital Elevation Models, Geophysical Interpretation, Monitoring and Compliance, Image Processing, and Data Analytics.

ImageSat International - The company offers satellite-based earth observation that includes Global Eye, which provides unique sensor technology, unprecedented revisit and area coverage, extended platform agility and duty cycle, and advanced on-board processing capabilities.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. - The company offers satellite-based earth observation, which provides Realistic Visualizations for Planning and Analysis, Vector Data, Cloud Patching, and Multi-resolution Blended Imagery.

Market Driver

The use of satellites for advanced environment monitoring is driving the satellite-based earth observation (EO) market growth. Advances in imaging and sensing technologies in the past decade have resulted in the development of advanced observation satellites for environmental monitoring. These satellites allow higher resolution images and measurement of a large number of metrics. Such advances may challenge the market growth in the forecast period.

Satellite-based Earth Observation Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Defense - size and forecast 2021-2026

Weather - size and forecast 2021-2026

LBS - size and forecast 2021-2026

Energy - size and forecast 2021-2026

Other applications - size and forecast 2021-2026

Satellite-based Earth Observation Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

VAS - size and forecast 2021-2026

Data - size and forecast 2021-2026

Satellite-based Earth Observation Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating Application Segment

The defense segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The increasing investments in satellite technologies for regional security, surveillance, and spy intelligence by emerging countries such as China, India, and Russia are driving the growth of this segment. For instance, in May 2019, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) launched a new EO satellite, RISAT-2B (Radar Imaging Satellite-2B). Agriculture and forestry surveillance and support for disaster management are some of the applications of this segment. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the defense segment during the forecast period.

Satellite-based Earth Observation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.49% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.32 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.45 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Russia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Airbus SE, Antrix Corp Ltd., BAE Systems Plc, Eagle View Technologies Inc., EarthDaily Analytics, Geoimage, GeoOptics Inc., Global Surface Intelligence Ltd, ImageSat International, Kleos Space SA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Maxar Technologies Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., OHB System AG, Orbital Insight Inc, Orbital Micro Systems, Planet Labs Inc., PlanetiQ, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Satellogic SA, and Thales Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Weather - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 LBS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Energy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Other applications - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 VAS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Data - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Airbus SE

11.4 Antrix Corp Ltd.

11.5 Geoimage

11.6 ImageSat International

11.7 L3Harris Technologies Inc.

11.8 Maxar Technologies Inc.

11.9 Northrop Grumman Corp.

11.10 OHB System AG

11.11 Planet Labs Inc.

11.12 Thales Group

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

