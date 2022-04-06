U.S. markets open in 5 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,503.50
    -16.75 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,441.00
    -109.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,743.00
    -85.00 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,038.00
    -4.90 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.97
    +1.01 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,925.60
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    -0.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0894
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.18
    +3.61 (+19.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3076
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8790
    +0.2890 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,298.52
    -1,353.75 (-2.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,058.05
    -39.61 (-3.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,584.16
    -29.56 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

The satellite cables and assemblies market is projected to grow from USD 210 million in 2021 to USD 560 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 21.7 %

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Satellite cables and assemblies systems hold a huge potential for satellite data service providers, smallsat service providers, remote sensing service providers, technical service providers, and investors.

New York, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Satellite Cables and Assemblies Market by Satellite Type, Component, Cable type, Conductor material, Insulation type, Conductor type and Region - Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06251327/?utm_source=GNW
Factors such as versatility, low cost, advanced materials, ease of manufacturing and assembly, mass production, and short lifecycles have driven investments in the satellite cables and assemblies market. Satellite cables and assemblies are inherently balanced and provide better mechanical reliability than the conventional cables for transmitting signals, supplying power, or sending earth images.

Major manufacturers in this market are based in North America and Europe. Nexans S.A (France), Amphenol Corporation (US), T.E Connectivity (Switzerland), Huber +Suhner (Switzerland), W.L Gore & Associates (US) are among a few leading players operating in the satellite cables and assemblies market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant damage to the economic activities of countries across the world.The manufacturing of satellite cables and assemblies systems, subsystems, and components has also been impacted.

Although satellite systems are critically important, disruptions in the supply chain have halted their manufacturing processes for the time being.Resuming manufacturing activities depends on the level of COVID-19 exposure, the level at which manufacturing operations are running, and import-export regulations, among other factors.

While companies may still be taking in orders, delivery schedules may not be fixed.

Based on satellite type, the large satellites segment is expected to lead the satellite cables and assemblies market from 2021 to 2026.
Satellites that weigh >1,000 kg are termed large satellites.Government space agencies dominate the majority of the large satellite market.

The heaviest artificial objects to reach lower earth orbit mainly include space stations and various upper stages of rockets. The increase in space platforms, deep space explorations are driving the usage of large satellites.

Based on component, the cables segment is expected to lead the satellite cables and assemblies market from 2021 to 2026.
Cables are used in satellites that are increasingly being adopted in modern communication technologies, miniaturization, deep space exploration.The introduction of wireless satellite internet and development of miniature hardware systems are exploiting numerous opportunities in the field of satellite-enabled communication.

Cables incorporate multiple layers of wires, insulation, and fillers, which limits heat dissipation.

Based on region, North America is expected to lead the satellite cables and assemblies market from 2021 to 2026.
The US is a lucrative market for satellite cables and assemblies systems in the North America region.The US government is increasingly investing in advanced satellite technologies to enhance the quality and effectiveness of satellite communication.

The increasing investment on satellite equipment to enhance defense and surveillance capabilities of the armed forces, modernization of existing communication in military platforms, critical infrastructure and law enforcement agencies using satellite systems, are key factors expected to drive the satellite cables and assemblies market in North America. The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the satellite cables and assemblies market:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%
• By Designation: C Level – 35%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 40%
• By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 25%, Middle East & Africa – 15%, Latin America – 10%.

Research Coverage:
This market study covers satellite cables and assemblies market across various segments and subsegments.It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on Satellite Type, Cable Type, Conductor Material, Insulation Type, Component, Conductor Type, and Region.

This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.

Reasons to buy this report:
The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall satellite cables and assemblies market.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on satellite cables and assemblies systems offered by the top players in the market
• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the satellite cables and assemblies market
• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the satellite cables and assemblies market across varied regions
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the satellite cables and assemblies market
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the satellite cables and assemblies market
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06251327/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Was Plunging Again Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC), the special-purpose acquisition company that's merging with Trump Media and Technology Group, were falling for the second day in a row as investors responded to resignations in key positions and further signs of disarray. The news comes just weeks after the former president launched the new Truth Social media network. Yesterday, Truth Social's heads of technology and product development both resigned from their positions, following the much-maligned Feb. 20 launch of the app on iOS.

  • Qualcomm bets big on in-house self-driving tech with Arriver deal

    U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm is staking more of its future on automotive technologies as it wraps up a deal to buy Arriver, a company that specializes in self-driving software.

  • Will Qualcomm Continue to Disappoint Traders?

    In his first "Executive Decision" segment of Monday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer spoke with Christiano Amon, president and CEO of Qualcomm , the semiconductor maker. Amon touted the company's recent acquisition of Arriver, which completes Qualcomm's "digital chassis" for autos that include autonomous driving. Qualcomm's digital chassis is expected to become a $2.5 billion product for the chipmaker.

  • AMD Uses Old Tech to Battle Intel's Alder Lake

    When Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) launched its Ryzen 5000 series of desktop CPUs toward the end of 2020, budget chips were conspicuously absent. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) took advantage of this situation with its Alder Lake chips, the bulk of which launched earlier this year. Not only did Intel make strides in the high end of the market, but the company also offered multiple options below $200.

  • AMD, Qualcomm make software-focused acquisitions as growth in core chip businesses questioned

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Qualcomm Inc. both announced acquisitions on Monday that will help diversify into greater software holdings as analysts question growth in the chip makers' core businesses.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Ukraine-Russia Crisis

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • ‘It's a big deal’: CEO says Okta seeks to restore customer trust after hack

    “We are a trusted brand and that trust has been damaged,” CEO Todd McKinnon told Bloomberg Television.

  • 13 Most Ambitious Metaverse Companies in the World

    In this article, we will discuss the 13 most ambitious metaverse companies in the world. You can skip our detailed discussion regarding the metaverse industry, its dynamics, and its future outlook, and go directly to the 5 Most Ambitious Metaverse Companies in the World. Imagine being able to jump from one concert to another in […]

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Google's Pixel 6 April update arrives with camera and charging fixes

    Google's April update has now arrived, on time for once, with fixes for several key issues around charging, the camera and security.

  • Trump’s Truth Social App Is Bombing So Hard That Top Executives Are Quitting

    The former president is furious — and confused — about nobody wanting to join his failing social media platform

  • Nvidia’s Auto Software Opportunity Is Underappreciated, Says Wells Fargo

    Not shirking from its ambitious plans to dominate the chip space, at its recent annual GTC conference, Nvidia (NVDA) announced that it is putting together the NVIDIA Eos, or as it is more impressively known - the world’s fastest AI supercomputer. The next-gen, AI-optimized machine’s specs and size are mightily impressive as they are, says Wells Fargo’s Aaron Rakers, who highlights the fact it will probably be used for a plethora of different “AI-optimized workloads.” One use, though, probably mo

  • Say goodbye to cord chaos with this 'awesome' $19 cable organizer — it's on sale!

    Prettify your desk in minutes with this genius gadget.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in April

    When the topic of dividends comes up, people don't often think of tech stocks. Not only do some tech stocks pay a dividend, but some also grow the payout in addition to buying back shares. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) check all of those boxes.

  • Shine bright like a diamond — shoppers say this $8 cleaning pen is 'absolutely amazing'

    Restore precious jewelry to its original state with the tool over 29,000 folks love.

  • 3M Glass Bubbles Can Help the World With 5G Connectivity

    5G, the fifth-generation cellular network, brings new and exciting possibilities for global business, transportation, health care, entertainment and more. Organizations like 3M’s Advanced Materials...

  • 1 Cryptocurrency I'd Buy Right Now

    In fact, I'm so excited about Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) and its future prospects that I doubled down on my position last week. What is Polkadot? In simple terms, Polkadot helps other cryptocurrencies work together.

  • Xplore acquires assets of Kubos flight software company as it ramps up for first space mission

    Redmond, Wash.-based Xplore says it’s acquired the assets of Kubos Corp., the creator of cloud-based mission and flight control software for satellites. Xplore’s co-founder and CEO, Jeff Rich, said in a news release that Kubos’ Major Tom software platform would be used for Xplore’s first space mission, due for launch as early as this fall, “and for all future missions.” Financial terms of the acquisition were not released — but Xplore is taking on key Kubos employees, including co-founder and ex

  • Apple pilot tests feature that allows developers to automatically charge users for subscription price increases

    Apple may be changing how iOS subscriptions operate when price increases are involved. Recently, some developers noticed that the streaming service Disney+ was seemingly only informing users of upcoming price changes then automatically opting them in. This is different from how subscription price increases would typically be handled.

  • Apple to host annual developers' conference online for third year in a row

    Apple Inc said on Tuesday it will host its annual developers' conference in an online format for the third year in a row, from June 6 to June 10. The iPhone maker is expected to provide updates on new software, including the iOS 16, at the conference. Prior to 2020, Apple hosted the Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California, with thousands of developers and Apple employees in attendance.