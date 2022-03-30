U.S. markets open in 5 hours 2 minutes

Satellite Communication Market to Reach USD 46.50 Billion by 2028 | SATCOM Industry CAGR of 9.07% by 2021-2028

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in SATCOM market are Inmarsat plc, Honeywell International, Inc, The Boeing Company, L3 Harris Technologies, Inc, Indra Sistemas, S.A, General Dynamics Corporation, Cobham plc, Viasat, Inc, Iridium Communications Inc, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc and more

Pune, India, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global satellite communication market is set to gain impetus from the high demand for small satellites in a wide range of sectors, such as oil & gas, energy, agriculture, and civil engineering for the purpose of earth observation. In April 2021, for instance, China Great Wall Industry Corp. delivered nine small satellites through the Long March 6 rocket in space for verifying technologies for inter-satellite laser communications and autonomous mission planning, as well as getting weather remote sensing images. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a published report, titled, “Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market, 2021-2028.” As per the report, the SATCOM market size was USD 23.44 billion in 2020. It is projected to grow from USD 25.33 billion in 2021 to USD 46.50 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 9.07% in the forecast period.

The Report List the Key Players in the SATCOM Market:

  • Inmarsat plc

  • Honeywell International, Inc.

  • The Boeing Company

  • L3 Harris Technologies, Inc.

  • Indra Sistemas, S.A.

  • General Dynamics Corporation

  • Cobham plc

  • Viasat, Inc.

  • Iridium Communications Inc.

  • Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/satellite-communication-satcom-market-102679

COVID-19 Pandemic: Production Halt and Postponement of Satellite Launches to Hinder Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the space industry across the globe. Most of the companies present in the SATCOM industry are facing numerous challenges because of the halt of production and postponement of contracts and new satellite launches. NASA, for instance, stopped its work on the James Webb Telescope project, the development of a deep-space exploration spacecraft, and the Artemis program. We are providing elaborate research reports to help you find a unique solution for overcoming this grave situation.

Segments-

Land Equipment Segment Held 42.86% Share in 2020: Fortune Business Insights™

By platform, the market is fragmented into portable, land, maritime, and airborne. Out of these, the land equipment procured 42.86% in 2020 in terms of the SATCOM market share. This growth is attributable to the surging usage of armored vehicles for military and commercial applications worldwide.

Report Coverage-

The research report offers a comprehensive analysis of pre-existing companies that can affect the outlook throughout the forthcoming years. Besides, it provides an accurate assessment by highlighting information on several aspects that may include growth drivers, opportunities, trends, and hindrances. It also represents the market size from a global perspective by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Usage of IoT-enabled Devices in Satellites to Bolster Growth

The aviation industry is nowadays adopting IoT-enabled systems and devices for exchanging real-time data with the processing units. This is helping companies to optimize their operations. At the same time, IoT-enabled devices utilize satellite connectivity for exchanging and transmitting real-time data between components and IoT systems. It helps in lowering the overall time of the process. In the olden days, the exchange of data between the production and machine control systems was conducted through terrestrial GSM networks. Today, these networks are rapidly being replaced by satellite connectivity. These factors are anticipated to propel the SATCOM market growth in the upcoming years. However, satellite communication can often fall prey to various cyber-security issues, which, in turn, may hamper growth.

Regional Insights-

Presence of L3Harris and General Dynamics to Help North America Remain at Forefront

Geographically, North America stood at USD 9.03 billion in 2020 in terms of revenue and dominated. The presence of renowned satellite communication providers, such as Honeywell International, Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, and L3Harris Technologies Corporation would drive regional growth. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow remarkably backed by the extensive usage of satellite antennas in a wide range of industries, such as aviation, IT, and telecommunication.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/satellite-communication-satcom-market-102679

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Industry Developments –Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

    • Latest technological Advancements

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

    • Supply Chain Analysis

  • Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Component

      • Satcom Receiver

      • Satcom Transmitter/Transponder

      • Satcom Transceiver

      • Satcom Antenna

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Platform

      • Commercial

      • Government and Defense

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology

      • Satcom Automatic Identification System

      • Satcom Vsat

      • Satcom-On-The-Move (SOTM)

      • Satcom-On-The-Pause (SOTP)

      • Satcom Telemetry

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End Use

      • Portable SATCOM equipment

      • Land SATCOM equipment

      • Maritime SATCOM equipment

      • Airborne SATCOM equipment

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Middle East and Africa

      • South America

  • TOC Continued…!

Get Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/satellite-communication-satcom-market-102679

Have a Look at Related Market Insights:

U.S. Reusable Launch Vehicle Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Partially Reusable, Fully Reusable), By Stage (Single Stage and Multi-Stage), By Orbit Type (Low Earth Orbit (LEO), and Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO)), and Country Forecast, 2020-2027

Satellite Payload Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Payload Type (Communication, Imaging, Navigation, and Others), By Vehicle Type (Small and Medium-to-heavy), By Orbit (GEO, LEO, and MEO), By Application (Weather Monitoring, Telecommunication, Scientific Research, Surveillance, and Others), By End-Use (Commercial and Military), and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


