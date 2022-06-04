Satellite Communication Market Size in Defense Sector to grow by USD 2.56 Billion| Increased Seaborne Security Threats to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The satellite communication market size in defense sector is anticipated to increase by USD 2.56 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also predicts the market to witness a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 6.81% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increased seaborne security threats is expected to drive the satellite communication market growth in defense sector positively. However, factors such as the high cost of satellite hardware and components may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Satellite Communication Market in Defense Sector Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Satellite Communication Market in Defense Sector Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Airbus SE, Cobham Plc, EchoStar Corp., Elbit Systems Ltd., Eutelsat Communications SA, General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Indra Sistemas SA, Inmarsat Global Ltd., KVH Industries Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., NSIL Corp. Ltd., ORBCOMM Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Thales Group, Thuraya Telecommunications Co., and Viasat Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Satellite Communication Market in Defense Sector Segmentation

Application

Geography

Satellite Communication Market in Defense Sector Scope

Technavio categorizes the satellite communication market in defense sector as a part of the global communications equipment market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the satellite communication market in defense sector, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our satellite communication market in defense sector report covers the following areas:

Satellite Communication Market in Defense Sector Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist satellite communication market in defense sector growth during the next five years

Estimation of the satellite communication market in defense sector size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the satellite communication market in defense sector

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of satellite communication market in defense sector vendors

Satellite Communication Market In Defense Sector Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.81% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Airbus SE, Cobham Plc, EchoStar Corp., Elbit Systems Ltd., Eutelsat Communications SA, General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Indra Sistemas SA, Inmarsat Global Ltd., KVH Industries Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., NSIL Corp. Ltd., ORBCOMM Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Thales Group, Thuraya Telecommunications Co., and Viasat Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Surveillance and tracking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Remote sensing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Disaster recovery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Airbus SE

10.4 Cobham Plc

10.5 EchoStar Corp.

10.6 General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc.

10.7 Honeywell International Inc.

10.8 KVH Industries Inc.

10.9 L3Harris Technologies Inc.

10.10 ORBCOMM Inc.

10.11 Thales Group

10.12 Thuraya Telecommunications Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

