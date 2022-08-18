U.S. markets open in 6 hours 17 minutes

Satellite Communication Market Size to Hit USD 46.50 Billion by 2028 | With 9.07% CAGR

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in satellite communication market are Cobham Limited (U.K.), Inmarsat Global Limited (U.K.), Boeing (U.S.), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Iridium Communications Inc. (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Indra (Spain) and Other key players

Pune, India, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global satellite communication market size was USD 23.44 billion in 2020 and is projected to exceed USD 46.50 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.07% over the estimated period. The rise can be attributed to the increasing product adoption across a range of applications including radio broadcasting & voice communications, remote sensing, water monitoring, internet application & navigations, and others.

This information has been provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its research report, dubbed “Satellite Communication Market, 2021-2028”.

COVID-19 Impact:

Industry Players Face Postponement of Satellite Launches, Production Halt, and Other Challenges

The COVID-19 pandemic has created numerous challenges for the space industry. These included the hold of numerous contracts, the postponement of satellite launches, and production halts. The crisis has further led to a pause on missions that included the James Webb Telescope project, deep-space exploration spacecraft, and the development of the Artemis Program. The additional effects comprised decreased procurement contracts, slow production rate from OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers), and disruptions in the supply chain.

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/satellite-communication-satcom-market-102679

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

  • Cobham Limited (U.K.)

  • Inmarsat Global Limited (U.K.)

  • Boeing (U.S.)

  • Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Iridium Communications Inc. (U.S.)

  • Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

  • L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Indra (Spain)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast CAGR

9.07%

2028 Value Projection

USD 46.50 Billion

Base Year

2020

Satellite Communication Market Size in 2020

USD 23.44 Billion

Historical Data

2017-2019

No. of Pages

200

Segments Covered

By Component Analysis, By End Use Analysis, By Technology Analysis

Satellite Communication Market Growth Drivers

Rising Integration of Internet of Things (IoT) in Aviation Industry to Boost the Market

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/satellite-communication-satcom-market-102679

Segments:

Government & Defense Segment to Record Substantial Growth with Increased Product Use in Naval and Military Operations

The government and defense segment accounted for the largest share in 2020 and is expected to register a notable rise over the forthcoming years. The upsurge is due to the growing usage of satellite communication in naval and military operations. On the basis of region, the market is subdivided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Transceiver Segment to Register Commendable Rise Due to Increasing Replacement of Receiver & Transmitter Systems

Based on the type of component, the market is segmented into modem/router, transmitter/transponder, antenna, transceiver, receiver, and others. The transceiver segment is poised to expand at the fastest pace over the study period. One of the major factors propelling this rise is the increasing replacement of transmitter and receiver solutions with advanced transceiver systems.

Inquire Before Buying This Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/satellite-communication-satcom-market-102679

Report Coverage:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key aspects that are expected to propel the industry landscape across various regions. It further gives a comprehensive coverage of the prominent trends that are likely to bolster market growth over the forecast period. The insights have been provided after wide research and collaborations with key industry stakeholders.

Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Adoption of IoT for the Optimization of Operation in the Aviation Sector

Satellite communication market growth is majorly being driven by the rise of IoT (Internet of Things) in the aviation industry. The deployment of this technology helps in the exchange of real-time data to the processing units, which further facilitates the optimization of operation in the sector. The devices use satellite connectivity for transmission and data exchange, which brings about a reduction in the overall time of the process.

However, the industry expansion is likely to be hampered by the threat of cybersecurity. This could be driven by the presence of mission-critical vulnerabilities including telemetry, communications, tracking and command, launch systems, and others.

Regional Insights:

North America to Emerge as Leading Region Due to Surging Government Expenditure on Military

North American satellite communication market share is expected to register commendable growth over the analysis period. The upsurge can be credited to the growing public sector spending on government and military communication networks. The regional growth is further being driven by the presence of major industry players including General Dynamics Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., L3Harris Technologies Corporation, and others.

The Asia Pacific region is slated to record an appreciable rise through the forthcoming years. This is on account of the rising usage of satellite antennas in the IT, telecommunication, and aviation industries in the region.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/satellite-communication-satcom-market-102679

Competitive Landscape:

Market Players Forge Contracts and Partnership Agreements for Sustaining Industry Position

Prominent satellite communication companies are depicting a keen interest in the adoption of various initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, and the formation of alliances. Several industry players are also entering agreements for the consolidation of their market position. Some of the additional steps include increasing participation in trade conferences and research activities.

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Industry Developments –Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

    • Latest technological Advancements

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

    • Supply Chain Analysis

  • Quantitative Insights- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on SATCOM Market

    • Impact of COVID-19 on Global SATCOM Market

    • Steps Taken by Industry/Companies/Governments to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Developments in The Industry in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

    • Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Development:

February 2021 – Airbus S.A.S inked a contract with Viasat, Inc. The USD 8.5 million deal was aimed at upgrading the ultra-high frequency satellite communications NCS, that provides UHF Skynet capability to the U.K. Ministry of Defense.

Read Related News:

US Reusable Launch Vehicle Market to Reach USD 1,634.9 Million by 2027; Demand for Low-cost Satellite programs will Lead to a Wider Product Adoption, says Fortune Business Insights™

Satellite Payload Market to Hit $27.58 Billion by (2021-2028) | Satellite Payload Industry CAGR 9.67%

Commercial Drone Market Worth USD 47.38 Billion by 2029 | Increasing Demand for Small Drones in Commercial Applications to Propel Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


