Satellite group Eutelsat narrows, postpones financial targets

·1 min read
The logo of Eutelsat is seen at the company's headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux
  • ETL.PA

(Reuters) - France's Eutelsat narrowed down and pushed back financial targets on Thursday, amid falling broadcast revenues and delays on two of its satellites.

The group, one of the world's leading satellite operators, now expects revenues to slip to the "lower half" of the range of 1.11 billion to 1.15 billion eurose it had previously guided for its five key businesses in the fiscal year ending on June 30.

It also pushed back its forecasts for a return to sales growth to 2023/24 from the next fiscal year, as it builds up capacity.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

  • Gucci powers forecast-beating sales growth at Kering

    PARIS (Reuters) -Kering reported sharp growth in fourth-quarter sales on Thursday, beating expectations over the holiday period as marketing investments and 100th anniversary events helped boost the popularity of its top Gucci brand. Overall sales at the French luxury goods group rose 31.9% on a comparable basis to 5.41 billion euros ($6.14 billion) in the last three months of the year, powered by a 31.6% surge at Gucci that was almost double a 17% consensus forecast by analysts. The strong comeback by Gucci after a disappointing third quarter will come as a relief for Kering, as the label accounts for 60% of its revenues and around 70% of its profits.

  • Temasek-Backed Zilingo Seeking $200 Million in Funding

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s Zilingo Pte, a startup providing technology to apparel factories and merchants, is seeking to raise $150 million to $200 million in its latest funding round, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapHong Kong to Mass Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If Neede

  • G20 must push relief to avoid debt crises - experts, campaigners

    Wealthy nations must improve their floundering flagship debt relief initiative or face a spate of debt crises in the developing world, experts and campaigners say as finance chiefs of G20 major economies prepare for meetings later this week. As the pandemic battered global economies, the Group of 20 leading economies launched measures, including a temporary debt service suspension for poor countries to provide breathing room, as well as the Common Framework - a debt restructuring scheme for long-term relief.

  • Commerzbank sees strong 2022 as quarterly profit trounces estimate

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Commerzbank swung to a better-than-expected fourth-quarter and annual net profit despite undergoing a major overhaul, the German lender said on Thursday, and also painted a rosy outlook for 2022. Profit this year would exceed 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion), Commerzbank said, beating analyst forecasts. The positive finish to the full year at Germany's No. 2 bank is a massive victory for Chief Executive Officer Manfred Knof, who joined the company at the start of 2021 to carry out a restructuring programme worth 2 billion euros, involving hundreds of branch closures and 10,000 job cuts to get back on a path to profit.

  • China Medical Robot Maker Hurwa Weighing Hong Kong IPO, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Hurwa, a Chinese developer of medical robots used in surgeries, is considering an initial public offering in Hong Kong that could raise about $200 million, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapHong Kong to Mass Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants J

  • Nestle expects slower growth this year after 2021 beats expectations

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Food group Nestle said on Thursday it expected underlying sales to rise around 5% and a broadly stable margin this year after strong demand for coffee and pet food as well as price hikes helped growth accelerate ahead of expectations in the fourth quarter. Underlying or organic sales, which strip out currency swings and acquisitions, rose 7.5% last year, ahead of a 7.1% forecast in a company-compiled poll of analysts https://www.nestle.com/investors/analysts-consensus, thanks to a 7.2% rise in the fourth quarter, the maker of Nescafe instant coffee said in a statement. Under pressure from high costs for raw materials, energy and transportation, the underlying trading operating profit margin declined slightly to 17.4% in 2021, from 17.7% in 2020, reflecting time delays between cost inflation and pricing actions.

  • Gold Fields’ Bet on Giant Deposit Pays Off After Years of Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold Fields Ltd. said a turnaround at a giant mine in South Africa is starting to pay off as Chief Executive Officer Chris Griffith helps bring an end to years of losses.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapHong Kong to Mass Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long

  • Grinding Diplomacy Shifts to Munich, Oil Volatile: Iran Snapshot

    (Bloomberg) -- Here is a snapshot of what’s happening with Iran, its nuclear talks and energy markets.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapHong Kong to Mass Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Latest developmentsDiplomacy to restore Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers is g

  • China Tech Stocks Outlook Improves Year After $1.5 Trillion Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- A yearlong slide in Chinese technology stocks that wiped out $1.5 trillion in market value may finally be ending as investors look beyond regulatory hurdles to focus on valuations. Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapHong Kong to Mass Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What T

  • U.S. Futures Drop, Treasuries Rise on Ukraine Risk: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures fell Thursday, Treasuries jumped and the dollar rallied in another bout of risk aversion sparked by the Ukraine standoff. Crude oil pared losses.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapHong Kong to Mass Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?S&P

  • Jobless claims preview: Another 218,000 American likely filed new claims last week

    New weekly jobless claims likely fell for a fourth consecutive week, with the number of those rendered newly unemployed dipping as Omicron infections eased following a surge across the U.S.

  • Intel is betting $5 billion on old semiconductor technology

    Intel's $5.4 billion deal to buy Tower Semiconductor represents a big investment in manufacturing analog chips—a different strategy from US chip giants like AMD and NVIDIA which have gone fabless.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Samsung's next event will take place on February 27th, alongside Mobile World Congress

    Samsung's next hardware event will coincide with Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

  • Google launches ad blocking software on Android phones in privacy crackdown

    Google is to launch advertising blocking software on its Android mobile phone operating system in a privacy crackdown that will prevent companies from tracking users around the internet.

  • IBM spinoff Kyndryl signs 'beachhead' networking deal with Nokia

    Kyndryl, the former infrastructure services business of IBM, signed a deal with Nokia to help automate factories by bringing in cloud computing and artificial intelligence over wireless networks. After getting spun off from IBM in November, Kyndryl has started building its wireless network business and has already signed pacts with cloud providers such as Alphabet's Google and Microsoft. The separation from IBM was important because it was difficult to go and announce big partnerships with companies that would be viewed as IBM's competitors, Paul Savill, Kyndryl's Global Practice Leader, said in an interview.

  • Could Apple's Fintech Move Hurt Block and PayPal?

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently introduced "Tap to Pay on iPhone," a new feature that allows merchants to accept NFC payments on their iPhones without using additional hardware or payment terminals. Merchants can accept Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallet payments with the service, which will roll out on the iPhone XS and newer devices across the U.S. later this year. Apple Pay has been adopted by more than 90% of U.S. retailers since its launch in 2014.

  • Bill takes aim at governor's use of self-destructing messages app

    A proposed bill in Annapolis is going after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's use of an app that deletes text messages. This is a case of the law catching up with technology, but the governor's press office said it's unnecessary, partisan and hypocritical. Wickr is the 21st century electronic version of disappearing ink. The app automatically deletes messages once they are read. So, the sponsor of the Transparency in Public Records Act of 2022 (Senate Bill 307) said he wants to ensure these types of messages are retained as public records.

  • The Morning After: Sony's weirdest wireless earbuds yet

    Today’s tech headlines: A burger-flipping robot may be coming to a White Castle near you Sony unveils its weirdest wireless earbuds yet Microsoft’s 3D ‘Fluent’ emoji arrive in Teams.

  • 5 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Tech stocks tend to also be closely associated with innovation, disrupting old industries and creating new ones. This allows these technology companies to evolve and grow at an outsized pace for many years (if they have strong management teams and enough opportunity). Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) started as a content delivery network (CDN), a network of servers distributed across the world that helps deliver web content.