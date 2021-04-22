U.S. markets close in 4 hours 3 minutes

Satellite imagery startup Albedo closes $10M seed round

Alex Wilhelm
·4 min read

While most startups today are creating software, not every upstart enterprise is taking a code-only approach to building a business. Some of today's most ambitious startups are aiming quite a bit higher.

Albedo is one such company. The recent Y Combinator graduate wants to build a constellation of low-orbit satellites that can provide higher-resolution Earth imaging than what is generally available today. And it just closed a $10 million seed round.

Initialized Capital led the investment, which also saw participation from Jetstream, Liquid2 Ventures and Soma Capital

TechCrunch has had its eye on Albedo since its Y Combinator run, discussing the firm's approach to providing what it describes as "aerial-quality" images -- though they are taken from space instead of a drone or aircraft. In more technical parlance, Albedo wants to provide 10-centimeter visual imagery and 2-meter thermal imagery.

According to Topher Haddad, Albedo's co-founder and CEO, the company aims to launch its first satellite in 2024 and bring its full constellation in orbit by 2027. With eight satellites, the company can provide daily image revisits; with 24, it can do that three times each day, though the eight-satellite fleet will be an early milestone for the startup, according to its CEO.

Why hasn't someone already tried to build what Albedo is working on? The company, Haddad explained, has been made possible in part due to advances in the larger space economy, and the fact that major cloud providers AWS and Azure have both built out services to handle satellite data -- "AWS Ground Station" in the case of the former and "Azure Orbital" in the latter. Mix in cheaper launches and more modular satellite construction, and what Albedo wants to do is becoming possible.

Albedo CEO and co-founder Topher Haddad, via the company.

There's some tech risk to what Albedo aims to do, however. Haddad explained to TechCrunch how his company hopes to employ in-orbit refueling for its satellites' electric propulsion so that they can stay afloat longer; if that effort fails, or drag winds up being worse than anticipated, Albedo's satellites might have to opt for slightly higher orbits and lower-res photos in the 12- to 15-centimeter range.

For fun, what does that resolution mean in more practical terms? A 10-centimeter-resolution image from a satellite is one in which each pixel is 10 centimeters on each side. So, a 15-centimeter-resolution image would have pixels that were more than twice the surface area of a 10-centimeter shot.

Resolution matters, as does the regularity of new pictures being taken. On the latter front, the company's eventual fleet of satellites should keep its photos fresh.

Albedo intends to target companies of all sizes as customers. The imaging world is a big market, with Haddad expecting to find customers among property insurance companies, mapping concerns, utility firms and other large companies. And now it has more capital than ever to pursue its goals.

The round

It takes more money to get a space startup off the ground than it takes to iterate on an early software product. So, what does the $10 million it just raised get Albedo? The first thing is staff. When TechCrunch last spoke with Haddad, the company was still a team of three. That's about to change, however; a number of new hires recently accepted offers, and the company expects to add another four or five people to its staff in addition to those already planning to join.

Albedo said it anticipates a staff of 10 to 12 by the end of the year.

The $10 million will also allow the company to fund a down payment on rocket space and payments to suppliers that should allow Albedo to wrap up its satellite design. Per its CEO, the startup expects to raise a larger Series A in around a year to help finance getting its first satellite into orbit. That moment will allow the startup to better prove its technology, and, if all goes well, help it to raise even more capital to keep its launch schedule packed.

Let's see how far the company can get with its new capital, and if it finds sufficient, ahem, lift to reach the next funding milestone. If it does, we could wind up covering the launch of its first satellite. That would be fun.

Recommended Stories

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin in Neutral at $55.5K as Ether Continues Bull Run

    The price of bitcoin has changed little over the past 24 hours, despite the asset’s notorious volatility.

  • Higher petrol prices drive up cost of living in March

    The cost of living rose to 0.7% in March, from 0.4% in February, as fuel, transport and clothes prices increased.

  • Ticket Seller Vivid Seats to Go Public Via Todd Boehly’s SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Vivid Seats, a digital ticketing marketplace looking to benefit from the resumption of live performances, agreed to go public via a merger with Horizon Acquisition Corp., a blank-check firm led by Todd Boehly.The parties expect the combined company to have a market capitalization of about $1.95 billion, they said in a statement Thursday. Bloomberg News reported last month that Vivid Seats was in advanced talks to go public through Horizon.Horizon shares were up 3.1% to $10.10 in premarket trading at 7:32 a.m. in New York.Vivid Seats’ accommodating policies during the coronavirus pandemic have given it a “unique opportunity to drive outsized growth during post-pandemic recovery,” according to the statement. Horizon is sponsored by an affiliate of Eldridge Industries, a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm founded by Boehly, an ex-Guggenheim executive who co-owns the Los Angeles Dodgers major league baseball team.Vivid Seats will receive a total of about $769 million in gross proceeds from the transaction, the parties said. Institutional investors have committed to infusing $225 million into the combined company through a so-called private investment in public equity.The deal is a boost to the market for special purpose acquisition companies, which saw months of torrid activity freeze up lately.Evercore and Latham & Watkins advised Vivid Seats, while Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, RBC Capital Markets and Kirkland & Ellis advised Horizon.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Sales have a good deal further to fall’: Property prices see record growth, but existing-home sales decline

    The numbers: Existing-home sales declined for the second straight month, reflecting the challenges buyers continue to face in the competitive real-estate market. Existing home-sales fell 3.7% to a seasonally-adjusted, annual rate of 6.01 million in March, the National Association of Realtors reported. “The sales for March would have been measurably higher, had there been more inventory,” Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, said in the report.

  • Grayscale Added Nearly $1B in Crypto in 24 Hours

    The digital asset manager added large numbers of altcoins to its holdings including horizen and livepeer.

  • Credit Suisse Raises $2 Billion as CEO Cuts Hedge Fund Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is raising $2 billion from investors and cutting the hedge fund unit at the center of the Archegos Capital Management losses as Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein seeks to recover from one of the most turbulent periods in the bank’s recent history.Credit Suisse, which has exited about 97% of its exposure to Archegos, expects a related 600 million-franc ($654 million) loss in the second quarter, taking the total hit from the collapse to about $5.5 billion. In response, it’s cutting about a third of its exposure in the prime business catering to hedge fund clients, while strengthening capital with the sale of notes converting into shares.Gottstein is battling to rescue his short tenure as chief executive officer after Credit Suisse was hit harder than any other competitor by the collapse of Archegos, the family office of U.S. investor Bill Hwang. The timing of the blowup could hardly have been worse, coming just weeks after Credit Suisse found itself at the center of the Greensill Capital scandal, when it was forced to suspend investment funds. While seeking to placate investors hurt by the losses, he also now faces the fresh challenge of navigating enforcement proceedings announced by Swiss regulator Finma on Thursday.The double whammy wiped out a year of profit and left Gottstein fighting to demonstrate to incoming Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio that he’s of the right mettle to carry the bank through the volatility which has left investors nursing losses and questioning its strategy and controls. Having taken on the position more than a year ago, the CEO had stumbled over other hits before Greensill shattered what was supposed to be a new era of calm.The two scandals have left the CEO standing while many once powerful members of his management board had to leave. Gone are investment banking head Brian Chin and Chief Risk Officer Lara Warner, along with a raft of other senior executives including equities head Paul Galietto and the co-heads of the prime brokerage business. Asset management head Eric Varvel is also being replaced in that role by ex-UBS Group AG veteran Ulrich Koerner.The bank has also suspended its share buyback and cut the dividend.Credit Suisse fell as much as 6.9% in Zurich trading and was 6.1% lower as of 11:19 a.m. local time, taking this year’s losses to about 23%.The bank plans to reduce risk at the investment bank, including cutting about $35 billion of leverage exposure at the prime brokerage unit -- which services its hedge fund clients, Gottstein said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. That’s about a third of its total exposure.“Although capital has been mainly addressed, we still see questions remaining in terms of strategy and risk management,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts wrote in a note to investors. “Capital has been clearly the main focus.”The bank said the convertibles notes were sold to core shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth individuals and will help bring the bank’s CET1 ratio -- a key metric for capital -- nearer its target 13%. That number had dropped to 12.2% at the end of the first quarter.In addition to the enforcement proceedings, Credit Suisse said that the Swiss regulator has told it to hold more capital to guard against losses by taking a more conservative view of its risk. The bank increased its assets weighted according to risk for both Archegos and Greensill. While the capital raise came after Finma raised the bank’s capital requirements, Gottstein said the decision was the bank’s own.“This was not as a reaction to any request by Finma or any other regulator,” Gottstein said on a call with analysts. “It was our proactive view that, together with the board, we decided to issue these two mandatories and that will really help us also against any possible market weakness over the coming months.”The Greensill debacle is also far from over. Credit Suisse has so far returned about half the $10 billion in investor money held by the funds at the time of their suspension. While the bank marketed the funds as among the safest investments it offered, investors are left facing the prospect of steep losses as the assets are liquidated. Credit Suisse is leaning toward letting clients take the hit of expected losses in the funds, a person familiar with the discussions said earlier this month.“We have good visibility for a large portion of the remaining positions,” Gottstein said. “There are three more distinct positions which we will work through in the next months and quarters. We are not planning to do any form of step-in. We are very clearly focused on getting the cash back to our investors.”The impact for Credit Suisse from both Archegos and Greensill could add up to $8.7 billion, according to JPMorgan analysts Kian Abouhossein and Amit Ranjan.First Quarter Highlights:International wealth management pretax profit 523m francs vs 442m estimateCET1 ratio 12.2% vs 12.1% estimateProvisions for credit losses 4.4b francsNet revenue 7.6b francsSwiss Universal Bank pretax profit 665m francs vs 548m estimateAPAC pretax profit 524m francs vs 304m estimate(Adds Gottstein comment on capital raise in 12th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • With SPACs down as much as 90%, there are finally some good buys

    It seems that all year I’ve been warning about valuations being out of whack with reality, especially in small-cap tech, which includes most SPACs. SPACs are being slammed as former “diamond hands” turn into weak-handed sellers who are (rightly, in most cases) trying to stop losses that are piling up in their portfolios. Speaking of SPACs, the markets are still suffering from SPAChaustion and a Coinbase Overhype Top, as I’ve also been saying for a few weeks now.

  • Why you should plan to leave money to your kids

    When you’re planning (and managing) your retirement finances, arguably your most important goal should be to avoid running out of money. If you can meet your needs taking out 3%, you’re in very little danger of running out of money.

  • Rupee Fall Is Hurting Bonds Now Among Asia’s Worst: India Credit

    (Bloomberg) -- A slide in the rupee is exacerbating a slump in Indian corporate dollar notes that are now among the worst performers in Asia, just as concerns mount that companies are hedging less.The securities have lost about 0.1% in April, worse than a 0.4% gain for a broader Asian dollar bond gauge, according to a Bloomberg Barclays indexes. All the other countries in Asia have posted positive returns, except China which lost about 0.4% after the stumble by China Huarong Asset Management Co.The weaker rupee pushes up servicing costs on foreign debt. The currency has plunged about 2.4% against the dollar this month, making it Asia’s worst-performer. Spiking Covid-19 cases threaten to worsen the selloffAbout 5 out of 10 Indian firms hedge their foreign borrowings in India as compared to about 8 several years ago before the RBI eased rules on hedging, said Samir Lodha, chief executive officer at QuantArt Market Solutions, a Mumbai-based advisory firm. “The drop in the rupee this month may prompt more local companies with foreign borrowings to consider at least some low-cost hedging.”Primary Market -- Foreign Borrowings SlowThe weaker rupee is also making borrowers hesitate to tap what would otherwise be some of the lowest borrowing costs ever in the dollar bond market. Just one Indian company has settled a note this month: a $585 million deal from ReNew Power. That leaves issuance set for the lowest in six monthsLocal firms have also shunned foreign-currency loans in April after borrowings of $7.2 billion in the previous quarter“Most corporates will definitely pause their plans to issue fresh foreign-currency debt as they wait for the rupee to stabilize,” said Abhishek Goenka, founder of IFA Global, a Mumbai-based advisory firm. “Pandemic-induced currency volatility is making it difficult for borrowers to assess their foreign debt costs.”Firms may be turning more to the local credit market, even though there have been fresh obstacles there tooThey sold 47.6 billion rupees of bonds this week and still plan as much as 80.5 billion rupees more. If all those sales go through, that would be higher than in the previous two weeks combinedStill, offerings have fallen to 139.9 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) this month, the slowest start to a financial year since 2014. That’s due in part to rules that took effect April 1 strengthening the role of trustees for secured bonds backed by assetsSecondary Market -- Sovereign Rating ConcernsThe latest wave of coronavirus infections is also bad for India’s sovereign rating. The country has the lowest investment-grade score with a negative outlook at Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings“We expect a repeat of 2020’s sudden crash in economic activity in the coming months,” said Timothy Wee Lee Tan and Jason Lee, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts. “With a downgraded GDP growth outlook for FY22, India’s debt burden will be higher than the current IMF forecast, implying an elevated risk of ratings falling into speculative grade.”Any official gross domestic product downgrade may lead to pre-emptive widening of the option-adjusted spread for Indian dollar credits, with an actual offshore sovereign rating downgrade likely to push premiums up to 90 basis points wider to trade closer to Brazil and South Africa, according to Bloomberg IntelligenceDistressed Debt - ARC Rules Under ReviewReserve Bank of India formed a six-member panel Monday to review rules for Asset Reconstruction Companies or ARCs, which help India’s banking system deal with one of the world’s worst bad loan ratios among major economiesARCs have been in the spotlight in recent weeks:Mar. 18: India’s Ministry of Corporate Affairs is investigating allegations of financial irregularities at the asset reconstruction arm of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd., according to people with direct knowledge of the matter. Edelweiss said it hasn’t received any intimation of any inspection by the ministryMar. 14: India’s central bank has rejected Yes Bank Ltd.’s proposal to set up an ARC for acquiring bad loans on conflict of interest concerns, Mint reported citing people it didn’t identifyMeanwhile, Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services, whose default in 2018 triggered a prolonged credit crisis in the country, plans to resolve 500 billion rupees ($6.6 billion) of its debt by the end of September, Chairman Uday Kotak said last week. Investors are closely watching the debt resolution as a test case for group insolvencyKotak, who is heading the IL&FS board after government seized control of the shadow lender in 2018, expects to resolve about 62% of its 1 trillion rupees of debtAnother group facing challenges in servicing its debt is Future Group. The Indian supermarket-operator Future Retail Ltd. approved a debt resolution plan that eases some immediate concerns as a legal battle with partner Amazon.com Inc. threatens to delay an asset sale to Reliance Industries Ltd. India’s top court scheduled a final hearing in the matter to May 4Best and Worst Performing Corporate Dollar Bonds Last 12 MonthsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett could teach traders in dogecoin, GameStop and other hot trends a few things about ‘Mr. Market’

    LAWRENCE A. CUNNINGHAM'S QUALITY INVESTING As the old joke goes, St. Peter had some bad news for an oil prospector who appeared at the pearly gates of heaven: “You’re qualified for admission,” said St.

  • Romanian Programmer Turns ‘Crazy Idea’ Into $6 Billion Fortune

    (Bloomberg) -- Daniel Dines struggled with life in the U.S. after leaving his native Romania in 2001 to work for Microsoft Corp., but the experience created the foundation for one of the world’s biggest fortunes.The software programmer returned to his homeland in 2005 to start the business known today as UiPath Inc., an automation-software maker that debuts Wednesday after raising $1.3 billion in a U.S. initial public offering. Dines, the company’s chief executive officer, controls a stake worth more than $6 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“For someone coming in his 20s to the U.S. from Europe, it was a big challenge for me to adapt to the States, even though professionally speaking my experience at Microsoft was great,” Dines, 49, said last year at the annual Montgomery Summit technology conference.As a result, “I had a crazy idea to go back and start a company,” he added.‘Hidden Advantage’UiPath, which was valued at $7 billion in 2019, is now worth about $30 billion after its shares priced at $56, above a marketed range. That puts Dines among the world’s 500 richest, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. A company representative declined to comment.“Starting a company from a small place with no market has a hidden advantage: It forces you to think globally from day one,” Dines said in a letter included in UiPath’s registry filings for its listing. He had already indicated his company was preparing for a listing back in early 2020.The company’s software performs many low-skilled tasks that businesses once outsourced to humans in cheaper-wage countries such as India or the Philippines. Known as robotic process automation technology, the technique takes over repetitive, routine data-entry and processing tasks. Some of its software has been used in hospitals and health-care projects to help with Covid-19, according to UiPath’s website.Dines, who studied math and computer science at the University of Bucharest, grew up in Romania while the nation was still ruled by dictator Nicolae Ceausescu. He founded the company as DeskOver and renamed it UiPath in 2015, running it out of an apartment in the capital before relocating its headquarters to New York in 2017.Funding RoundUiPath raised $750 million in a funding round led by Alkeon Capital and Coatue that gave it a value of $35 billion, according to a February statement. Altimeter Capital Management, Dragoneer, IVP, Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management and funds advised by T. Rowe Price Associates also chimed in.Dines owns all of the company’s Class B shares, which carry 35 votes apiece compared with one each for Class A stock. He will continue to control UiPath after the IPO and sold shares in the offering worth about $75 million, according to filings.“You have to become a public company at some point to allow your employees to get more liquidity, give them stock options,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg last year. “We’re almost there.”(Adds details of share sale in penultimate paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Kinder Morgan raises outlook as profit surges on winter storm demand

    A deep freeze that swept parts of the United States last quarter knocked out nearly half of Texas power plants and sent prices for natural gas and electricity to record levels. Kinder Morgan benefited from the shortage as it released gas and sold electricity at prices that were hundreds of times higher than normal for several days.

  • Mortgage rates drop below 3% again — offering opportunities to buyers and homeowners

    The recent decline in mortgage rates has led to an increase in refinancing activity, giving homeowners another chance to reduce their monthly payments.

  • Intel Wins Patent Trial Over Chips, Dodging $1 Billion-Plus Blow

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. ducked getting hit with another multibillion-dollar damage award after a federal jury in Texas cleared it of claims it was infringing patents formerly owned by NXP Semiconductors NV on ways to speed up computers.Intel doesn’t infringe two patents owned by closely held VLSI Technology LLC, according to the federal jury in Waco, Texas. The trial was held in the same courthouse where a different jury told Intel to pay VLSI $2.18 billion over other patents last month.This was the second of three trials in suits VLSI lodged against Intel over patents that until early 2019 were owned by Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors. A third trial, also before U.S. District Judge Alan Albright, is scheduled to begin in June.In the most recent trial, VLSI was seeking $3 billion in damages, saying the inventions were critical to Intel’s ability to make chips faster and with fewer energy requirements. That’s more than 3,000 times what the patents were valued at in past acquisitions, Intel’s lawyers argued.Intel denied using any of the inventions, saying its own engineers have spent decades developing the chips that are used in everything from laptops to military fighter planes. It also argued that the patents didn’t cover new ideas even two decades ago, when they were issued.VLSI was seeking damages for a period beginning March 1, 2019, just before the suit was filed. One of the patents, issued in 2002, expired in November; while the other was issued in 2003 and expires in May, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Law.Intel reported $20.9 billion in net income on $77.9 billion in revenue last year.VLSI was created in 2016 by the Softbank Group Corp.-owned Fortress Investment Group, according to an antitrust lawsuit Intel and Apple Inc. filed against Fortress. Fortress has “deployed patents in waves of lawsuits against their targets without regard for the merits of the claims,” Intel and Apple said in the complaint, which is pending in federal court in California.A federal judge had initially tossed the antitrust case, but Apple and Intel amended their complaint a week after the $2.18 billion verdict, arguing that trial and VLSI’s demand for billions more over other patents is evidence of Fortress’s anticompetitive activities. Fortress is scheduled to respond by April 26.VLSI has no products and its only potential revenue is its litigation against Intel. VLSI lawyer Morgan Chu of Irell & Manella told the jury not to be distracted by that issue.“This was technology that had looked over the horizon, changed the way Intel designed their chips,” Chu told the jurors in closing arguments. The damages request “is a large number but it’s a large number because Intel is the dominant company selling this infringing product.”The patents originated with SigmaTel Inc., which was bought by Freescale Semiconductor Inc. for $110 million in 2008, which in turn was bought by NXP in 2015 in a $12 billion deal. In Freescale’s purchase, SigmaTel’s “intangible assets,” which included a portfolio of hundreds of patents, were valued at $7 million, said Intel lawyer William Lee of WilmerHale in Boston.VLSI brought “unfair and unfounded claims that were created for litigation, and a $3 billion claim that was created for by a paid-for expert,” Lee said in closing arguments, calling the damages demand “objectively unreasonable.”NXP isn’t a party to the case, though in the first trial Lee said that the chipmaker would receive a cut of any damage award. The Eindhoven, Netherlands-based company said it doesn’t comment on ongoing litigation as a matter of corporate policy.During the trial, Intel witnesses highlighted the Santa Clara, California-based company’s long history in developing the chips that power devices that have transformed all aspects of society, and its efforts for the next generation of electronics.Intel has announced billions of dollars in spending on new factories and creating a foundry business to make chips for other companies, part of an aggressive push to regain its manufacturing lead. The move has the support of the Biden administration, which is calling for more U.S.-based chip manufacturing as a result of a global shortage of computer chips caused in part by the pandemic and the world’s reliance on two Asian companies.The patents were the subject of litigation between SigmaTel and Chinese chipmaker Actions Semiconductor Co. in a dispute that settled in 2007. The only other litigation involving these patents are the lawsuits against Intel, Bloomberg Law data show.The case is VLSI Technology LLC. v. Intel Corp., 21-299, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas (Waco).For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is the U.S. housing market heading for a crash? Here’s what the experts say

    Searches for the phrase, 'When is the housing market going to crash?' are up 2,450% over the past month.

  • Goldman Sachs says S&P 500 returns may tumble as U.S. economic growth peaks. Buy these stocks.

    Stocks got back on the horse on Wednesday, with both the Dow and S&P 500 indexes finishing at their second-highest levels ever, as investors continue to smile on strong economic growth prospects.

  • Unemployment $10,200 tax break: Some may need to amend returns for tax refunds

    Some Americans who received a federal tax break on their unemployment last year may have to file an amended return to get their refund.

  • Dogecoin army’s campaign to drive crypto to $1 was a bust — so why are the bulls feeling vindicated?

    It was a dollar or bust for the dogecoin community on Wednesday --- and now it seems as if dogecoin fanatics are just left with the bust. However, a failed attempt at producing an epic rally in doge doesn't seem to have deflated the staunchest supporters of the parody coin.

  • Roth IRAs: Investing and Trading Do’s and Don’ts

    Just what can you invest in with a Roth IRA? And what constitutes a prohibited transaction? Here's what you need to know.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Deliver Massive Returns

    The long-term upward trend in the markets is marked; the S&P 500 is up 51% over the last 12 months, even taking into account some recent slips. For investors, this makes the present a propitious time to seek out low-cost market segments with high return potential. Or in other words, to take the old time advice and buy low to sell high. Jefferies equity strategist Steven DeSanctis, in a recent note on small-cap market themes, points out that this segment is attracting investor notice. "We are seeing interest in the size segment and hearing that institutional investors are really interested in adding assets to the size segment. This makes sense to us, as small caps as a percentage of total US equity market exposure is still running well below its 90- year history as investors clamored for large caps, large growth, and the FAANG names. We estimate over $38B has come into small caps over the last five months, the largest inflow since we started tracking the data back to 2006, representing 4.6% of total assets, close to an all-time high. We also estimate about 45% of all flows go towards passive investing, and this drives the performance," DeSanctis wrote. And this brings us to penny stocks, those low-cost equities priced below $5 per share – are a high-stakes opportunity with upsides that frequently approach several hundred percent and a low enough cost of entry to mitigate the attendant risk. These stocks are priced low for a reason, but for those that break out, the rewards are tremendous. With this in mind, we used TipRanks’ database to zero in on only the penny stocks that have received bullish support from the analyst community. We found two that are backed by enough analysts to earn a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Not to mention each offers up massive upside potential. ADMA Biologics (ADMA) We'll start with ADMA Biologics, an end-to-end biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes blood plasma-derived products that can be used to treat infectious disease – and more important, to help prevent such diseases in the first place. ADMA, in 2020, saw the expansion of two products for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI). These products, Asceniv and Bivigam, are both derived from human blood plasma and deliver immune globulin to the patient through intravenous injection. In any business, success is measured in cash. ADMA achieved that, reporting a 44% year-over-year increase in total revenues for 2020, with the top line reaching $42.2 million. This was driven by increased sales of the company’s main intra-venous immune globulin (IVIG) products. Going forward, ADMA recognizes the underlying fact of its products – that they are derived from human blood products, and so are dependent on voluntary donations. The company currently has 7 plasma collection centers in operation, with COVID safeguards in place, and plans to open two more this year. Longer-term expansion plans include opening 10 additional centers by 2024. Currently going for $1.55 apiece, the pros on the Street think that ADMA's share price presents investors with an attractive entry point. Among the bulls is Maxim's 5-star analyst, Jason McCarthy, who sees a clear path forward for the company. “Management is executing on its strategy and off the heels of a positive, but COVID-19 impacted year, ADMA is poised for a breakout in 2021. Multiple initiatives should drive revenue and margin acceleration. In particular, ASCENIV’s new J-code and multiple manufacturing initiatives, including the new fill-finish machine and BIVIGAM’s capacity expansion to ~4,400 L, should drive sales and margin acceleration in 2H21," McCarthy opined. The analyst added, "There is valuation disconnect between the company’s plasma collection facilities + sales potential vs. the market cap, in our opinion. Grifols recently acquired 25 US-based plasma centers for ~$370M, valuing each center at ~$15M. ADMA has 7 centers in various stages of development/ approval, and is planning to expand to 10 fully operational by 2024. The company is already on a ~$55M run-rate, with accelerating sales and on pace for potentially ~$250M by 2024. Management is executing, and we believe the intrinsic value of the plasma facilities and approved products already should exceed the company’s market cap." In line with these expectations, McCarthy rates ADMA a Buy, and his $6 price target indicates confidence in a robust 266% growth potential for the coming year. (To watch McCarthy’s track record, click here) It’s clear from the analyst consensus that McCarthy is no outlier on this stock. ADMA has 4 recent reviews on record, and all are to Buy, making the consensus rating a unanimous Strong Buy. The $7.67 average price target is even more bullish than McCarthy’s, and suggests a one-year upside of 393%. (See ADMA stock analysis on TipRanks) Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) The next stock we’ll look at, Catalyst Biosciences, works in the biopharmaceutical industry, where it researches unmet needs in rare disorders of the complement and coagulation systems. The company has a protease engineering platform, and its hemostasis development program includes two late-stage clinical tracks. The complement pipeline is still in preclinical development, and includes four separate drug candidates. Catalyst has seen a major milestone back in December last year, when the FDA granted Fast Track Designation for the the company’s most advanced pipeline product, marzeptacog alfa (activated), or MarzAA. The fast track designation will allow Catalyst more opportunities to work hand in hand with the FDA in MarzAA's development and could involve a priority review if it meets its endpoints in studies. MarzAA is a next-gen engineered coagulation Factor VIIa for the treatment of episodic bleeding in hemophilia patients. It is currently entering a Phase 3 trial with plans to enroll 60 subjects. The company anticipates sending its final report to the Data and Safety Monitoring Board in mid-2022. CBIO's strong pipeline has scored it substantial praise from Piper Sandler analyst Tyler Van Buren. "In our view, the catalytic power of the company's protease platform continues to be underappreciated due to lack of familiarity. First up in 2021, we look forward to data from the MarzAA Phase III trial, which could support a 2023 approval. The Phase I/II trial in Glanzmann thrombasthenia (1,600+ patients) and other indications will also get underway. For Catalyst's complement-targeting proteases, we expect an observational trial to begin shortly in CFI deficiency, which should provide a bolus of patients to enroll in a Phase I for CB 4332 next year. There is also significant upside potential from expansion of CB 4332 into other indications, and from the rest of the complement franchise which includes CB2782-PEG, a novel anti-C3 protease for dry AMD, and other C4b degraders," Van Buren wrote. With the active development program in mind, the analyst summed up, “Bottom line, we… recommend that investors accumulate shares ahead of the upcoming study initiations and clinical readouts throughout the year.” Those bullish comments back the analyst’s Overweight (i.e., Buy) rating on the stock. His price target, of $15, implies an upside of 229% for the next 12 months. (To watch Van Buren’s track record, click here) What does the rest of the Street think about CBIO's prospects? It turns out that other analysts agree with Van Buren. The stock received 4 Buys in the last three months compared to no Holds or Sells, making the consensus rating a Strong Buy. CBIO shares are currently trading at $4.69, and the $18.50 average price target brings the upside potential to 296%. (See CBIO stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.