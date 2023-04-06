Satellite Launch Vehicle Global Market Report 2023: Advancements in Satellite Launch Vehicle Designs Present Opportunities
Gloabl Satellite Launch Vehicle Market
Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellite Launch Vehicle Market by Vehicle (Small (<350,000 Kg), Medium to Heavy (>350,000 Kg)), Payload (<500 Kg, 500-2,500 Kg, >2,500 Kg), Orbit, Launch, Stage, Subsystem, Service and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The satellite launch vehicle market size is projected to grow from USD 15.7 billion in 2022 to USD 29.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period. The market for a satellite launch vehicle is driven by various factors, such as increasing demand for more effective, cost-efficient launch services. However, Reliability and safety of launch vehicles, and the increasing Carbon footprint due to space launches are limiting the overall growth of the market.
Three Stage: The largest share of the satellite launch vehicle market by stage in 2022
The three-stage segment has the largest segment of the satellite launch vehicle market by stage in 2022. The increasing demand for heavy-lift satellite launch vehicles to transport heavy payload cargo quickly with fewer carbon emissions is driving the growth of this segment in the satellite launch vehicle market.
500 - 2,500 Kg: The second largest segment of the satellite launch vehicle market by the payload in 2022
Satellite payloads that weigh less than 500 kg are generally classified as medium satellites. Medium satellites have a wet mass (including fuel) between 500 kg and 2,500 kg. The operational and manufacturing costs of medium satellites are higher than those of small satellites. These satellites are used for applications, such as climate & environment monitoring, Earth observation & meteorology, scientific research & exploration, and surveillance & security. The increased use of medium satellites in these applications is expected to drive the satellite launch vehicle market.
Asia Pacific to account for the largest share in the satellite launch vehicle market in the forecasted year
Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share in the satellite launch vehicle in the forecasted year. India The Indian launch vehicle market is an emerging industry that is rapidly growing due to the increasing demand for satellite launches for both commercial and government applications. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is the primary player in the market, with its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) being the main launch vehicles used for space missions.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rise in Demand for Small Satellites Across Various Applications
Increased Space Tourism
Restraints
Oversaturation in Launch Vehicle Market
Opportunities
Advancements in Satellite Launch Vehicle Designs
Increased Outsourcing of Manufacturing Activities
Challenges
Reliability and Safety of Launch Vehicles
Increased Carbon Footprint due to Space Launches
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
212
Forecast Period
2022 - 2027
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$15.7 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
$29.1 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
13.1%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Satellite Launch Vehicle Market, by Launch
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Single-Use/Expendable
7.2.1 Extensive Use to Launch Lighter Payloads to Drive Segment
7.3 Reusable
7.3.1 Increased Preference due to Lower Launch Costs to Propel Segment
8 Satellite Launch Vehicle Market, by Orbit
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Low Earth Orbit (LEO)
8.2.1 Extensive Deployment of Communication Satellites to Propel Segment
8.3 Medium Earth Orbit (MEO)
8.3.1 Rise in Number of Satellite Navigation Systems to Drive Segment
8.4 Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO)
8.4.1 Rise in Number of Weather Monitoring Satellites to Drive Segment
9 Satellite Launch Vehicle Market, by Payload
9.1 Introduction
9.2 <500 Kg
9.2.1 Rise in Number of Small Satellite Constellations to Fuel Segment
9.3 500 Kg-2,500 Kg
9.3.1 Increased Applications in Climate & Environmental Monitoring, Earth Observation & Meteorology to Drive Segment
9.4 >2,500 Kg
9.4.1 Rise in Demand for Communication Subsystems to Propel Segment
10 Satellite Launch Vehicle Market, by Stage
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Single Stage
10.2.1 Simple and Less Expensive Design to Drive Segment
10.3 Two Stage
10.3.1 Ability to Achieve Higher Speeds and Altitudes to Boost Segment
10.4 Three Stage
10.4.1 Increased Use in Deep Space Missions to Propel Segment
11 Satellite Launch Vehicle Market, by Subsystem
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Structure
11.2.1 Use of Advanced Materials to Spur Segment Growth
11.3 Guidance, Navigation & Control Systems (Gn&C)
11.3.1 Increased Use of Automated Guidance, Navigation, and Control (Gn&C) Systems to Propel Segment
11.4 Propulsion Systems
11.4.1 Rise in Demand for Electric Propulsion Systems to Drive Segment
11.5 Telemetry, Tracking & Command Systems
11.5.1 Improved and Fully Redundant Telemetry Systems to Boost Segment
11.6 Electrical Power Systems
11.6.1 Introduction of Efficient Power Generation Systems to Drive Segment
11.7 Separation Systems
11.7.1 Use of Pyrotechnic Devices and Active Separation Systems to Drive Segment
12 Satellite Launch Vehicle Market, by Vehicle
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Small (<350,000 Kg)
12.2.1 Rapid Deployment and Targeted Payload Delivery to Drive Segment
12.3 Medium to Heavy (>350,000 Kg)
12.3.1 Increased Payload Capacity at Reduced Launch Costs to Drive Segment
13 Satellite Launch Vehicle Market, by Service
13.1 Engineering and Design Services
13.2 Testing and Certification Services
13.3 Manufacturing and Assembly Services
13.4 Logistics and Supply Chain Management Services
14 Satellite Launch Vehicle Market, by Region
15 Competitive Landscape
16 Company Profile
17 Appendix
