Satellite Manufacturing Market to Garner $25.96 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·5 min read

[285 Pages Report] Surge in space exploration missions, rise in satellite aided warfare, and increase in small satellites deployment drive the growth of the global satellite manufacturing market. North America held the highest share in 2020, and is projected to maintain its lead position by 2030. The Covid-19 pandemic led to various issues for satellite manufacturing including shortage of raw materials and disruptions in supply chains.

Portland, OR, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global satellite manufacturing market generated $15.50 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $25.96 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key investment pockets, value chain, top segments, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in the number of space exploration missions, increase in demand for satellite aided warfare, and surge in deployment of small satellites drive the growth of the global satellite manufacturing market. However, interference in satellite data transmission and stringent government regulations restrain the market growth. On the other hand, advancements in satellite mission technologies and rise in demand for space data create new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Report (285 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14047

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The Covid-19 pandemic posed various problems for carrying out satellite manufacturing with full capacity. These hindrances include disruptions in supply chains, shortage of raw materials, logistical disruptions, and others.

  • Satellite manufacturers were enforced to limit their expansion and R&D operations to cope up with the space industry's declining sales and overall performance.

  • However, the development of specialized satellite-launch solutions and ride-sharing systems by major market players such as ISRO, Virgin Galactic, SpaceX, and Blue Origin would lead to the growth of the satellite manufacturing sector in 2021.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global satellite manufacturing market based on satellite type, size, application, and region.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14047

Based on satellite type, the LEO segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to continue its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report also analyzes the segment including MEO, GEO, and others.

Based on application, the communication segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global satellite manufacturing market, and is estimated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the earth observation satellites segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14047

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global satellite manufacturing market analyzed in the research include Airbus S.E, Geooptics, Inc., Arianespace, Maxar, Lockheed Martin Corporation, SpaceX, Northrop Grumman Corporation, The Boeing Company, Thales Group, and Viasat, Inc.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/14047

Similar Reports We Have on Satellite Industry:

Satellite Market by Type (Large Satellite, Mini Satellite, Micro Satellite, and Nano Satellite), End User (Commercial, Civil, Government, and Others) and by Applications (Scientific Research, Technology Demonstration and Verification, Earth Observation and Remote Sensing, Scientific Research, Communication, Others) - Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2030.

Satellite Services Market by Type (Consumer Services, Fixed Satellite Services, Mobile Satellite Services, Remote Sensing, and Space Flight Management Services) and End-User Industry (Media & Entertainment, Government, Aviation, Defense, Aerospace, Retail & Enterprise, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2030.

Satellite Bus Market by Subsystem (Structures & Mechanisms, Thermal Control, Electric Power System, Attitude Control System, Propulsion, Telemetry Tracking Command (TT&C)Flight Software), Application (Earth Observation & Meteorology, Communication, Scientific Research & Exploration, Surveillance & Security, Mapping, and Navigation), Satellite Size (Small, Medium, and Large): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Space Launch Services Market by Payload (Satellite, Human Spaceflight, Cargo, Testing Probes, and Stratollite), Launch Platform (Land, Air, and Sea), Service Type (Pre-Launch and Post-Launch), Launch Vehicle (Small (Less than 300 ton) and Heavy (Above 300 ton)), and End-User (Government & Military and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2030.

Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market by Component (Data Processing, Hardware, Launch Services, and Software), Mass (11–100kg (Microsatellites) and 1–10kg (Nanosatellites)), Application (Academic Training, Communication, Earth Observation & Remote Sensing, Mapping & Navigation, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Civil, Commercial, Defense, Energy & Infrastructure, Government, and Maritime & Transportation): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

LEO and GEO Satellite Market by Types (Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO)) and Application (Communication & Navigation, Remote Sensing, Surveillance, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

