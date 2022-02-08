U.S. markets open in 5 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,488.75
    +13.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,081.00
    +112.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,597.00
    +37.25 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,016.70
    +9.40 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.68
    -0.64 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.40
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.85
    -0.23 (-0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1414
    -0.0031 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9160
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.63
    -0.59 (-2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3542
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3440
    +0.2640 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,824.79
    +1,266.50 (+2.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,013.38
    +16.63 (+1.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,613.17
    +39.70 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     

Satellite Payload Market to Hit $27.58 Billion by (2021-2028) | Satellite Payload Industry CAGR 9.67%

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read

Companies in satellite payload market are Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), The Boeing Company (U.S.), Thales S.A. (France), Raytheon Technologies (U.S.), Airbus Defense and Space (Germany), L3 Harris Corporation (U.S.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), ISRO (India), General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (U.S.), MDA Corporation (U.K.), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), and more players profiled

Pune, India, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global satellite payload market size was USD 13.32 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 14.45 billion in 2021 to USD 27.58 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 9.67% during the 2021-2028 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Satellite Payload Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our expert researchers, satellite payload is an assembly of operational constituents that are essential for satellite operation. The payloads are utilized for functions linked to interaction, remote identifying, and navigation. Developments in navigational, telecommunications, and distant sensing technologies are boosting the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact

Space Sector Confronted Difficulties amid Pandemic Due to Pauses in Satellite Launch Programs

The COVID-19 outbreak has adversely impacted the global space industry. Numerous companies in this market confronted extraordinary difficulties, owing to pauses in manufacturing and deferred satellite programs. The pandemic had no chief influence in the first quarter of the financial year 2020 on space business, owing to extended manufacturing sequences and low volumes of the units.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/satellite-payload-market-101829

List of Key Players Covered in Satellite Payload Market Report are:

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)

  • Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

  • The Boeing Company (U.S.)

  • Thales S.A. (France)

  • Raytheon Technologies (U.S.)

  • Airbus Defense and Space (Germany)

  • L3 Harris Corporation (U.S.)

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

  • ISRO (India)

  • General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

  • MDA Corporation (U.K.)

  • Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.)

Report Coverage

The report offers a detailed study of the market and a keen examination of the major segments of the market. It provides an in-depth analysis of key players and their insightful strategies to spur the market growth for monetary gains. It also shares tangible insights which guide business owners with their investment perspective.

The regional dynamics and how they shape the market in an upward curve are presented in the following report. Moreover, COVID-19 impacts have been added for additional information and how it is anticipated to affect the demand for the payload in the coming future.

Segmentation

By Payload

  • Communication

  • Imaging

  • Navigation

  • Others

By Vehicle Type

  • Small

  • Medium-to-heavy

By Orbit

  • Geostationary Equatorial Orbit (GEO)

  • Low Earth Orbit (LEO)

  • Medium Earth Orbit (MEO)

By Application

  • Weather Monitoring

  • Telecommunication

  • Scientific Research

  • Surveillance

  • Others

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/satellite-payload-market-101829

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Implementation of Presented Payloads to Impel Market Growth

A hosted satellite payload is a module that employs obtainable capability on commercial satellites to position supplementary space-bound gadgets that function exclusively of the chief spacecraft but share the power supply and transponders.

Moreover, government organizations position instruments and other equipment into space by utilizing hosted payloads on commercial spacecraft that are currently programmed for launch to save expenses. This is expected to bolster the satellite payload market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

North America held the majority of the satellite payload market share and was worth USD 6.05 billion in the fiscal year 2020 owing to augmented government expending on space technologies.

Asia Pacific is estimated to observe considerable growth in the market as the increasing investments in earth observation and telecommunication satellites in China as well as India are anticipated to aid in product demand.

Europe is predicted to perceive considerable growth in the market during the forecast period owing to a rise in the regional space industry and amplified commercialization of space.

Competitive Landscape

Attainments Originated by Vital Companies to Sustain Market Growth

The dominating players in the market incessantly determine to apply effective approaches in order to thrust their brand value as well as endorse the global market growth of the product with encountering least possible restrictions. One such proficient strategy is procuring competitive companies and further safeguarding a profit for both the involved companies.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/satellite-payload-market-101829

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Parent/Related Markets

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Regulatory Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

  • Quantitative Insights-Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Satellite Payload Market

    • Impact of COVIC-19 Pandemic on the Global Satellite Payload Market

    • Steps Taken by the Industry/Companies/Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Development in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 Impact

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/satellite-payload-market-101829

Industry Development

May 2021: Northrop Grumman Corporation was sanctioned a sustained agreement worth USD 13.3 million by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to endure to create and form a PNT payload for the Blackjack constellation.

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Receiver, Transmitter/Transponder, Transceiver, Antenna), By Technology (VSAT, SATCOM-On-The-Move (SOTM), SATCOM-On-The-Pause (SOTP), Telemetry), By End-Use (Commercial and Government & Defense), By Platform (Portable equipment, Land equipment, Maritime equipment), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Small Satellite Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Mini, Micro, Nano), By Component (Structure, Payload, Electric Power System, Solar Panel & Antenna Systems, Propulsion Systems, and others), By Application (Communication, Earth Observation, Navigation, Technology Development, and Others), By End User (Commercial, Military, Civil, and Government), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • 'Dip Buyers' Get Badly Burned Scooping Up 8 Falling Stocks

    It might be tempting to be a hero and buy crashing S&P 500 stocks. But it's a risky move that might leave you holding the bag.

  • Meta Warns That Europe Could Lose Facebook, Instagram

    Meta’s apps may leave the continent, the company cautioned, citing privacy rules that complicate the business.

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) fell 5.1% on Monday amid a clash with European regulators. The European Union's data watchdogs want to better protect its citizens' personal information. Meta Platforms' stock price fell sharply on Monday.

  • Why CF Acquisition Corp. VI Stock Popped 29% Today

    Shares of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI) had surged 29.2% as of 1:10 p.m. ET Monday, after the company that this SPAC plans to merge with and take public, Rumble, made a public bid to get Joe Rogan to leave Spotify Technology for Rumble. If you're not familiar with Rumble, check out this quick primer from my colleague Rich Duprey, who explains how Rumble aims to become a platform for artists who've been "canceled" on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

  • Stocks: Hasbro dips on cost pressures, Bumble flat on acquisition news, Alibaba falls, Peloton pops

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Emily McCormick discuss the four stocks they are watching today.

  • Bank of America Strategists Warn Fed Hikes in Pricey Market to End Poorly

    (Bloomberg) -- Optimists expecting the stock market to weather the rate-hike cycle as they’ve done in the past are missing one important detail, according to Bank of America Corp.’s strategists. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Tru

  • Trump-related SPACs surge, then fall, as retail investors have their own Joe Rogan experience

    SPACs associated with Rumble and Trump Media & Technology Group were soaring into the final hour of Monday's trading thanks to Joe Rogan's issues with Spotify.

  • Amazon in Pact for Potential Stake in Sensor Maker Velodyne

    (Bloomberg) -- Velodyne Lidar Inc. shares more than doubled in late trading after Amazon.com Inc. acquired warrants that could lead to a stake in the auto-sensor maker.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayVelodyne agr

  • 2 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks are going through a historic drawdown at the moment. Nearly 400 publicly traded biotech companies have lost 40% or more of their value in just the past six months. Many of these beaten-down biotech stocks will ultimately rebound.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise; 4 Top Stocks To Buy And Watch In Volatile Stock Market Rally

    Dow Jones futures were little changed in the volatile stock market rally. These are four stocks to buy and watch, including Alphabet.

  • Amazon pushes maximum base salary to $350K as competition intensifies

    The evolving compensation packages are not new at Amazon, and for more senior Amazon employees it can mean recent hires in lower roles have higher salaries.

  • Arm deal collapse leaves SoftBank asset sales in disarray

    The collapse of SoftBank Group Corp's deal to sell chip designer Arm to Nvidia marks a major setback to the Japanese conglomerate's efforts to generate funds at time when valuations across its portfolio are under pressure. The deal, which had met with industry opposition, fell through because of regulatory hurdles, a source told Reuters, with an initial public offering of Arm planned instead. Analysts have questioned the prospects for such a move, given SoftBank's earlier plan to sell Arm, and its IPO track record with many portfolio companies trading below their listing price.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Utility Business Is a Crown Jewel. A Recent Presentation Highlights That.

    A recently published presentation may be an indication that CEO Warren Buffett wants to highlight the strength of this important subsidiary.

  • Why Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Bounced Today

    Shares of cruise line operator Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) fell by 4.8% on Friday after the company reported a big fourth-quarter earnings miss, and warned that its return to profitability will arrive later this year than previously expected due to the omicron coronavirus surge.

  • Is Exxon Stock A Buy Following Q4 Earnings?

    Exxon Mobil reported mixed fourth-quarter results and announced it would restructure into three units. Is XOM stock a buy?

  • 15 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 15 blue chip dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield. To create a solid portfolio that offers an effective hedge against inflation, whilst offering a continuous stream of […]

  • Nvidia becomes 7th-largest U.S. company as it passes Facebook owner Meta for the first time

    Nvidia Corp. became the seventh-largest U.S. company Monday as it overtook Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc. for the first time.

  • Oil prices could go even higher from here for 'multiple reasons,' analyst explains

    DTN Senior Market Analyst Troy Vincent joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss oil, U.S. gas prices,&nbsp;production growth, OPEC, and more.

  • Giant Pension Sold Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Dutch pension PGGM cut investments in Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm in the fourth quarter, and started a position in Nvidia.

  • Alibaba Falls as Stock Filing Seen as Sign of SoftBank Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares dropped 6.1% in U.S. trading on Monday after Citigroup Inc. analysts saw its additional American depositary share registration in the U.S. as a sign that SoftBank Group Corp. may sell part of its stake.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. S