Satellite Payload Market to Reach $17.6 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 8.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·6 min read

Surge in adoption of small satellites, use of satellite payload in commercial applications, and technological advancements propel the growth of the global satellite payload market

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Satellite Payload Market by Payload Type (Communication, Imaging, and Navigation), Orbit Type (LEO, MEO, and GEO), Vehicle Type (Small, Medium, and Heavy), Payload Weight (Low, Medium, and High), Frequency Band(C Band, Ka Band, S and L Band, X Band, VHF and UHF Band, and Others), and Application (Telecommunication, Remote Sensing, Scientific Research, Surveillance, and Navigation): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global Satellite Payload industry generated $8.2 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $17.6 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Download Report (407 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3098

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in adoption of small satellites, use of satellite payload in commercial applications, technological advancements, and rapidly expanding construction and electronic industry in the developing economies drive the growth of the global satellite payload market. However, rise in concerns over space debris and strict government regulations associated with satellite launches hinder the market growth. On the other hand, growth in investments by several governments in space technology and increase in adoption of satellite constellation presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

  • The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the global satellite payload market.

  • The pandemic resulted to delay development of satellite payloads.

  • It caused disruptions in the supply chain, closure of manufacturing facilities, and shortage of components, thereby hampering the growth of the satellite payload market to an extent.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3098

The medium segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on vehicle type, the medium segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global satellite payload market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Reducing costs and weight associated with medium satellites primarily drives the market. However, small segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2030, owing to technological advancements in miniaturization of electronic components, conversion of hardware logics into software logics, and incorporation of new lighter materials in mechanical systems.

The low segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on payload weight, the low segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global satellite payload market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Organizations across the world are increasingly opting for light weight and low cost satellite payload to gather data for scientific research, test new technologies, monitor weather conditions, broadband services, and emergency communications. Moreover, the high segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increasing deployment of spacelab modules, science platforms, interplanetary probes, defense payloads, and modules for the assembly of the International Space Station (ISS).

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3098

North America to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, by North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global satellite payload market. This is due to the growth in telecommunication, navigation, and surveillance applications. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in development of cost effective payloads, and high investment in defense, retail, military, and public transportation sectors across in this region.

Leading Market Players: -

Top of Form

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/3098

Similar Reports We Have on Satellite Industry:

North America Satellite Payloads Market by Orbit Type (LEO, MEO, and GEO), Payload Type (Communication, Imaging, and Navigation), Vehicle Type (Small and Medium to Heavy), Payload Weight (Low, Medium, and High) Frequency Band (C, K/KU/KA Band, S&L Band, X Band, VHF & UHF Band, and Others), and Frequency Band (Telecommunication, Remote Sensing, Scientific Research, Surveillance, and Navigation ): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2030.

Drone Payload Market by Type (Cameras and sensors, Radar and communication, Weaponry), Users (Defense, Agriculture and environment, Media and entertainment, Energy, Government, Construction and archaeology, transportation, insurance, tourism) - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 – 2030.

UAV Payload Market by Equipment (Cameras & Sensors, Radar & Communications, and Weaponry), Type (MALE UAVs, HALE UAVs, and Man-portable UAVs), and Payload (Sensors, Weaponry, Radar & Communications, and Other Payloads): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Stratospheric UAV Payload Market by Platform (Commercial, Scientific, and Military), Type (Telemetry Intelligence (TELINT), Electronic Intelligence (ELINT), Signal Intelligence (SIGINT), and Communication Intelligence (COMINT)), Technology (Persistent Communication, Direct Broadcast TV & Radio and Imagery & Sensing), and End Use (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD), Destruction of Enemy Sir Defense (DEAD), and Electronic Attacks (EA)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Solar-Powered UAV Market by Type (Fixed-Wing UAV, Multi Rotor UAV, and Others), Application (Commercial, Defense and Military, and Other), and Component (Propulsion System, Airframe, Guidance Navigation & Control System, and Payload): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/satellite-payload-market-to-reach-17-6-billion-globally-by-2030-at-8-3-cagr-allied-market-research-301467903.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

