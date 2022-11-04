Satellite Phone Market to Grow by USD 137.43 Mn From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Satellite Phone Market share is set to increase by USD 137.43 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.2% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 3.2% Y-O-Y growth rate during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Satellite Phone Market 2023-2027

Satellite Phone Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global satellite phone market as a part of the global communications equipment market within the overall global information technology sector. The parent global communications equipment market covers manufacturers of enterprise networking products, including local area networks (LANs), Wide area networks (WANs), routers, telephones, switchboards, and exchanges. Technavio also includes communications infrastructure or telecom equipment market, within the scope of the communications equipment market.

Satellite Phone Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The Satellite Phone Market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives an accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Satellite Phone Market – Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

Satellite Phone Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Satellite Phone Market as per geography is categorized into APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Satellite Phone Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights:

APAC is projected to contribute 33% by 2027. The satellite phone market in APAC is experiencing the fastest growth among all the regions, mainly owing to the rapid increase in the demand for satellite communication from the developing countries in the region. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are investing in developing advanced satellite-based infrastructure capabilities at different locations. Cross-border security threats in APAC have been a prime motivator for governments to pursue development programs to manufacture multi-role satellites with advanced subsystems to ensure uninterrupted enhanced connectivity.

Application Segment Overview

The Satellite Phone Market as per type segmentation is categorized into Maritime, Aerospace, Government, and Energy.

Revenue Generating Segment - The maritime segment accounted for a significant share of the global satellite phone market in 2022. The segment is expected to benefit from the rising investments in satellite technologies for surveillance, regional security, and spy intelligence in emerging economies such as China, India, and Russia. In May 2019, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) launched a new EO satellite, RISAT-2B (Radar Imaging Satellite-2B). The applications of the RISAT-2B include agriculture and forestry surveillance and support disaster management. It is also used for military surveillance, similar to RISAT-2, which was launched in April 2009 to monitor enemy camp activities inside Pakistan's border. The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the increasing adoption of the satellite telephones market, which is driven by an increase in the global demand for the satellite phone industry.

Satellite Phone Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

The innovative features and user interfaces are notably driving the satellite phone market growth. Satellite phones utilize satellites to communicate with landlines, cellular, or other satellite phones across the globe. Satellite phones aid in maintaining the command and control functions during an emergency when the existing communications networks in that specific area are non-functional. Satellite phone communications companies are attempting to provide services with enhanced technologies such as better geographic coverage, audio quality, and reliability. Hence, the rugged nature of satellite phones will drive the growth of the global satellite phone market during the forecast period.

Major trends influencing the growth of the Market

Progression toward low-cost, satellite-based Internet services is the primary trend driving the satellite phone market growth. The constellation of nano and microsatellites placed in low-earth orbit (LEO), which is around 680 miles from the Earth, has lowered the latency in Internet services to approximately 20-30 milliseconds, which is comparable to the existing broadband Internet solutions that use fiber-optic cable networks. Nano and microsatellite-based infrastructure is, thus, a good alternative for providing low-cost satellite-based Internet services. Thus, the implementation of low-cost satellite-based Internet services may drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

Stringent regulatory standards for satellite phone development may impede the satellite phone market growth. Satellite mobile phones need to be manufactured in accordance with standards such as the European standard EN 62262/International Electrochemical Commission 62262 (IEC 62262), European standard EN 60529/International Electrochemical Commission 60529 (IEC 60529), and the US Department of Defense MIL-STD-810F. This long list of criteria that regulatory standards for satellite phones impose will hamper the growth of the global satellite phone market during the forecast period.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.

Satellite Phone Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist satellite phone market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the satellite phone market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the satellite phone market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of satellite phone market vendors

Satellite Transponder Market by Application and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The satellite transponder market share is expected to increase by USD 6.05 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Satellite Internet Market by End-user and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The satellite internet market share is expected to increase to USD 2.70 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Satellite Phone Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 137.43 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.2 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AT and T Inc., Inmarsat Global Ltd, Iridium Communications Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Thuraya Telecommunications Co., United Parcel Service Inc., and Globalstar Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

