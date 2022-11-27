Satellite Phone Market Size to Increase by USD 137.43 Million: 33% growth to originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Satellite Phone Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.2% and register an incremental growth of USD 137.43 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A Free PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Satellite Phone Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global satellite phone market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The rapid increase in the demand for satellite communication from developing countries and increased investments in the development of advanced satellite-based infrastructure capabilities at different locations are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The satellite phone market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

AT&T Inc.: The company offers satellite phones named Sonim XP5 Plus which can be used for voice calling purposes and secured messages.

Inmarsat Global Ltd: The company offers a satellite phone named ISATPHONE 2 with a portable, voice calling system, messaging for government users, and a high network for remote areas.

Iridium Communications Inc.: The company offers satellite phones which enable voice, messaging, and data services anywhere on Earth through rugged hardware designed to meet the needs of lone workers, adventurers, international travelers, and government workers.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson: The company offers a satellite phone named Ericsson R290 with a foldable antenna, the same length as the body of the telephone. The R290 comes in a blue and black case in a style similar to other Ericsson phones of its period.

Thuraya Telecommunications Co.: The company offers satellite phones named Thuraya XT PRO with 2.40-inch size with 9hrs talk time and navigation system.

United Parcel Service Inc.

Globalstar Inc.

Story continues

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the advantages of satellite phones over landline and cellular phones, growing investments in satellite communication, and the development of nano and microsatellites. However, stringent regulatory standards for satellite phone development are hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

Market Segmentation

By application, the market is segmented into maritime, aerospace, government, and energy. The maritime segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC held the largest share of the market in 2021.

What are the key data covered in this satellite phone market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the satellite phone market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the satellite phone market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the satellite phone market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of satellite phone market vendors

Satellite Phone Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 150 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 137.43 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.2 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AT&T Inc., Inmarsat Global Ltd, Iridium Communications Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Thuraya Telecommunications Co., United Parcel Service Inc., and Globalstar Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Maritime - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

5.4 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

5.5 Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

5.6 Energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 GEO - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 LEO - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 AT and T Inc.

11.4 Globalstar Inc.

11.5 Inmarsat Global Ltd

11.6 Iridium Communications Inc.

11.7 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

11.8 Thuraya Telecommunications Co.

11.9 United Parcel Service Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

