U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,026.12
    -1.14 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,347.03
    +152.97 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,226.36
    -58.96 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,869.19
    +5.67 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.28
    -1.66 (-2.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.00
    +8.40 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    21.43
    +0.06 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0405
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6910
    -0.0150 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2091
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.1000
    +0.5100 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,533.29
    -95.70 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.97
    +4.32 (+1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,486.67
    +20.07 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,283.03
    -100.06 (-0.35%)
     

Satellite Phone Market Size to Increase by USD 137.43 Million: 33% growth to originate from APAC - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Satellite Phone Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.2% and register an incremental growth of USD 137.43 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A Free PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Satellite Phone Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Satellite Phone Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global satellite phone market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The rapid increase in the demand for satellite communication from developing countries and increased investments in the development of advanced satellite-based infrastructure capabilities at different locations are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The satellite phone market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • AT&T Inc.: The company offers satellite phones named Sonim XP5 Plus which can be used for voice calling purposes and secured messages.

  • Inmarsat Global Ltd: The company offers a satellite phone named ISATPHONE 2 with a portable, voice calling system, messaging for government users, and a high network for remote areas.

  • Iridium Communications Inc.: The company offers satellite phones which enable voice, messaging, and data services anywhere on Earth through rugged hardware designed to meet the needs of lone workers, adventurers, international travelers, and government workers.

  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson: The company offers a satellite phone named Ericsson R290 with a foldable antenna, the same length as the body of the telephone. The R290 comes in a blue and black case in a style similar to other Ericsson phones of its period.

  • Thuraya Telecommunications Co.: The company offers satellite phones named Thuraya XT PRO with 2.40-inch size with 9hrs talk time and navigation system.

  • United Parcel Service Inc.

  • Globalstar Inc.

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the advantages of satellite phones over landline and cellular phones, growing investments in satellite communication, and the development of nano and microsatellites. However, stringent regulatory standards for satellite phone development are hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

  • By application, the market is segmented into maritime, aerospace, government, and energy. The maritime segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

  • By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC held the largest share of the market in 2021.

Related Reports:

The satellite internet market share is expected to increase to USD 2.70 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.34%. The growth in the number of IoT devices is notably driving the satellite internet market growth, although factors such as bad weather conditions may impede the market growth.

The satellite modem market share is expected to increase by USD 157.73 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.21%. The increasing need to enhance offshore communication is notably driving the satellite modem market growth, although factors such as high investments required for satellite internet and connectivity may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this satellite phone market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the satellite phone market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the satellite phone market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the satellite phone market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of satellite phone market vendors

Satellite Phone Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

150

Base year

2022

Historical year

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.2%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 137.43 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

3.2

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AT&T Inc., Inmarsat Global Ltd, Iridium Communications Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Thuraya Telecommunications Co., United Parcel Service Inc., and Globalstar Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Maritime - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 5.4 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 5.5 Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 5.6 Energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 GEO - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 LEO - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 AT and T Inc.

  • 11.4 Globalstar Inc.

  • 11.5 Inmarsat Global Ltd

  • 11.6 Iridium Communications Inc.

  • 11.7 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

  • 11.8 Thuraya Telecommunications Co.

  • 11.9 United Parcel Service Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Satellite Phone Market 2023-2027
Global Satellite Phone Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/satellite-phone-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-137-43-million-33-growth-to-originate-from-apac---technavio-301687206.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • AMD Stock Can Benefit From This Market Opportunity -- and It's Not Data Centers

    Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and an update on one of its most profitable businesses, embedded solutions. The embedded business has higher margins than the data center segment.

  • The Diesel Crisis Is Going Global

    Diesel inventories across the globe have fallen to multi-decade lows, and as the Northern Hemisphere cold season begins, different regions in the world will contest each other for supply

  • Exxon Stock Is Up. Oil Is Down. Something’s Got to Give.

    Exxon shares don’t look expensive at 10 times projected 2023 profits of $11.50 a share. But there could be a risk to 2023 earnings if oil holds around current levels. You might want to consider another Big Oil stock.

  • CF Industries Is Poised for a Breakout on the Charts

    CF Industries Holdings is the world's largest producer of ammonia and the world needs its output. The stock has moved sideways in a tighter and tighter range giving me the impression that a breakout is coming. In this bar chart of CF, below, we can see that prices have moved in a narrowing high/low range since August.

  • Chevron can resume key role in Venezuela's oil output, exports

    WASHINGTON/HOUSTON (Reuters) -Chevron Corp on Saturday received a U.S. license allowing the second-largest U.S. oil company to expand its production in Venezuela and bring the South American country's crude oil to the United States. The decision grants broader rights for the last big U.S. oil company still operating in U.S.-sanctioned Venezuela.

  • Analyst Report: Duke Energy Corporation

    Duke Energy is one of the largest U.S. utilities, with regulated utilities in the Carolinas, Indiana, Florida, Ohio, and Kentucky that deliver electricity to nearly 8 million customers. Its natural gas utilities serve more than 1.5 million customers. Duke operates in three major segments: electric utilities and infrastructure; gas utilities and infrastructure; and commercial renewables.

  • Vietnamese EV Maker VinFast Exports First Batch Of Vehicles To US

    Vietnam's electric vehicle maker VinFast has exported the first batch of smart electric vehicles to international markets. The first batch of 999 VF 8s has been exported to the U.S. The event marked the Vietnamese-branded electric cars' official entry into the global market. The first batch is a part of the 65,000 global orders already made for VinFast's VF 8 and VF 9. The cars are expected to arrive in a California port (USA) about 20 days after deporting from MPC Port in Haiphong, Vietnam. The

  • VinFast Ships First EVs to California Amid US IPO Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- VinFast, an electric carmaker backed by Vietnam’s richest man, is shipping its first SUVs to the US, a milestone for parent Vingroup JSC that set out five years ago to bring high-end manufacturing to the Southeast Asian country.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsPanic Buying in Beijing as Covid

  • Vietnam's VinFast ships first EVs to U.S.

    STORY: Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast said Friday (November 25) it had shipped its first batch of 999 cars to the U.S.It marked a milestone for the company that set out five years ago to develop high-end manufacturing in the Southeast Asian country. VinFast is also in the process of building an EV plant in North Carolina that is awaiting final regulatory approval.Company chief Le Thi Thu Thuy Thuy said the company expected production to start there from July 2024.And that electric vehicles built there would qualify under the terms of the U.S.’s Inflation Reduction Act.It requires that 50% of critical minerals used in EV batteries come from North America or U.S. allies by 2024 – rising to 80% by the end of 2026. Major automakers have said those targets are unrealistic, while Le said they “came as a surprise”:“It doesn’t really impact our sales strategy in the U.S. As soon as we start manufacturing cars in the U.S., our customers will be eligible for the $7,500 tax incentives.”VinFast officials said 999 vehicles have been shipped in the first batch because it’s considered a lucky number. Shares in its listed parent company, Vingroup, which also has property and resort development businesses, rose around 6% in Friday trade.

  • UK Pork Producer Flies in Filipino Butchers to Replace Lost EU Workers

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the UK’s biggest pork producers has spent £4 million ($4.8 million) hiring butchers from the Philippines, after a staffing crisis threatened to hamper production. Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsUS Stocks Fluctuate as Traders Mull Rates, China: Markets WrapCranswick Plc, which supplie

  • Debating the Metaverse: Can It Live Up to Its Mega Hype?

    A lot has been made about the metaverse and its potential, but in many ways it has failed so far to live up to its hype. At the WSJ’s Tech Live conference, Phil Libin, co-founder and CEO of startups All Turtles and Mmhmm, and Herman Narula, CEO of Improbable Worlds, sat down with host Zoe Thomas to debate the prospects and letdowns of the metaverse. Photo: Bing Guan/Bloomberg

  • Analyst Report: PPL Corporation

    PPL is a holding company of regulated utilities in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and Rhode Island. The Pennsylvania regulated delivery and transmission segment distributes electricity to customers in central and eastern Pennsylvania. LG&E and KU are involved in regulated electricity generation, transmission, and distribution in Kentucky. The Kentucky utilities also serve gas customers. Narragansett operates electric and gas utilities in Rhode Island.

  • Russian tech giant Yandex reportedly looking to break free from its home country

    Alexei Kudrin, the country's former finance minister, is reportedly helping Yandex secure Vladimir Putin's blessing.

  • Equinor (EQNR) Submits Development Plan for Irpa Gas Project

    Equinor (EQNR) and partners would invest 14.8 billion Norwegian crowns in developing the Irpa gas discovery in the Norwegian Sea.

  • Luxury car exports lift UK car production

    Exports of the latest and more expensive luxury and specialist models drives growth in car production, with most heading overseas.

  • Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings as Demand Concerns Spike

    (Bloomberg) -- The global oil market keeps sending up flares on the outlook for weaker demand. In the latest, a closely-watched gauge of Asian crude consumption tumbled to a seven-month low as surging virus cases in China trigger lockdown-like restrictions in the world’s biggest importer.Most Read from BloombergTiantian Kullander, Co-Founder of Crypto Firm Amber, Dies at 30US Shoppers Kick Off Holiday Season With a Muted Black FridayNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsAt N

  • Oil gives up gain late, ends down almost 5% for week as China demand worries overhang market

    Oil fell heading into Friday's close and logged a weekly fall as investors weigh prospects for Chinese demand and talks over a price cap on Russian crude.

  • Lamb Weston (LW) Stock Up More Than 35% in 6 Months: Here's Why

    Lamb Weston (LW) benefits from efforts to boost production capacity and fuel long-term growth. The company's effective pricing actions are noteworthy.

  • Wine industry: ‘Rosé is the new champagne,’ La Fête Wine Co. founder says

    La Fête Wine Company Founder Donae Burston joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss trends in the wine industry, investments into rosé wine makers, and changing the narrative around luxury wine.

  • Deutsche Bank warns of peril in borrowing from U.S. banks

    Germany's Deutsche Bank has a stark warning to European companies borrowing from U.S. lenders: They will drop you when times get tough. The caution, spelled out in an interview with Deutsche Bank board member Fabrizio Campelli, is the latest escalation in a battle with U.S. banks for the business of European firms on its home turf. It comes at a time that the corporate banking unit of Germany's largest lender is seeing a resurgence in the home stretch of an extensive restructuring.