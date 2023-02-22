Satellite Transponder Global Market to Reach $22.5 Billion by 2030:4K Channels to Drive Use of Transponders

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Satellite Transponder - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Satellite Transponder estimated at US$16.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Broadcast, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$10.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Trunking segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.7% CAGR

The Satellite Transponder market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 39 Featured) -

APT Satellite Company Ltd.

Arab Satellite Communication Organization

Eutelsat

Intelsat SA

NEC Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Russian Satellite Communications Company

SES S.A.

Telesat

Thales Alenia Space

XTAR

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 272 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $16.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0 % Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Prelude

Satellite Industry Snapshots

Recent Market Activity

Space Technology: How it Impacts Life on Earth

An Overview of Satellite Communications

Factors Affecting the Satellite Sector

Short-Term Market Opportunities

Key Factors Driving the Market

STable Economy to Augment Market Demand

Emerging Markets Witness Strong Demand for Transponders

Efforts by Emerging Economies to Put Satellites into Orbit

Satellite Services - The Largest Revenue Contributor

Broadcasting: The Largest End-Use Application

Satellite Transponders - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Commercial Services Boost the Satellite Sector

Strong Demand for Commercial Satellite Transponders on the Cards

Optimistic Look of Satellite Services Sector Lends Platform for Remote Sensing

Earth Observation Small Satellites Provide High Resolution Imagery for Immediate Analysis

Growing Demand for Bigger Satellites to Push Transponders Market

Increasing Number of Transponders per Satellite - An Emerging Trend

Ku-band Capacity Transponders Driving the Growth

Ka-band Vs. Ku-band

Band Frequency and Spectrum C, Ku and Ka-bands

Ka-band Vs Ku-band

Enhanced Compression Technologies to Ease Capacity Pressure

Satellite Cellular Backhaul Propels Market

Private Networks Lead Data Market

Satellite Communication - A Key Market

ITU's Role in Satellite Industry

Emerging Trends in Satellite Communications - HTS in GEO, LEO and MEO

Satellite TV - Driving Satellite Transponders Market

DTH Market: Major Catalyst for Growth

4k Channels to Drive Use of Transponders

Newer TV Platforms - Effect on the Market

Digitalization Transforms Satellite Power Amplification Technologies

Digital Transition Timeline in Major Countries

Superior Video Codecs Impede Satellite Transponders Market

Expanding Internet User Base: A Key Driving Force

Rising Mobile Internet Penetration Bodes Well for Satellite Transponders Market

In-Flight Entertainment Grows in Prominence - A Commercial Opportunity for Airlines

Military & Defense: A Key Sector for Satellite Services

Technological Innovations Propel the Market - Select Recent Innovations

PERSEUS Pro by V-Nova

On-Board GPS Transponders for Tracking Small Satellites

Microwave & Imaging Sub-Systems by Thales

Voice Represents a Small Segment

Optimizing Efficiency and Cost Cutting

Overcoming Overcapacity - A Major Hurdle

Last Mile Data Sector to Even Out

Backup Satellites and Transponders Show a Viable Alternate over Standard Insurance

ISP-to-Backbone Peaks in Several Regions

Ku-band and Ka-band Satellite Transponders Driving Growth

Transponder Agreements Key to Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) Revenue Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gaz154

