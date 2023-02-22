Satellite Transponder Global Market to Reach $22.5 Billion by 2030:4K Channels to Drive Use of Transponders
DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Satellite Transponder - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Satellite Transponder estimated at US$16.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Broadcast, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$10.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Trunking segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.7% CAGR
The Satellite Transponder market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 39 Featured) -
APT Satellite Company Ltd.
Arab Satellite Communication Organization
Eutelsat
Intelsat SA
NEC Corporation
Northrop Grumman Corp.
Russian Satellite Communications Company
SES S.A.
Telesat
Thales Alenia Space
XTAR
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Report Metrics:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
272
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$16.5 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$22.5 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
4.0 %
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Prelude
Satellite Industry Snapshots
Recent Market Activity
Space Technology: How it Impacts Life on Earth
An Overview of Satellite Communications
Factors Affecting the Satellite Sector
Short-Term Market Opportunities
Key Factors Driving the Market
STable Economy to Augment Market Demand
Emerging Markets Witness Strong Demand for Transponders
Efforts by Emerging Economies to Put Satellites into Orbit
Satellite Services - The Largest Revenue Contributor
Broadcasting: The Largest End-Use Application
Satellite Transponders - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Commercial Services Boost the Satellite Sector
Strong Demand for Commercial Satellite Transponders on the Cards
Optimistic Look of Satellite Services Sector Lends Platform for Remote Sensing
Earth Observation Small Satellites Provide High Resolution Imagery for Immediate Analysis
Growing Demand for Bigger Satellites to Push Transponders Market
Increasing Number of Transponders per Satellite - An Emerging Trend
Ku-band Capacity Transponders Driving the Growth
Ka-band Vs. Ku-band
Band Frequency and Spectrum C, Ku and Ka-bands
Ka-band Vs Ku-band
Enhanced Compression Technologies to Ease Capacity Pressure
Satellite Cellular Backhaul Propels Market
Private Networks Lead Data Market
Satellite Communication - A Key Market
ITU's Role in Satellite Industry
Emerging Trends in Satellite Communications - HTS in GEO, LEO and MEO
Satellite TV - Driving Satellite Transponders Market
DTH Market: Major Catalyst for Growth
4k Channels to Drive Use of Transponders
Newer TV Platforms - Effect on the Market
Digitalization Transforms Satellite Power Amplification Technologies
Digital Transition Timeline in Major Countries
Superior Video Codecs Impede Satellite Transponders Market
Expanding Internet User Base: A Key Driving Force
Rising Mobile Internet Penetration Bodes Well for Satellite Transponders Market
In-Flight Entertainment Grows in Prominence - A Commercial Opportunity for Airlines
Military & Defense: A Key Sector for Satellite Services
Technological Innovations Propel the Market - Select Recent Innovations
PERSEUS Pro by V-Nova
On-Board GPS Transponders for Tracking Small Satellites
Microwave & Imaging Sub-Systems by Thales
Voice Represents a Small Segment
Optimizing Efficiency and Cost Cutting
Overcoming Overcapacity - A Major Hurdle
Last Mile Data Sector to Even Out
Backup Satellites and Transponders Show a Viable Alternate over Standard Insurance
ISP-to-Backbone Peaks in Several Regions
Ku-band and Ka-band Satellite Transponders Driving Growth
Transponder Agreements Key to Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) Revenue Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gaz154
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/satellite-transponder-global-market-to-reach-22-5-billion-by-20304k-channels-to-drive-use-of-transponders-301752121.html
SOURCE Research and Markets