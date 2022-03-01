U.S. markets close in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,298.82
    -75.12 (-1.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,204.80
    -687.80 (-2.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,540.06
    -211.34 (-1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.34
    -43.74 (-2.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.07
    +8.35 (+8.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,945.00
    +44.30 (+2.33%)
     

  • Silver

    25.53
    +1.17 (+4.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1122
    -0.0100 (-0.89%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6870
    -0.1520 (-8.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3314
    -0.0107 (-0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7720
    -0.2180 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,758.88
    +2,606.14 (+6.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    987.53
    +10.54 (+1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Satellite Vu prepares to launch its thermal imaging satellite constellation with $21M A round

Devin Coldewey
·3 min read

Equipped with $21M in new funding, Satellite Vu is almost to send up its initial seven-satellite constellation in 2023 and begin its planned thermal monitoring of the planet. The company's orbital view of heat and cold could lead to serious economic insights — and insights of other kinds, as hinted by the addition of Lockheed Martin and In-Q-Tel to the list of investors.

Satellite Vu will add an interesting capability to the rapidly evolving set of earth imaging products out there. While most are focused on visible light (e.g. Planet) or 3D structure from radar (e.g. ICEYE), this startup collects thermal imagery, something that's applicable across a wide variety of industries.

As founder and CEO Anthony Baker explained when we covered the company's seed round last year, thermal imagery lets you know whether a building is occupied or not, what areas of a city have lots of traffic, whether a factory is leaking heat or coolant, or whether ground water is disappearing or advancing.

"Our technology will be used to monitor the thermal footprint of buildings, to derive insights and efficiencies into economic activity, as well as looking at waste pollution of waterways and assisting in disaster relief," Baker said in an email to TechCrunch.

So far the U.K.-based company has validated the demand for its product by performing high-altitude flights and using the Satellite Vu imaging hardware to scan sites or entire cities. These proof of concept flights have proven so popular that the company has actually planned regular operations until the satellites go up.

That should be sometime in early 2023; they've signed a contract with SpaceX to go up on one of the launch company's rideshare vehicles, which would deliver the seven satellites that would make up the initial constellation. The optics that are the company's secret sauce have been upgraded since their atmospheric flight days and now provide better daylight imagery, and the satellites themselves have been made more maneuverable so they can take more shots per pass.

Simulated image of a Satellite Vu imaging satellite.
Simulated image of a Satellite Vu imaging satellite.

Simulated image of a Satellite Vu imaging satellite. Image Credits: Satellite Vu

The intelligence and defense applications of the technology are clear, though Baker assured me that with a resolving power of about 3.5 meters per pixel, the satellites are not capable of seeing individual people. Of course they may see vehicles, crowds, and other larger features that indicate people, but this isn't a tactical asset. (By comparison, other orbital thermal imaging resolves around 100m per pixel.)

That said, it's obviously a commercial source for valuable info, which seems to have lured Lockheed and In-Q-Tel into the fold for what the company is referring to as an A2 round.

"The round was fully committed for £15 million," back in October, Baker wrote. "But we wanted to include Lockheed Martin, In-Q-Tel and Contrarian in the round since they needed a little more time. The management and current investors appreciated the importance of having a strong syndicate to fund the constellation at Series B and highly valued these new participants."

Of course the cost of a multi-satellite constellation is not trivial but Satellite Vu seems to be moving deliberately and checking all the right boxes. Combining defense applications with the potential to help track and combat climate change and pollution seems like as close to a sure thing as you can get in this business right now.

Recommended Stories

  • Cargo ship carrying luxury cars sinks after massive fire

    A cargo ship carrying luxury cars that caught fire in February sunk in the Atlantic Ocean Tuesday despite efforts save it, according to the ship operator.Why it matters: The risk assessment company Russell Group estimated last week that the fire to the ship could cost Volkswagen, Porsche, Audi and Lamborghini at least $155 million in losses. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free The big picture: MOL Ship Management, a unit of Mitsui

  • New fully electric Jeep unveiled as Stellantis CEO touts plans for next decade

    Chrysler-parent Stellantis plans to sell 5 million battery electric vehicles by 2030, including 50% of its passenger cars and light trucks in the U.S.

  • Race, Racism, and Me, Part III: I have never had to worry about the color of my skin

    In short, though I have had many challenges in my life, I have never had to worry about the color of my skin.

  • Ukrainian man tries to sink Russian boss’s £7m superyacht as ‘revenge’ for invasion

    A Ukrainian mechanical engineer tried to sink his Russian employer’s luxury yacht docked in Mallorca after watching missiles rain down on apartment blocks in his country.

  • Wheat Slams Trading Limit as Russian Invasion Stifles Shipments

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat futures rallied by the exchange maximum for a second day, extending a blistering surge for one of the world’s staples as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine strands shipments from the Black Sea breadbasket. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26China Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireBela

  • Denmark resumes construction of Norway-Poland gas link

    Construction of the Danish part of Baltic Pipe, which will connect Poland to Norwegian gas fields, is resuming following a 33-month hiatus, Danish grid operator Energinet said on Tuesday. The pipeline is designed to reduce Poland's reliance on Russian gas but construction was halted in May 2019 due to environmental issues. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered worries that Russian gas supplies to Europe could be cut, highlighting the need for diversification of supplies.

  • New agreement aims to bolster US Army, Space Force cooperation on architecture requirements

    Signed in February, the memorandum of agreement will make sure Army and Space Force requirements for tactical space capabilities are aligned.

  • Milwaukee Common Council ends Couture feud in repudiation of City Attorney Tearman Spencer

    The feud over a provision of the contract had pitted City Attorney Tearman Spencer against the Common Council.

  • Google disables Maps live traffic in Ukraine following Russian invasion

    Google has temporarily disabled some live traffic data in Ukraine over concerns it might put residents at risk during the Russian invasion.

  • Google Maps temporarily disables live traffic data in Ukraine

    Google Maps has temporarily disabled some of its tools in Ukraine following the Russian military's invasion of the country, a spokesperson confirmed Sunday.Driving the news: Following consultation from local authorities, the tech giant disabled tools that provide live details on traffic conditions and how busy places like stores are in order to help ensure the safety of Ukrainian communities, Reuters first reported.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets.

  • Elon Musk Keeps His Big Promise to Ukraine

    Tesla's CEO promised Ukraine a gesture that would help the country access a fast and secure internet despite the Russian invasion.

  • University of California loses breakthrough CRISPR patent in PTO ruling

    The decision — centering on the gene-editing technology CRISPR and its initial cutting protein, called Cas9 — shifts the invention of the system to two other institutions.

  • San Andreas fault line could cause greater earthquakes than first thought, researchers say

    The central section of the fault line has not had a major earthquake in 2,000 years, but that doesn’t mean it can’t produce one

  • How the pandemic caused less lightning around the world

    Worldwide lightning activity plummeted by nearly eight per cent in 2020 due to lockdowns triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. A drop in atmospheric aerosols may have been the cause.

  • Blueprint Medicines, Proteovant Collaboration For Protein Degrader Therapies

    Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) and Proteovant Therapeutics have entered a strategic collaboration for targeted protein degrader therapies. The collaboration will bring Proteovant's Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enhanced targeted protein degradation (TPD) platform and Blueprint Medicine's precision medicine expertise to discover novel targeted protein degraders. The companies will jointly research important targets and advance up to two novel protein degrader therapies into develop

  • Tycoons bound for ISS aren't tourists, insists space company

    Three tycoons and an ex-NASA astronaut are all set for the first fully private voyage to the International Space Station next month -- just don't call them tourists.

  • Rocket to crash into the moon March 4. Will you be able to watch it? 🚀🌕

    The used Chinese Long March 3C rocket has been drawn into the moon's gravity for 7 years and will make impact at about 5,700 miles per hour.

  • NASA extends SpaceX’s Commercial Crew contract by three missions for $900 million

    NASA announced today that it has officially awarded SpaceX the Crew-7, Crew-8, and Crew-9 missions to the International Space Station, bringing SpaceX’s total Commercial Crew Transportation Capability (CCtCap) contract to $3.49 billion. The original $2.6 billion contract was issued to SpaceX in 2014 for the development of American crewed launch capabilities, which had ended in 2011 with the retirement of the Space Shuttle. The private spaceflight company has delivered, successfully launching three operational missions, Crew-1 through Crew-3 (plus one crewed test flight), to the ISS via its Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket since 2020.

  • Ancient underwater landslide caused huge tsunami ‘and could serve as a warning’

    An ancient underwater landslide which caused a huge tsunami could serve as a warning for many nations in the Middle East.

  • MIT spinoff, OPT, ramps up production of its 3D-printed nasal swab

    If you’ve heard of OPT Industries (and odds are you haven’t), it’s due to the MIT spinoff’s roll in printing a novel nasal swab. It’s the kind of thing that might not have gotten much play during a normal year, but made the rounds courtesy of that whole global pandemic thing. OPT’s 3D printing system was seven years in the making, but its timing was certainly fortuitous, with the creation of a swab it says is “up to 20 times more effective in bacterial sample elution.”