U.S. markets open in 3 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,161.00
    -3.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,000.00
    -16.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,913.75
    -5.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,228.80
    -9.60 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.91
    -0.44 (-0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.90
    -6.20 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    26.39
    -0.18 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2039
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.20
    -1.48 (-7.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3899
    -0.0033 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.0710
    +0.0280 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,996.59
    -1,411.16 (-2.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,249.52
    -13.44 (-1.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,913.00
    +17.71 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,188.17
    +679.62 (+2.38%)
     

Satellite Vu's $5M seed round will fuel the launch of its thermal imaging satellites

Devin Coldewey
·4 min read

Earth imaging is an increasingly crowded space, but Satellite Vu is taking a different approach by focusing on infrared and heat emissions, which are crucial for industry and climate change monitoring. Fresh from TechCrunch's Startup Battlefield, the company has raised a £3.6M ($5M) seed round and is on its way to launching its first satellite in 2022.

The nuts and bolts of Satellite Vu's tech and master plan are described in our original profile of the company, but the gist is this: while companies like Planet have made near-real-time views of the Earth's surface into a thriving business, other niches are relatively unexplored — like thermal imaging.

The heat coming off a building, geological feature, or even a crowd of people is an enormously interesting data point. It can tell you whether an office building or warehouse is in use or empty, and whether it's heated or cooled, and how efficient that process is. It can find warmer or cooler areas that suggest underground water, power lines, or other heat-affecting objects. It could even make a fair guess at how many people attended a concert, or perhaps an inauguration. And of course it works at night.

An aerial image side by side with a thermal image of the same area.
An aerial image side by side with a thermal image of the same area.

You could verify, for instance, which parts of a power plant are active, when.

Pollution and other emissions are also easily spotted and tracked, making infrared observation of the planet an important part of any plan to monitor industry in the context of climate change. That's what attracted Satellite Vu's first big piece of cash, a grant from the U.K. government for £1.4M, part of a £500M infrastructure fund.

CEO and founder Anthony Baker said that they began construction of their first satellite with that money, "so we knew we got our sums right," he said, then began the process of closing additional capital.

Seraphim Capital, a space-focused VC firm whose most relevant venture is probably synthetic aperture satellite startup Iceye, matched the grant funds, and with subsequent grant the total money raised is in excess of the $5M target (the extra is set aside in a convertible note).

Satellite radar startup ICEYE raises $87 million to continue to grow its operational constellation

"What attracted us to Satellite Vu is several things. We published some research about this last year: there are more than 180 companies with plans to launch smallsat constellations," said Seraphim managing partner James Bruegger. But very few, they noted, were looking at the infrared or thermal space. "That intrigued us, because we always thought infrared had a lot of potential. And we already knew Anthony and Satellite Vu from having put them through our space accelerator in 2019."

They're going to need every penny. Though the satellites themselves are looking to be remarkably cheap, as satellites go — $14-15M all told — and only seven will be needed to provide global coverage, that still adds up to over $100M over the next couple years.

Simulated image of a Satellite Vu imaging satellite.
Simulated image of a Satellite Vu imaging satellite.

Image Credits: Satellite Vu

Seraphim isn't daunted, however: "As a specialist space investor, we understand the value of patience," said Bruegger. Satellite Vu, he added, is a "poster child" for their approach, which is to shuttle early stage companies through their accelerator and then support them to an exit.

It helps that Baker has lined up about as much potential income from interested customers as they'll need to finance the whole thing, soup to nuts. "Commercial traction has improved since we last spoke," said Baker, which was just before he presented at TechCrunch's Disrupt 2020 Startup Battlefield:

The company now has 26 letters of intent and other leads that amount to, in his estimation, about a hundred million dollars worth of business — if he can provide the services they're asking for, of course. To that end the company has been flying its future orbital cameras on ordinary planes and modifying the output to resemble what they expect from the satellite network.

Companies interested in the latter can buy into the former for now, and the transition to the "real" product should be relatively painless. It also helps create a pipeline on Satellite Vu's side, so there's no need for a test satellite and service.

An aerial image side by side with a thermal image of the same area.
An aerial image side by side with a thermal image of the same area.

Another example of the simulated satellite imagery - same camera as will be in orbit, but degraded to resemble shots from that far up.

"We call it pseudo-satellite data — it's almost a minimum viable product.We work with the companies about the formats and stuff they need," Baker said. "The next stage is, we're planning on taking a whole city, like Glasgow, and mapping the whole city in thermal. We think there will be many parties interested in that."

With investment, tentative income, and potential customers lining up, Satellite Vu seems poised to make a splash, though its operations and launches are small compared with those of Planet, Starlink, and very soon Amazon's Kuiper. After the first launch, tentatively scheduled for 2022, Baker said the company would only need two more to put the remaining six satellites in orbit, three at a time on a rideshare launch vehicle.

Before that, though, we can expect further fundraising, perhaps as soon as a few months from now — after all, however thrifty the company is, tens of millions in cash will still be needed to get off the ground.

High Earth Orbit Robotics uses imaging satellites to provide on-demand check-ups for other satellites

Recommended Stories

  • Founders Factory Africa partners with Small Foundation to invest in 18 agritech startups

    Johannesburg-based investment company Founders Factory Africa (FFA) today announced a partnership with Small Foundation that will see it select 18 agritech startups for an acceleration and incubation program. Small Foundation is a Dublin-based philanthropic organization that focuses on the rural and agriculture sector in sub-Saharan Africa. With this partnership, Small Foundation is making an undisclosed investment in FFA to build and scale agritech startups on the continent.

  • A big drop in mortgage rates reignites the refinance boom

    The cheapest rates in about two months prompt a borrowing turnaround.

  • Suze Orman calls this hot shopping trend a ‘gateway to overspending’

    The financial expert says the pitfalls of buy now, pay later plans outweigh the positives.

  • Exclusive: Fed will limit any overshoot of inflation target, Powell says

    The U.S. economy is going to temporarily see "a little higher" inflation this year as the recovery strengthens and supply constraints push up prices in some sectors, but the Federal Reserve is committed to limiting any overshoot, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in an April 8 letter to Senator Rick Scott. "We do not seek inflation that substantially exceeds 2 percent, nor do we seek inflation above 2 percent for a prolonged period," Powell said in a five-page response to a March 24 letter in which the Florida Republican raised concerns about rising inflation and the U.S. central bank's bond-buying program. Those modifiers - "substantially" exceeding 2% inflation or above that level for a "prolonged" period - help to more sharply define the upper bounds of the Fed's comfort zone as prices rise.

  • Bank of Canada Becomes First to Signal Exit From Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada took the biggest step yet by a major economy to reduce emergency levels of monetary stimulus as it hailed a stronger-than-expected recovery from the pandemic.Policy makers led by Governor Tiff Macklem said Wednesday they would scale back their purchases of government debt by a quarter to C$3 billion ($2.4 billion) and accelerate the timetable for a possible interest-rate increase.The upbeat turn toward plotting a return to more normal policy has been resisted by counterparts elsewhere, including the U.S. Federal Reserve. Investors reacted by driving the Canadian dollar to its biggest gain since June.“This is a fairly hawkish message cast by the Bank of Canada,” Simon Harvey, a senior foreign exchange analyst at Monex Canada, said by email. “They seem quite confident that once the current wave of infections subsides the economic recovery will be robust.”The central bank reiterated its guidance that it won’t raise its benchmark interest rate, currently at 0.25%, until the recovery is complete and inflation is sustainably at 2%. But it changed its projections on when that would happen.New TimelineIn new quarterly economic projections, it revised higher its growth estimate for 2021 by more than two percentage points, to 6.5%, and brought forward its forecasts for when slack would be absorbed.“Based on the Bank’s latest projection, this is now expected to happen some time in the second half of 2022,” the bank said in its latest Monetary Policy Report.At a subsequent press conference, Macklem emphasized that the central bank’s commitment is not to raise interest rates before the economy fully recovers, and that any future hike would reflect economic conditions at the time.The Federal Reserve, by contrast, says it won’t begin scaling back the pace of its $120 billion-a-month bond purchases until it sees “substantial further progress” on employment and inflation. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg ahead of the Fed’s March meeting didn’t expect that to happen until 2022.Macklem’s growth revisions bring policy makers more into line with economist projections. Markets had already been pricing in a rate increase in 2022 before Wednesday’s changes. Investors have also been anticipating that Canada’s central bank would be more aggressive than the Federal Reserve in its normalization path.Swaps trading suggests about a 50% chance of a hike in Canada this time next year. Almost three hikes are fully priced in over the next two years, and five hikes over the next three years.Chair Jerome Powell, for his part, has been careful to avoid putting a date on beginning to taper asset purchases in the U.S., though his No. 2, Vice Chair Richard Clarida, has said he doesn’t expect those thresholds to be met this year.Powell has promised to give investors plenty of warning that officials are beginning to debate the timing of a move. He’s been up front in wanting to avoid surprising markets and re-running the 2013 Taper Tantrum, when unexpected news that the Fed was thinking of paring its purchases sent financial markets into a spasm with harmful economic consequences.Loonie SoarsThe Canadian dollar rose 0.9% to C$1.2495 per dollar at 3:47 p.m. in New York, after gaining as much as 1.2%. The market consensus was for the Bank of Canada to pare back its government bond purchases in line with the bank’s new guidance, without altering expectations for no rate hike before 2023.Even before Wednesday’s statement, investors were anticipating the Bank of Canada to be among the most aggressive advanced economies in unwinding stimulus. One reason may be that Canada’s jobs market has recouped 90% of losses during the pandemic, versus just over 60% in the U.S.Still, policy makers remain cautious despite the more positive tone, saying there’s more uncertainty than usual that might affect its estimates for slack. Officials also highlighted concern about the uneven recovery and the potential for scarring in the labor market.What Bloomberg Economics Says...The “Monetary Policy Report includes discussion of several factors that could soften the need to pull forward a rate hike into 2022, in our view. We continue to think a rate move is likely to be delayed into the first quarter of 2023.”--Andrew Husby, economistFor full report, see hereOn technical grounds alone, the central bank’s purchases of Canadian government bonds need to be pared back as the government’s financing requirements drop. It now owns more than 40% of outstanding bonds and is on pace to go above 50% in a few months as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government reduces its issuance by about C$90 billion this year.It’s actually the second time the Bank of Canada has tapered during the pandemic. Macklem reduced the bank’s minimum weekly purchases in October, which had been C$5 billion initially. But at the time, officials characterized the taper as neutral in terms of stimulus, because they shifted purchases toward long-term bonds concurrently.This time, the central bank acknowledged that its reduction of asset purchases will impact the “incremental” amount of stimulus being added to the economy from quantitative easing.(Updates with Bloomberg Economics comment. A previous version of this story was corrected to remove a reference to the Canadian dollar at highest since January.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Traders Giving Back Earlier Force Majeure Gains

    Libya’s state-owned NOC has declared force majeure on crude exports from the eastern Marsa el-Hariga terminal.

  • Investors Trying to Predict ECB Plans Face More Uncertainty

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors trying to predict the European Central Bank’s stimulus plans are about to run into deeper uncertainty even as the clouds around the pandemic start to lift.Talks on how to exit the ECB’s crisis measures are set to coincide later this year with a potential change to its inflation goal. That’ll leave market participants unsure what monetary support officials will provide and how much inflation they’ll tolerate as the economy recovers from the worst recession in living memory.The risk is that such unpredictability boosts volatility in borrowing costs -- a so-called taper tantrum -- that could undermine the recovery. It’ll put investors on guard for signs the Governing Council is thinking about that possibility when President Christine Lagarde speaks after Thursday’s policy meeting.She’ll almost certainly repeat her pledge to keep financing conditions favorable until the coronavirus crisis is over, but that doesn’t resolve the question of how she’ll unwind emergency bond-buying and manage the transition to more-standard tools.“In terms of how they handle the asset-purchase program, reinvestments, any future thoughts on tapering and actually hiking rates, you can only have very weak convictions,” said Richard Kelly, head of global strategy at Toronto Dominion Bank. “Not only is the economic outlook as uncertain as ever, but it isn’t clear how they want to change their objectives.”The ECB’s reappraisal of its inflation goal is part of a wide-ranging strategic review that was delayed by the pandemic and is set to conclude this summer, with the results probably announced in the fall.The current definition of price stability -- inflation below, but close to, 2% over the medium term -- is highly likely to change to a more symmetric target that allows some overshooting after years of falling short. That would have echoes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s shift in strategy last year.Other topics such as the fight against climate change and taking inequality into greater account could also affect monetary policy.Meanwhile, the European Union is overcoming a sluggish start to vaccinations and intends to have 70% of the adult population inoculated by the end of the summer. With consumers holding hundreds of billions of euros in savings and the EU’s joint recovery fund due to kick in, the stage is set for a rapid economic rebound.Follow the pace of inoculations with our Covid-19 Vaccine TrackerThat’s driving the belief among investors that bond yields will march higher by year-end -- even turn positive, in the case of German debt. It’s also making some ECB policy makers reluctant to extend their 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.2 trillion) pandemic bond-buying program beyond March 2022.Belgian central-bank chief Pierre Wunsch said this month he hopes the ECB can begin exit talks “within a reasonable time frame,” and his Dutch colleague Klaas Knot suggested tapering purchases from the third quarter.France’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau has proposed a transition from pandemic bond-buying to an “adapted” version of an older purchase program, while maintaining negative interest rates, long-term bank loans and explicit guidance on its inflation tolerance.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“A full assessment of the pace of asset purchases will not happen until June, but the tone of this week’s press conference may offer some hints on the debate to come.”-David Powell. To read the full report click hereIf the pandemic program isn’t extended, discussions about when and how to exit it will likely happen alongside the conclusion of the review.“They have two major things to discuss in their September, October and December meetings: the review, including the toolbox, and the pandemic emergency purchase program’s future,” said Piet Christiansen, chief strategist at Danske Bank A/S. “It’ll be difficult to disentangle the two.”One possibility is that the review is turned into a policy tool itself. If a signal that pandemic purchases are to stop in March unsettles investors more than the ECB believes is warranted, a commitment to allow inflation to run above 2% for some time could be used as a counterweight.It’s not a debate for Thursday, and probably also not for June -- despite new economic projections being published then. Investors may be left hanging for a while.“It feels like we need to leave the lockdowns behind as a first step before the ECB can formulate any stronger views,” said Anatoli Annenkov, senior economist at Societe Generale SA. “It’s probably a matter of reaching a point where you feel reasonably clear about the pandemic-program outlook -- maybe by September or October -- and then try to use the strategic review as a dovish cushion.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tycoon’s $17 Billion Bid for Telecom Giants Draws Skeptics

    (Bloomberg) -- Sarath Ratanavadi, Thailand’s second-richest man, is trying to diversify his empire with a bold bet on digital technology that may cost as much as $17 billion.He’ll have to do more to convince skeptics that the math adds up.While shares of Sarath’s Gulf Energy Development Pcl have climbed 6.9% since the company proposed buying control of Thailand’s biggest wireless operator and its parent on Monday, some analysts and investors are worried the cost of added debt won’t be worth the payoff. The acquisitions would combine a group spanning power plants, ports and toll roads with telecom companies that specialize in digital services.“Gulf may know how to create the synergy, but some investors still haven’t seen this,” said Prapas Tonpibulsak, chief investment officer at Talis Asset Management in Bangkok, which doesn’t own Gulf Energy shares. “Gulf’s debt will jump substantially.”The Bangkok-based conglomerate, controlled by the 56-year-old Sarath and his family, this week offered to purchase about 81% of Intouch Holdings Pcl that it doesn’t already own in a deal amounting to 169 billion baht ($5.4 billion). Subject to securing at least 50% of Intouch, the group will also tender for 100% of Advanced Info Service Pcl, the wireless service. For the latter deal, it will need an additional 365 billion baht. Gulf Energy’s net debt almost doubled to 120 billion baht last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Sarath is the latest Asian energy billionaire to invest in technology-linked assets, joining the likes of Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.The Thai tycoon founded Gulf Energy in 2011 after working in the industry for more than a decade as a professional. Since listing in 2017, the company has diversified into deep-sea ports and tollways and expanded into Vietnam, Oman and Germany with power projects. Sarath’s net worth is $9.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.In an April 19 statement sparse on details, Gulf Energy said the acquisitions will generate long-term benefits and cash flows. It also said it will fund the two with internal cash and debt, and that it has already secured about 160 billion baht of loans. Shareholders will meet June 25 to consider the proposals.Automation EraAdding Intouch, a holding company with presence in telecommunications, satellites and e-commerce, will allow Gulf Energy ride the digital business with the post-pandemic era set to accelerate automation and work from home, said Smith Banomyong, Gulf Energy’s chief of asset management and investment, who discussed the bids on April 19 in Bangkok on behalf of Sarath.“We have seen a lot of businesses have been disrupted by digital transformation and it will continue to be the order in the future,” Smith said.Suwat Sinsadok, an analyst at Finansia Syrus Securities Pcl in Bangkok, shared that optimism. He said power producers one day will be able to directly sell electricity to businesses and retail customers. Advanced Info’s 40 million users could be a ready audience, he added.Sarath “has an aggressive vision to build Gulf Energy as the region’s top infrastructure company,” Suwat said. “The world in the future is about convergence, platform and big data. Gulf probably envisions that so it needs platforms and customer base.”Unattractive OfferGulf Energy’s proposed offer of 122.86 baht apiece for Advanced Info’s shares -- a 31% discount to its current price -- means the bid is unlikely to attract current shareholders, according to SCB Securities Co. While Advanced Info shares have rallied more than 6.6% since the offer was announced, Intouch jumped 9.4%.The buyout bid also casts uncertainty over the eventual shareholding structure of Advanced Info, Fitch Ratings said April 19. The rating company is likely to place the mobile phone operator’s on “watch” should the transaction lead to an eventual buyout, it said.Talis Asset’s Prapas said that while debt is a concern, the dividend yield of 3.9% from Intouch will be sufficient to cover Gulf Energy’s additional borrowings to finance the acquisition. Gulf Energy’s interest cost for new loans would be no more than 3%, according to Smith.Smith’s argument for a digital future didn’t convince Kaushal Ladha, an analyst at Maybank Kim Eng Securities (Thailand) Pcl. He said there’s a lack of clear synergy between energy and telecommunications, and the cost of raising debt for the acquisition at 2% to 3% compared to Intouch’s dividend yield would mean “marginal value add” for Gulf Energy.“Gulf’s Intouch tender offer is a big surprise,” said Ladha, who has cut his rating on the stock hold from buy. “We are very cautious. We need a clear picture of the latest deal.”(Updates share performances in second, 13th paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SK’s Battery Materials Unit Sees a Shortage for EV Component

    (Bloomberg) -- The battery materials unit of SK Innovation Co. said the global market for premium wet-type separators, a key component for electric vehicles, will run into a supply shortage in 2023 due to “explosive” growth.SK IE Technology Co. said in a statement Thursday that its sales of separators for EVs jumped 490% last year from 2018. The company -- part of South Korea’s third-largest conglomerate SK Group -- expects separators will account for about 80% of total sales in the next three years or more, from about 55% currently.“We’ve been keeping a close track of demand and supply and it looks like supply will fall short of meeting the rising demand from 2023,” Chief Executive Officer Rho Jae-sok told reporters at a briefing in Seoul.Separators improve the output and stability of lithium-ion batteries. Wet separators are thinner and stronger than dry separators, and allow for higher capacity. While lithium-ion batteries are found in everything from laptops to cell phones, it’s their primary role in electric vehicles that’s creating surging demand.EV LatecomerSK Innovation has grown into a major industry supplier. Among peers that produce wet-type separators for EVs such as Japan’s Asahi Kasei Corp. and Toray Industries Inc., SK took the biggest market share last year with 26.5%, according to the statement, citing SNE Research Inc. It expects to more than double its annual separation capacity to 2.73 billion square meters in 2024 -- equivalent to supplying 1 million EVs per year.SK was a relative latecomer to the electric-car battery industry, embracing the technology only as part of a diversification push. SK Innovation began developing lithium-ion batteries for hybrid electric vehicles in 2005, and spun off SK IE Technology in April 2019. SK IE Technology plans to go public next month.While the near-term growth will remain in its separator business, the company said it plans to develop materials for solid-state batteries -- a new way of making batteries that experts think could take over from the current generation of lithium-ion cells -- and also expand its production of polyimide film that goes on flexible displays.“It’ll have to be after 2030 when the solid-state battery business gets commercialized, which means lithium-ion batteries will co-exist for some time,” Roh said. “Our parent SK Innovation is also looking into start-up firms with the relevant technologies to explore the areas we can take part in.”SK is not looking beyond China, Europe and the U.S. in expanding its production capacity for now, Roh said. He said the company won’t consider building a facility in America until after 2024, as demand there is currently small compared with China and Europe and the investment and operating costs are more expensive.The company said last month it’s investing 1.1 trillion won ($987 million) to build new factories in Poland to meet growing demand amid an EV boom in Europe.IPO PlansSK IE Technology seeks to raise as much as 2.3 trillion won in its initial public offering. If the stock is priced at the top of the range, it would give the company a market value of around 7.5 trillion won. The company will start trading on Kospi from May 11 after setting the IPO price on April 26. The sale of new shares will go into SK’s capital expenditure until 2023, as it will need between 700 billion and 800 billion won annually, Roh said.SK posted an operating profit of 125 billion won last year, up more than 55% from April-December in 2019 when the company was spun off, while sales rose 78% to 469.3 billion won during the same period. SK’s three-year compound annual growth rate is forecast at 38%, according to Horace Chan, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst.Rho said SK Innovation’s $1.8 billion settlement earlier this month with LG Energy Solution, a unit of LG Chem Ltd., over trade secrets removed uncertainties and created an environment where the two companies can actively engage in talks about new product models and plans to gradually increase supply. LG is one of SK’s customers in South Korea.(Updated with CEO comment from third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Inflation Stalks Emerging Bonds, Push Traders to Seek Refuge

    (Bloomberg) -- As the global economy rebounds and commodity prices hit multi-year highs, emerging-market investors are seeking refuge in the one area that offers protection from inflation concerns.While this year’s global bond rout and the prospect of accelerating inflation have inflicted pain across markets from Brazil to Russia, debt securities that are linked to the pace of consumer-price gains have weathered the storm better than their nominal counterparts.Surging price pressures have long been a scourge eroding the appeal of many developing-market bonds and currencies. Now, data across the world is flashing warning signs again. U.S. inflation figures for March came in higher than estimates, while CPI also picked up in Mexico, Peru, Brazil, South Korea and India due to a surge in energy and food costs. Meanwhile, central banks face pressure to keep rates low to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.“The quickest way for EM policy makers to stimulate the economy is via monetary policy,” said Michael Roche, a strategist at Seaport Global Holdings in New York. “This activity builds inflation expectations, which leads fixed-income investors to seek protection in CPI-linked securities.”Inflation expectations are likely to keep climbing as emerging-market central banks take the lead from the Federal Reserve, Roche said. The Fed has signaled that it will continue with expansionary monetary policy for an extended period. Five-year Treasury breakevens -- a bond-based measure of inflation expectations in the world’s biggest debt market -- have climbed to nearly 2.6%, hovering close to the highest in over a decade.Pace SetterAmong emerging markets, South Africa leads the charge, with five-year breakeven rates above 4.4% on expectations the central bank will fail to contain prices amid rising energy costs. While concern is high, inflation quickened less than forecast in March as underlying pressures remain muted for now. South Africa’s 2033 inflation-linked bonds have gained 6.1% so far this year, handily surpassing the 1.9% loss in equivalent-maturity, nominal bonds.Inflation expectations in Brazil are almost as high, with one-year breakeven rates climbing to 5.1%, the upper bound of the central bank’s target range for 2022, amid increased government spending. As a result, Brazilian inflation-linked bonds maturing in 2030 have weakened just 6.8%, even as their fixed-rate counterparts cratered 9.6%.In Turkey, rising oil prices and a weak currency are set to fuel a surge in consumer costs, even as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan -- who fired the last central bank chief -- pushes for interest rate cuts. Inflation accelerated to 16.2% in March from 14.6% at the start of the year. Turkish inflation-linked bonds maturing in 2028 have lost 2.1% this year, while the nominal benchmark bonds plunged nearly 21%.In Asia, South Korea’s inflation-adjusted bond yield curve flattened across all tenors, as demand picked up to take into account the potential return of higher consumer prices. Inflation in the North Asian nation returned to its pre-pandemic level in March amid higher oil prices and as consumer demand started to recover.Philippine bonds lost 4.2% this year in nominal terms as inflation breached 4%, the upper end of the central bank’s target, for three straight months on the back of higher food prices.The RisksThere are risks to the strategy. Edwin Gutierrez, a portfolio manager at Aberdeen Asset Management in London, says that while the trade may hold up for another month or so, food and fuel prices seem to have peaked.“You switch out of fixed-rate paper into linkers and you lock in some big losses,” Guttierez said. “It’s a bit late for the trade.”Gennadiy Goldberg, a rates strategist at TD Securities in New York, also stresses the need to be watchful.If inflation doesn’t materialize, “we could see some investors taking profit on their inflation hedge and that could lead the move to reverse” later this year, he said.For the moment though, with inflation fears on the rise across the world, investors may still look for a hedge.“We’ll continue to see some strength in the near-term” in inflation-linked bonds, Goldberg said. “Markets are betting loose central bank policy, pent-up demand, and accelerating growth expectations will create a perfect storm for inflation.”(Adds performance of Asian bonds in ninth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Yields Still Dictating Gold’s Direction

    Gold is likely to remain strong until Treasury yields find the “sweet spot” or balance point.

  • Replay: “The Future of Security” with CEOs of Evolv Technology & NewHold Investment

    Metal detectors and security checks may soon be a thing of the past. Evolv Technology, an AI security screening company, already uses its platform at amusement parks, concert halls and stadiums across the country to provide safety for large crowds. IPO Edge and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted fireside chat with Evolv Technology and special […]

  • Democrat Releases Energy Plan as Alternative to Biden Outline

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden proposed ending existing tax breaks for fossil fuels and creating new incentives for low-and-no carbon energy sources that he said would prune the existing “hodgepodge” of energy tax benefits.Wyden’s plan, which he introduced Wednesday, would offer an alternative approach to President Joe Biden’s clean energy proposals by creating a new emissions-based tax credit for the production of clean electricity. All energy sources -- including renewables and fossil fuels -- qualify but they have to have zero or net negative carbon emissions. The plan would also create a production tax credit of up to 2.5 cents per kilowatt hour or an investment tax credit of up to 30% for those energy sources.“Energy policy is tax policy and the federal tax code is woefully inadequate to address the country’s energy challenge,” Wyden said on a call with reporters Wednesday. He said his plan would simplify the “crazy quilt” of more than 40 energy-related tax benefits.The Oregon Democrat is looking to put his own stamp on renewable energy tax credit proposals. Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan would extend existing tax credits for wind energy, solar power, and energy storage. Wyden’s plan takes a different approach by replacing all the tax credits for each specific energy type with a technology-neutral tax incentive that would benefit low emitters.Wyden said his legislation is “quite well aligned” with the president’s plan and that the two proposals likely will be intertwined as the Senate considers the energy-related portion of Biden’s infrastructure proposal. Wyden also said he has been talking “regularly” with Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat who represents coal-producing West Virginia, and whose vote will be critical to passing any legislation through the evenly divided Senate.Technology NeutralWyden’s plan also would create technology-neutral tax credit for domestic production of transportation fuel that is 25% cleaner than average. In addition, his proposal would create tax credits for energy-efficient homes and commercial buildings. He said his plan provides long-term investments that are critical to meeting the country’s energy efficiency goals. Biden has said he wants to reach a 100% clean-electricity standard by 2035.The Biden and Wyden proposals have significant overlap in the types of energy investment they are looking to prioritize. Both plans would pump money into grid improvements, energy storage, electric vehicles and charging stations.They both also call for the end of existing fossil fuel tax breaks, such as deductions for drilling costs and distribution expenses. That is is likely to face significant opposition from the oil and gas industry, as well as Republicans as the plan moves through Congress.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Huarong Shock Sends Dollar Bond Buyers to Names They Know Best

    (Bloomberg) -- The market drama surrounding China Huarong Asset Management Co. is prompting investors to become more selective with their purchases of Chinese dollar bonds, exacerbating the divide between the most established issuers and the rest of the market.Bank of China Ltd. units raised the equivalent of $2.35 billion in a multi-currency bond sale late Wednesday, with yield spreads on two dollar-denominated notes coming in tighter than recent comparable offerings from the bank. That followed a $4.15 billion deal from Tencent Holdings Ltd. last week, as well as recent issuance from China Construction Bank Corp.’s Hong Kong unit and a handful of well-known property companies including Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd.At the same time, only one first-time Chinese dollar-bond issuer has tapped the market since Huarong shocked investors by missing a deadline to report earnings at the end of March, down from a monthly average of about eight deals from debut issuers last year. Speculation that Huarong may restructure its debt pushed spreads on a Bloomberg Barclays index of investment-grade Chinese dollar bonds to nine-month highs last week. They remain elevated despite signs that the government may provide Huarong with financial support.While Chinese policy makers may welcome more bond-market differentiation as they try to wean investors off implicit government guarantees, it’s unclear how big an adjustment Beijing is willing to tolerate. If lesser-known issuers struggle to sell bonds or face dramatically higher borrowing costs, it could prompt authorities to put a greater emphasis on resolving Huarong’s challenges without inflicting too much pain on bondholders.So far, spreads have remained well below levels that would suggest investors anticipate a severe impact on funding. But that could change quickly if Huarong announces a bond restructuring. The distressed-debt manager, which is controlled by China’s finance ministry, is among China’s most systemically important companies outside the nation’s state-owned banks. “We do think there will be lingering impact on China, particularly investment-grade bond spreads in the foreseeable future,” Jenny Zeng, co-head of Asia-Pacific fixed income at AllianceBernstein, said in an interview on Bloomberg TV.Investors are assessing which sectors with low transparency or high leverage show similarities to Huarong, how government support should be priced going forward and how to interpret different reactions in offshore and onshore markets, Zeng said.Worries about Huarong have been most acute among offshore bondholders, in part because most of the company’s dollar debt contains a form of credit protection called a keepwell agreement that has yet to be fully tested in court. It’s unclear whether Huarong would be compelled to make good on more than $20 billion in dollar bonds if its offshore units were unable to repay.The company has said it has adequate liquidity and plans to announce the expected date of its 2020 earnings release after consulting with auditors.Huarong and China’s three other big state-owned managers of bad debt have about $5.2 billion of dollar bonds maturing this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Idexx Labs Nears Breakout

    Idexx Labs, holding up, building the right side of a base. With pet ownership still rising, vet products demand trends are strong. RS line isn't great lately, but monthly chart shows stellar outperformance.

  • Stocks Rebound as Dip Buyers Fuel Reopening Trade: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks snapped a two-day drop as dip buyers emerged, fueling a rally in companies that stand to benefit the most from an economic revival. The dollar fell, while Treasuries stabilized.Most major groups in the S&P 500 rose, with raw-material, energy and financial shares leading the charge. A gauge of small caps climbed more than 2%, outperforming major benchmarks. CSX Corp. paced gains in the Dow Jones Transportation Average after a strong revenue outlook. Netflix Inc. tumbled on disappointing subscriber figures. The Canadian dollar advanced as the nation’s central bank said it’ll pare back asset purchases and move up its expected timeline for potential rate hikes.Equities rebounded as traders sifted through corporate results for signs on whether an anticipated jump in profits would bring with it forecasts for stronger growth. Earlier losses were driven by concern over a flare-up in coronavirus cases around the world that could jeopardize an economic rebound, with stocks trading near their all-time highs.“Investors are trying to figure out what’s going to accelerate through the reopening based on earnings and guidance, while simultaneously keeping an eye on any reports of a coronavirus resurgence globally,” said Mike Loukas, chief executive officer at TrueMark Investments. “It’ll be a tug-of-war for direction on certain days.”Earnings season may be just the spark the Russell 2000 needs, with the index trailing major benchmarks this month. The gauge’s revenue is set to grow by 8.7%, beating the S&P 500’s by 226 basis points, wrote Bloomberg Intelligence’s Michael Casper and Gina Martin Adams. The small-cap measure’s cyclical sectors -- led by raw-material, financial and consumer-discretionary companies -- are expected to drive the sales growth, according to analysts’ consensus estimates.Here are some key events to watch this week:European Central Bank rate decision and President Christine Lagarde briefing on Thursday.U.S. releases new home sales data Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 climbed 0.9% at 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.7%.The MSCI All-Country World Index gained 0.4%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased 0.2%.The euro was little changed at $1.2035.The Japanese yen was little changed at 108.08 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.56%.Germany’s 10-year yield was unchanged at -0.26%.Britain’s 10-year yield climbed one basis point to 0.74%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.6% to $61.05 a barrel.Gold gained 0.9% to $1,794.40 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Canadian Dollar Jumps Most in 10 Months on Asset Purchase Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s dollar surged the most since June after the country’s central bank said it plans to lower asset purchases by a quarter and indicated it may hike interest rates as early as next year, becoming the first major economy to indicate it will start scaling back emergency stimulus.The loonie outperformed all of its Group-of-10 currency peers, as the Bank of Canada said in spite of the latest lockdowns, it expects the economy to fully heal faster than expected. The announcement sparked a move higher in Canadian yields with the two-year tenor exceeding its U.S. counterpart by about 16 basis points, the most since mid-March.About C$3 billion ($2.4 billion) in currency futures traded within a 30-minute period after the announcement, the most in over six months.The loonie is extending its advance following two straight weeks of gains fueled by traders bidding up the currency on bets the central bank would begin tapering. That’s in contrast to other major counterparts including the Federal Reserve that are not expected to tighten anytime soon.Canada’s Governor Tiff Macklem reiterated that the economy has been more resilient than expected, but noted that there are still parts that need improvement and will be targeting a more even recovery. The bank also revised higher its growth estimate for 2021 by more than two percentage points, to 6.5%, and brought forward its forecasts for when slack would be absorbed.Bank of Canada Becomes First to Signal Exit From StimulusFor Greg Anderson, strategist at Bank of Montreal, the loonie is likely to remain supported and may strengthen to 1.2470, with an eye toward 1.2450 as the central bank did not push back on its strength in the policy statement. The loonie rose 0.9% to 1.2495 per dollar at 3:47 p.m. in New York.“I thought the bank might try to complain about or argue against CAD strength -- it didn’t,” Anderson said. “The bank merely made the factual statement that CAD had rallied alongside commodity prices. Based on that, I’m slightly less worried about the BOC trying to push back against CAD strength in the future.”(Updates prices, adds Bank of Canada chief’s comments in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • CEO Debacle at Danske Bank Draws Warning From Shareholders

    (Bloomberg) -- Danske Bank A/S has once again lost a chief executive, ushered out under yet another cloud of scandal. Denmark’s main shareholder group says the question now is whether there’s such a thing as a qualified CEO with a perfectly clean record.The biggest Danish bank stunned investors on Monday when it revealed it was parting ways with Chris Vogelzang, its third CEO in as many years. The 58-year-old is leaving Danske after becoming the subject of an investigation tied to his former employer, ABN Amro, and its alleged failure to live up to anti-money laundering laws.Read: Danske Bank CEO Quits After Being Named in ABN Amro Probe Mikael Bak, the head of the Danish Shareholders’ Association, says Vogelzang’s departure is “regrettable.” He also says it’s possible that the modern-day “code of ethics, in a way, makes it difficult to recruit top managers.”“It’s good for society that the ethical judgment is tough,” he said. “But when it becomes so tough that it limits the number of candidates for top managerial positions, it may become problematic from a shareholder’s point of view.”Shares in Copenhagen-based Danske slid for a second day on Tuesday, with their 3.8% decline putting the bank at the bottom of the Bloomberg index of European financial stocks.Danske’s board chose Vogelzang back in 2019, after a drawn-out and difficult process. The bank, which is itself being investigated in the U.S. and Europe for its role at the center of a vast Estonian laundering scandal, had fired Thomas Borgen as CEO in late 2018. Efforts to get Danske’s chief financial officer promoted to the top job backfired when the Danish regulator said he wasn’t experienced enough. An interim CEO was then kicked out after he got caught up in a separate scandal.‘Very Careful’Vogelzang was thoroughly vetted, according to Chairman Karsten Dybvad, whose predecessor was ousted for failing to prevent Danske’s laundering scandal. “We really looked into everything at that time. We were very careful.” So news of the Dutch criminal investigation was a “surprise,” Dybvad said by phone.Denmark’s financial workers’ union said Vogelzang’s departure was “disappointing.” Danske’s staff “are now being exposed to yet another [leadership] change,” Chairman Kent Petersen and Danske Bank’s union representative, Kirsten Ebbe Brich, said in a joint statement. It’s not clear what Vogelzang, who’s taking 18 months’ pay with him as he heads out the door, will do next. The outgoing CEO got just over 15 million kroner ($2.4 million) in salary and benefits last year, and 4.2 million kroner in incentive pay.Read: Ex-ABN Banker Running Danske Says He Knows Nothing of Dutch CaseDanske’s board has now promoted its chief risk officer, Carsten Egeriis, to the top job. The 44-year-old former Barclays Plc CRO points out that he’s had “more than 20 years of experience across various different financial services and institutions.”“I’m very comfortable in the work and the decisions that I have done in that career so far,” Egeriis said by phone. Dybvad said the Danish regulator has already told Danske that Egeriis can be CEO.Denmark’s financial laws and regulations, including those guiding qualifications for executives and board members, have been tightened considerably since Danske’s money laundering scandal erupted in late 2018. The bank admitted in September of that year that a large part of 200 billion euros ($240 billion) in non-resident funds that flowed through a now-shuttered Estonian unit was suspicious.‘Thin Ethical Line’Denmark’s government would be willing to look into making changes to existing financial legislation if the regulator deems it necessary, said Olav Hav, a spokesman for the ruling Social Democrats on the parliamentary committee overseeing bank laws.“If the Danish FSA sees a need to make adjustments to rules, I am confident that both parliament and the government will listen very closely to that,” he said. The regulator declined to comment.Meanwhile, Hav said that it’s “a concern that people with the necessary experience to enter Danske Bank at this level can only be recruited among people working very closely to the thin ethical line in the international world of finance.”Egeriis says bank CEOs have to accept the new rules of the game, which he says require being “hyper-vigilant” when it comes to the risk of financial scandals.“There is clearly a lot that’s happened in the banking industry in terms of improving controls and processes, and investments,” he said. “But it is not easy and it is something that takes up a lot of management time and will continue to do so.”(Updates to reflect deepening share slump, adds union comment, reference to severance package)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Brazil Needs More Caution on Inflation, Ex-Central Banker Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian policy makers should have been more cautious when cutting interest rates last year and now need to stress they will raise them as needed to bring inflation to target, according to former central bank President Ilan Goldfajn.Rather than committing to a “partial adjustment” of monetary stimulus, the bank needs to show it’s ready to do whatever is necessary to control prices that will soon be rising by 8% a year, Goldfajn said in an interview on Tuesday. Likewise, the bank may have gone too far when it cut rates to an all-time low of 2% and signaled they would stay there for the foreseeable future, he added.“In an emerging market like Brazil, using forward guidance is brave,” said Goldfajn, who presided over the monetary authority from 2016 to 2019 and is now chairman of the board of Credit Suisse Brasil. “Unfortunately, I feel that this instrument isn’t available for us yet.”Policy makers in Latin America’s largest economy are trying to head off above-target inflation without crimping a fragile recovery. The central bank lifted its benchmark rate the most in a decade last month and signaled another hike of the same size is on tap in May -- promising however to maintain a stimulative monetary policy. Officials are also navigating a deadly virus wave that’s hurt confidence and imposed limits on commerce and movement.Read more: Brazil Central Bank Defends Plans to Remove Part of StimulusA former Itau Unibanco chief economist who holds a doctorate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Goldfajn won investor acclaim for pulling inflation to target from the highest level in over a decade, allowing the central bank to cut rates to a record low at the time. He improved the bank’s communication with investors and boosted its credibility.Financial markets that were quick to say Brazil should have cut borrowing costs further last year are now concerned that the central bank is behind the curve on inflation, said Goldfajn, 55. Amid the noise, the monetary authority needs a tough stance that prioritizes keeping consumer price expectations down.Read more: Brazil Central Bank Pledges to Stop Core Inflation Contagion“If you are willing to do what’s necessary, perhaps you won’t be obligated to do it,” he said. “To the extent that people look at the central bank and know there will be a reaction, inflation expectations stay anchored.”Despite the current monetary tighenting cycle, the benchmark Selic has settled at a new level of relative stability in the single digits, Goldfajn said. Lower borrowing costs compared to a few years ago will prevent the currency from strengthening to levels of 3 to 4 reais per dollar from the current level of around 5.50, he said.Instead, it will likely fluctuate around 5 per dollar, strengthening slightly beyond that level on good news and weakening closer to 6 per dollar in the face of stress, Goldfajn said. He added that the central bank has done a good job overall in managing currency volatility.Other key points:Advances in Covid vaccination and controlling the pandemic overall will be top factors in determining the strength of Brazil’s economic recovery in the short termWhile growth will likely be stronger in the second half of this year, activity could be hobbled in the event of fresh lockdownsBrazilian financial markets will likely face volatility surrounding presidential elections next yearThe global economic backdrop is currently benign due to stimulus and low interest rates, though there’s uncertainty as to whether that will last in 2022For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ad group WPP targets net zero emissions by 2025

    WPP said on Thursday it planned to make the world's largest advertising company reach net zero carbon emissions by 2025 by incorporating many of the virtual production solutions it has developed during the pandemic. "WPP is the world's largest buyer of advertising space, managing more than $60 billion in media spend on behalf of our clients, and the world’s largest producer of advertising content," Chief Executive Mark Read said. WPP, which owns such agencies as GroupM, Ogilvy and Hill+Knowlton, said the pandemic had accelerated innovation in virtual production technology and reduced the need for staff to gather at carbon-intensive location shoots.