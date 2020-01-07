Satellogic will launch two new Earth observation satellites as it expands operations

Earth observation New Space company Satellogic is expanding its orbital fleet with two new satellites set to launch on January 15 on board a Chinese Long March 2D rocket. The company, which was founded in 2010 and currently operates eight spacecraft in orbit, will be adding two NewSat Mark IV satellites to its in-space assets with this launch, both of which carry both multispectral and hyperspectral cameras for detailed high-resolution Earth imaging needs.

The company's overall goal is to provide not only Earth imaging to its customers, but also analytics and insights derived from the data gathered by its satellites. Its dual camera imaging satellites mean that it can achieve either 1-meter resolution on the multispectral level, or 30-meter resolution on the hyperspectral scale. While the multispectral camera allows for greater detail, the hyperspectral imaging capabilities mean that Satellogic customers can see otherwise invisible information, like different minerals present in the ground, for instance.

Satellogic plans to launch 80 or more satellites over the course of the next two years, and has contracts in place to do so already. Each launch helps it build out its constellation, expanding the reach and frequency of its orbital imaging services. The company also announced that it's going to be expanding its assembly and test facility in Uruguay to accommodate its growing workforce, and it also recently closed $50 million in new funding to help fuel its continued growth.