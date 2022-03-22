U.S. markets open in 6 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,446.25
    -6.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,429.00
    -7.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,344.50
    -26.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,061.50
    -1.30 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.32
    +2.20 (+1.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.20
    +7.70 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    25.53
    +0.22 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0979
    -0.0041 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.53
    -0.34 (-1.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3126
    -0.0042 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.4260
    +0.9580 (+0.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,218.92
    +1,274.00 (+3.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    969.00
    +37.97 (+4.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.39
    +37.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,224.11
    +396.68 (+1.48%)
     

Satisfaction rates for virtual and in-person clinical care remain high among pediatric orthopaedic patients

·6 min read

CHICAGO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telemedicine and virtual office visits experienced exponential growth during the COVID-19 pandemic to help facilitate the safe delivery of orthopaedic care for numerous patient populations, including pediatric. One study presented at the 2022 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) found that virtual visits had high satisfaction rates that were comparable to in-person encounters for most of the parameters studied.

(PRNewsfoto/American Academy of Orthopaedic)
(PRNewsfoto/American Academy of Orthopaedic)

Since pre-pandemic telemedicine platforms were mainly used for older patient populations, Assem Sultan, MD, orthopaedic surgical resident at the Cleveland Clinic, and his research team wanted to assess overall satisfaction scores among a pediatric population and directly compare virtual and in-person clinical visits for this demographic.

"Virtual visits gave us a lifeline to get through the initial phase of the pandemic so we could continue to treat our pediatric patients," said Dr. Sultan. "As the pandemic progressed, virtual visits proved to be a valuable tool to treat our pediatric patients, even those with more complex musculoskeletal conditions. Now, as the pandemic begins to shift toward the potential endemic phase, we wanted to uncover factors that orthopaedic clinicians should consider when adopting virtual visits as part of the existing patient-care frameworks. Our findings demonstrate that clinicians can incorporate both in-person and virtual visits as part of a well-rounded care plan, while maintaining high satisfaction with patients."

The prospective study, "Virtual Visits for Pediatric Orthopaedic Conditions: An Evaluation of Patient Satisfaction and Areas of Improvement Compared to In-Person Visits," evaluated post-encounter questionnaires from 1,686 patients and guardians from March 2020 to March 2021. Of the included participants 13.4% received virtual appointments and 86.6% received in-office visits. The average age of the patient was 14-15 years old.

The survey featured 13 questions focused on the ease of access, care clinician, overall assessment, and perception-related satisfaction parameters. Four questions dedicated to telemedicine technology were given to virtual-only patients. Patients and their guardians were asked to rank their response on a numerical scale of 1-5, with greater scores indicating higher levels of satisfaction. The parameters included:

  • Likelihood of your recommending our practice to others

  • How well staff worked together to care for you

  • Ability of getting an appointment for when you wanted

  • Ease of scheduling your appointment OR ease of scheduling your video visit

  • Ease of contacting (e.g., email, phone, web portal) the clinic

  • Ease of getting the care you needed at this institution

  • Degree to which the clinician cared for you as a person

  • Concern, the care clinician, showed for your questions or worries

  • Explanations the care clinician gave you about your problem or condition

  • Care clinician's efforts to include you in decisions about your treatment

  • Care clinician's discussion of any proposed treatment (risks, benefits, etc.)

  • Likelihood of your recommending this care clinician to others

  • How well the staff (including the care clinician) worked together to care for you

Virtual visit-only parameters:

  • Ease of talking with the care clinician over the video connection

  • How well the video connection worked during your video visit

  • How well the audio connection worked during your video visit

  • How well your video visit experience compared to an in-person care clinician visit

Bivariate analysis was used to compare satisfaction rates with both virtual visits and office visits taking into consideration age, sex, and nature of complaint (traumatic vs. nontraumatic injury). The team found that the vast majority (85%) of patients expressed high satisfaction with virtual visits and office visits, across all measured parameters.

The team also used multivariable regression models to explore the association between visit type and attaining good/excellent satisfaction levels per questionnaire element while accounting for potential confounders, including age, sex, anatomic location of the bone and joint injury or condition and traumatic (patients with fractures) vs. non-traumatic injury. For example, a traumatic injury would include a follow-up visit for a fracture and a non-traumatic injury may present as sports-related knee pain or a minor spinal complaint.

Overall, these data showed no significant difference in the odds of attaining a good/excellent rating for patient inclusion in treatment decision, discussion of proposed treatment, concern demonstrated by the clinician, degree of care for the patient as a person, adequacy of displayed teamwork in care provision, likelihood of recommending the practice to other patients, ease of getting care at a particular practice, ease of contacting the clinic, and the likelihood of recommending a particular clinician.

However, virtual visits were associated with a four-fold increase of patients reporting good/excellent satisfaction levels with the ease of scheduling an appointment. Patients did have slightly lower odds of reporting good/excellent satisfaction with the clinicians' explanation of their condition in a virtual setting compared to an in-office visit and with their ability to schedule their visit at a particularly convenient time, which may be due to physicians often only being available for virtual appointments during certain times of the day.

For the virtual encounter-specific parameters, 89% reported good/excellent satisfaction for ease of talking to the clinician over a video connection, 86% reported adequacy of the video connection throughout the visit, 90% reported adequacy of audio connection throughout the encounter, and 77% reported overall satisfaction with their virtual encounter relative to their prior experiences with in-person office visits.

"Findings of this study aligned with findings from our previously published work that demonstrated similarly favorable outcomes of telemedicine virtual visit use among pediatric spinal deformity patients," said Dr. Sultan. "We were able to demonstrate feasibility and utilization of virtual visits in a larger and more diverse sample of pediatric orthopaedic patients."

"It was reassuring to observe how there were minimal differences in satisfaction rates between virtual and in-person visits for this patient population," said Ryan Goodwin, MD, MBA, FAOA, FAAOS, director of the Center for Pediatric Orthopaedic at the Cleveland Clinic.
"We're not implying that we should shift all our clinical care to a virtual model, but when done correctly, utilizing a solid infrastructure, and balancing the need, it can be a very valuable tool for orthopaedic clinicians. Virtual visits can deliver convenience for parents and children, even among patients with complex orthopaedic conditions."

2022 AAOS Annual Meeting Disclosure Statement

About the AAOS
With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level to best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments, and related musculoskeletal health care issues, and it leads the health care discussion on advancing quality.

Follow the AAOS on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/satisfaction-rates-for-virtual-and-in-person-clinical-care-remain-high-among-pediatric-orthopaedic-patients-301507331.html

SOURCE American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

Recommended Stories

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • Boeing 737-800 crash: ‘It’s very hard to tell what happened,’ analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Cai von Rumohr joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Boeing jetliner that crashed in southern China, China's decision to ground all Boeing 737 planes, and consumer perceptions of the tragedy.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Slipping Today

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were slipping 3% as of 11:21 a.m. ET on Monday after falling as much as 6.3% earlier in the day. The decline appeared to be linked to a disappointing uptake for the company's COVID-19 vaccine in Germany. European news organization The Local reported Monday morning that Germans who are skeptical about vaccination haven't been won over by Novavax's vaccine, branded as Nuvaxovid.

  • NeuroSense Shares Surge Over 400% As FDA Clears Initiating Pharmacokinetic Study Of PrimeC

    NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NRSN) has received clearance from the FDA to initiate a pharmacokinetic study of PrimeC in healthy adult subjects. PrimeC is a novel extended-release oral formulation composed of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib. PrimeC targets several key mechanisms of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that contribute to motor neuron degeneration, inflammation, iron accumulation, and impaired RNA regulation to inhibit ALS's progression potentially. P

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    After a stunning rally last week, Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock opened Monday on a quiet note and was trading down 5.5% as of 10:45 a.m. ET. An analyst downgrade just ahead of earnings is hitting investor sentiment even as Nio just confirmed it will not follow the footsteps of rival Tesla in increasing prices of its electric vehicles (EVs). Nio is set to report its fourth-quarter and full year 2021 earnings after market close on Thursday.

  • Elon Musk Takes a Trip That Doesn't Bode Well for Tesla's Rivals

    Elon Musk has arrived in Europe where he is to launch the beginning of a new era of Tesla on the continent. The electric vehicle maker which produced nearly a million vehicles in 2021 wants to step up a gear and produce more in the coming years. To achieve this, Tesla built a Gigafactory near Berlin.

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    When markets turn volatile, it’s natural to look for some signal to cut through the additional noise and to clarify the stocks that are set for long-term gains. One signal that some investors latch onto is the trend of insider trading. CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and Board members all have access to the deeper workings of their companies, and their positions hold them responsible for company performance. This gives them a vested stake in the company – and it also gives them a much clearer view of their co

  • Here's the secret message from Warren Buffett's newest big deals

    Warren Buffett has made a few power moves in March. Here's what these big deals signal to investors.

  • Shopify’s Stock Is Falling Again After a 50% Four-Day Rally

    Moves in the stock show the market's mixed instincts. Investors are stalking bargains one minute, and shunning high-multiple software shares the next.

  • Two Wisconsin gas stations are suing a competitor for its low fuel prices

    Both claim the company is violating the Unfair Sales Act.

  • Alibaba: Positive Developments Boost the Bull Case, Says Top Analyst

    The Chinese government has not made life easy for ecommerce giant Alibaba (BABA). Regulatory crackdowns and an almost hostile approach have been de rigueur over the past couple of years. But a slowing Chinese economy has caused a bit of a rethink at the higher echelons of Chinese decision-making. The government is preparing a course of action that will boost its ailing economy. According to a report by the Xinhua news agency, the government will “actively release policies favorable to markets” a

  • Bonds Extend Drop After Fed Sparks One of Worst Days in Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. bond market reeled further on Tuesday, extending Monday’s declines after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s aggressive rate hike comments drove yields on short-dated Treasuries to one of their biggest daily jumps of the past decade.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsXi Risks Leaving China Isola

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Before Earnings

    Shares of cruise company Carnival (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.9% by noon ET on Monday after the company confirmed that it will provide a first-quarter 2022 business update on Tuesday morning, following release of its first-quarter earnings report. The business update announcement was the only really relevant news about Carnival today. For what it's worth, expectations for Carnival in the first quarter are already pretty low.

  • The Ugly Truth About Trump Media Acquirer Digital World's Shares

    Many issues face investors in the company, above and beyond the sharp falloff of interest in Truth Social

  • Fertilizer prices just hit a record high sparking fears of global starvation and the worst food insecurity level since World War II

    The price of fertilizer is up more than 40% in the last month. This will hit the Middle East especially hard, while war rages in Ukraine. It's a tinderbox.

  • Chinese Stocks Tumble As Hope For Better Times Proves Fleeting

    Chinese stocks fell hard Monday, including giants such as Alibaba, Baidu and JD.com, over concerns about more disruption.

  • Costco Has a Lot of Cash. Here's How it May Spend It. (Special Dividend?)

    Costco always plans for a rainy day. While the warehouse club steadily expands and returns capital to shareholders via dividends (and occasional special dividends), it guards and uses its cash balance carefully. Unlike Amazon and Walmart , Costco has not built out a massive two-day, next-day, and same-day delivery infrastructure.

  • Elon Musk offers first hint at his Master Plan 3 blueprint

    The enigmatic CEO hinted the so-called X holding—which could include SpaceX and the Boring Company alongside Tesla—may be part of his first major strategic update in six years.