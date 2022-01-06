U.S. markets open in 1 hour 42 minutes

Sativa Wellness Group Announces ISO 22000 Food Safety Management System Certification

In this article:
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2022 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") announced today the successful achievement of ISO 22000 certification applicable to food safety relating to cannabis extraction at its Polish plant. The company also successfully passed the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point ("HACCP") requirements, including Good Hygiene Practice ("GHP") and Good Manufacturing Practice ("GMP") as one of the components of the HACCP requirements. During the audit, the certification scope "Production of plant extracts" was confirmed.

ISO 22000 was developed as a food safety standard to acknowledge that the consequences of unsafe food can be serious. ISO's food safety management standard helps organisations identify and control food safety hazards to provide a layer of reassurance within the global food supply chain, helping products that people can trust cross borders. HACCP is also a certification to help manage food safety hazards as food safety management procedures should be based on HACCP principles.

Geremy Thomas, Executive Chairman, said; "We are pleased to again achieve further certifications to demonstrate the quality of the products we produce and the standards we adhere to."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Marc Howells
Chief Executive Officer
Sativa Wellness Group Inc.
+44 (0) 20 7971 1255
enquiries@sativawellnessgroup.com
www.sativawellnessgroup.com

Anne Tew
Chief Financial Officer
Sativa Wellness Group Inc.
+44 (0) 20 7971 1255
enquiries@sativawellnessgroup.com
www.sativawellnessgroup.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Sativa's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes" "plan is" or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur", "will be achieved" or "shortly".

Although Sativa believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this press release, and Sativa does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Sativa Wellness Group Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/681116/Sativa-Wellness-Group-Announces-ISO-22000-Food-Safety-Management-System-Certification

