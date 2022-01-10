Sativa Wellness Group Announces Name Change and Strategic Update

U.S. markets closed

2 min read
In this article:
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2022 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a change of name to Goodbody Health Inc to align the parent company with its main brand name "Goodbody" and its trading subsidiaries "Goodbody Wellness Limited" and "Goodbody Botanicals Ltd". After significant feedback, the Board decided that the Goodbody brand using the proposition "Know More-Live Better", better promotes and reflects the Company's Strategic Direction as a Health and Wellness Company.

The Company's name change will be updated from 8.00 a.m. 13 January 2022 UK time on the Apex segment of the AQSE Growth Market ("AQSE") and on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") from market opening. The Company's shares will start trading under the new ticker "GBDY" on these exchanges from the same times.

The over the counter market ("OTC") in the United States and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") are expected to reflect this change soon after on their existing tickers as "484" for the FSE and "SCNFF" for the OTC.

The Company's web address will change as of 12 January 2022 to www.goodbodyhealth.com.

In 2020, the Company set up COVID testing clinics for travellers in response to the pandemic to supplement the existing wellness business. The success of these clinics continues to evolve into a range of wellness testing products and services in addition to the COVID testing and CBD products, with the realisation that customers are looking for wellness management as well as symptom diagnosis. This has yielded strong sales growth through the local independent pharmacies who are pro-active in helping their community as well as directly to corporate and individual customers.

The need for radical investment and reform of diagnostic services was recognised at the time the NHS Long Term Plan was published in 2019. The Covid-19 pandemic has further amplified the need for radical change in the provision of diagnostic services.

Currently, we offer a local level network of over 140 clinics nationwide, offering over 30 blood and PCR tests for at home and/or in clinic testing. We continue to provide CBD wellness products which are all submitted to the FSA as part of the novel food process as well as cannabinoid testing. By the end of 2022 we aim to offer 1,000 points of care for customers as well as an increased range of products and services.

Geremy Thomas, Executive Chairman, said: "Following the huge successes of 2021 in delivering health and wellness products and services, we are extremely keen to make sure all of our investors and other stakeholders understand the strategic direction of the company. The repositioning of our brand as Goodbody Health, combined with our key customer proposition of ‘Know More - Live Better" better reflects our mission to be a major provider of wellness products across our ever-expanding distribution channels. We are very positive about the opportunities this will bring in 2022 and beyond."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Marc Howells
Chief Executive Officer
Sativa Wellness Group Inc.
+44 (0) 20 7971 1255
enquiries@sativawellnessgroup.com
www.sativawellnessgroup.com

Anne Tew
Chief Financial Officer
Sativa Wellness Group Inc.
+44 (0) 20 7971 1255
enquiries@sativawellnessgroup.com
www.sativawellnessgroup.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Sativa's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes" "plan is" or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur", "will be achieved" or "shortly". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to the Company's name change will be updated from 8.00 a.m. 13 January 2022 UK time on the Apex segment of the AQSE Growth Market ("AQSE") and the Company's shares will trade under the new ticker "GBDY" from the same time. The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"), the over the counter market ("OTC") in the United States and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE"), are expected to reflect this change soon after.

The new ticker for the CSE and AQSE will be "GBDY" while the FSE will stay as "484"and OTC as "SCNFF".

Although Sativa believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this press release, and include but are not limited to that by the end of 2022 the Company aims to offer 1,000 points of care for customers as well as an increased range of products and services.

Sativa does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Sativa Wellness Group Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/681477/Sativa-Wellness-Group-Announces-Name-Change-and-Strategic-Update

