Sativa Wellness Group Announces Telemedicine Consultation Service

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has launched the company's online telemedicine service ("the Virtual GP service") as it opens its 70th Goodbody clinic. The Virtual GP service gives all the Company's customers the opportunity to follow up their wellness test results with a virtual medical consultation. This contract with ‘The GP Service' is the next step in the Company's strategy to develop a portfolio of private healthcare services. The service is available at:

https://thegpservice.co.uk/goodbody/

Geremy Thomas, Executive Chairman, says; "We are delighted to continue to expand our wellness products and services to more customers in more locations. With our rapidly growing network of clinics, access to GP consultations is the next logical step to provide a complete wellness solution."

Atul Devani, CEO of the GP Service, added; "We are pleased to have been selected as the Telemedicine partner for Sativa Wellness Group. We look forward to working with them and further developing the service for what will be a very unique offering".

