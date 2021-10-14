U.S. markets open in 2 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,388.00
    +33.00 (+0.76%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,488.00
    +231.00 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,890.75
    +126.50 (+0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,258.70
    +20.20 (+0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.49
    +1.05 (+1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.70
    +6.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    +0.22 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1621
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.70
    -2.15 (-10.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3721
    +0.0061 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3510
    +0.1040 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,104.96
    +3,385.17 (+6.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,387.44
    +53.04 (+3.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,191.96
    +50.14 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 320,000 individuals likely filed new claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Sativa Wellness Group Announces Telemedicine Consultation Service

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has launched the company's online telemedicine service ("the Virtual GP service") as it opens its 70th Goodbody clinic. The Virtual GP service gives all the Company's customers the opportunity to follow up their wellness test results with a virtual medical consultation. This contract with ‘The GP Service' is the next step in the Company's strategy to develop a portfolio of private healthcare services. The service is available at:

https://thegpservice.co.uk/goodbody/

Geremy Thomas, Executive Chairman, says; "We are delighted to continue to expand our wellness products and services to more customers in more locations. With our rapidly growing network of clinics, access to GP consultations is the next logical step to provide a complete wellness solution."

Atul Devani, CEO of the GP Service, added; "We are pleased to have been selected as the Telemedicine partner for Sativa Wellness Group. We look forward to working with them and further developing the service for what will be a very unique offering".

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Marc HowellsChief Executive Officer

Sativa Wellness Group Inc.

+44 (0) 20 7971 1255

enquiries@sativawellnessgroup.com

www.sativawellnessgroup.com

Anne Tew

Chief Financial Officer

Sativa Wellness Group Inc.

+44 (0) 20 7971 1255

enquiries@sativawellnessgroup.com

www.sativawellnessgroup.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Sativa's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes" "plan is" or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur", "will be achieved" or "shortly". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to the Virtual GP Service being the next step to develop a portfolio of private healthcare services, the Company's strategy of developing a portfolio of private healthcare services and the Company's plan to provide a complete wellness solution. Although Sativa believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this press release, and include but are not limited to the Virtual GP Service being the next step in the Company's strategy, and the Company's strategy to develop a portfolio of private healthcare services.

Sativa does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Sativa Wellness Group Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666303/Sativa-Wellness-Group-Announces-Telemedicine-Consultation-Service

Recommended Stories

  • Bank of America Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

    Bank of America reported its third-quarter 2021 financial results today. The news release, supplemental filing and investor presentation can be accessed at Bank of America's Investor Relations website at https://investor.bankofamerica.com/quarterly-earnings.

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Absurdly Cheap Right Now

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on a wild roller-coaster ride so far this year. After all of these dizzying gyrations, Novavax appears to be the biggest bargain among the top vaccine stocks. Here's why Novavax stock is absurdly cheap right now.

  • Bank of America profit boosted by reserve release

    Bank of America said Thursday its third-quarter earnings rose to $7.7 billion, or 85 cents a share, from $4.9 billion, or 51 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue increased to $22.8 billion from $20.3 billion. Net interest income rose 10% to $11.1 billion. The bank released $1.1 billion in reserves to its bottom line, driven primarily by asset quality improvements. A survey of analysts by FactSet estimated earnings of 71 cents a share on revenue of $21.68 billion and net interest income

  • 11 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Equity trading applications have become more famous as the rapid digitization of the world […]

  • JPMorgan stock falls, Apple’s production cut may delay end of semi cycle

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Will Boeing Take Off in 2022?

    The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted nearly every industry in some way, with it hitting the aerospace sector especially hard. If no one is flying, companies won’t want to continue ordering and paying for new airplanes. Boeing (BA) was already in a precarious position with its 737 MAX saga, but the company has been emerging from its slump and is poised for potential upside. (See Analyst Top Stocks on TipRanks) One analyst on the bullish side of the fence is Sheila Kahyaoglu of Jefferies Group, who wro

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • Elon Musk dogecoin tweet lifts bitcoin

    Bitcoin has set off to a flying start in October with gains of 31%, said one analyst.

  • UPDATE 2-Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies

    Toymaker Hasbro Inc said on Tuesday longtime Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Goldner has died, two days after he went on medical leave. In a statement last year, Goldner said he had been under continued medical treatment following his cancer diagnosis in 2014. Board member and former CEO of marketing firm InnerWorkings Inc, Rich Stoddart, has replaced Goldner on an interim basis.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Jumped on Wednesday

    The growth stock's gain comes as the company unveils a list of new services and features ahead of its CrowdStrike Investor Product Briefing today. On Wednesday morning, CrowdStrike unveiled Falcon XDR, a service that extends the company's endpoint detection and response to work across its entire security stack in real time. "Falcon XDR provides security teams with the data and tools to respond, contain and remediate sophisticated attacks faster," CrowdStrike said in a press release.

  • Taiwan’s Chip Giant TSMC Warns of Tight Supplies Into 2022

    Taiwan chip manufacturer TSMC Thursday posted a 14% increase in net profit in the third quarter of the year, while warning it will continue to operate with tight capacity throughout 2022. The group, formally known as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, said that it is likely to exceed revenue forecast in the last quarter of the year, boosted by booming demand for semiconductors amid persistent, worldwide shortages. “We expect TSMC’s capacity to remain very tight in 2021 and throughout 2022,” Chief Executive Officer C.C. Wei was reported by Reuters as saying in a conference call.

  • Tesla: Strong Deliveries Don’t Alter the Bear Case

    No one can accuse Elon Musk of lacking in ambition and often throughout his career, Tesla’s (TSLA) detractors have had to beat a hasty retreat after underestimating the guru-like CEO’s ability to defy the skeptics. However, following the EV leader’s 2021 Annual Meeting, Needham’s Rajvindra Gill thinks the company’s ambitious goal does not seem realistic. The company reiterated its intention to deliver 20 million EVs by 2030 while at the same time making their offerings more affordable. “Although

  • TSMC Forecasts Bullish End to 2021 on Strong Chip Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. forecast fourth-quarter sales and margins that exceeded some analysts’ estimates, as demand for chips stayed robust in the face of worsening snarls in the supply chain.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresThe world’s No. 1 foundry said Thursday it expects revenue of as much

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    For investors seeking the best returns, the decision of where to put the initial investment typically comes down to two choices. Put all the eggs in one big basket, and buy into the market’s giant corporations, the trillion-dollar companies with famously high share prices and a track record of steady growth – or to buy low, find a group of low-cost stocks in companies with sound business footings and high potential upside. It all comes down to just how much of a return do you want. The market's

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    When the financial media mentions "tech stocks," many people equate the term with consumer hardware or business software. After all, those are the companies that get talked about the most, so they're what many of us are most familiar with. For that, you need to find the companies that are behind the scenes.

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 187% to 434% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on analysts' loftiest price targets, these companies could nearly triple or potentially quintuple investors' money over the next year.

  • Sundial Growers Has Found a Way to Boost Its Cash Flow by $5 Million

    A lack of cash flow is a big problem in the cannabis sector. Canada-based cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) is loaning out money to a marijuana producer at a high-interest rate that could generate millions in additional income for its business over the next few years. In February, Sundial invested 22 million Canadian dollars in cannabis edible producer Indiva.

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal Market Rally On Falling Yields, Strong Earnings; AMD Leads 5 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals

    Dow Jones futures rose solidly Thursday morning, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures, amid a burst of earnings, rising commodity prices and the 10-year Treasury yield pointed lower for a third straight session.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Beats Q3 Earnings Target, Guides Higher

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest chip foundry, on Thursday beat expectations for third-quarter earnings.