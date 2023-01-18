U.S. markets open in 6 hours 25 minutes

SATO Corporation’s Chief Commercial Officer, Janne Ojalehto, to leave the company

·1 min read
SATO Oyj

SATO Corporation
Stock Exchange Release, 18th January 2023 at 09:10 am


SATO Corporation’s Chief Commercial Office, Janne Ojalehto, will leave the company and take on new position outside SATO. Ojalehto has held various positions at SATO since 2018.

−  I thank Janne for his professional contribution for SATO in developing commercial business and sales, and I wish him success in his future challenges, says Antti Aarnio CEO.

Recruitment for the new Chief Commercial Officer has been initiated.


For more information, please contact:
SATO Corporation, Antti Aarnio, CEO, p. +358 40 164 7052


DISTRIBUTION: NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd, Euronext Dublin, main media, www.sato.fi/en


SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers. SATO owns around 25,000 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku.

SATO aims to provide an excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders. SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs.

In 2021, SATO Group’s net sales totalled EUR 298.3 million, operating profit EUR 304.5 million and profit before taxes EUR 259.4 million. The value of SATO’s investment properties is around EUR 5 billion. www.sato.fi


