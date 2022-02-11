SATO Corporation´s Financial Statements and the Annual Report 2021 published

SATO Oyj

SATO Corporation, Stock exchange release February 11, 2022 at 9.15 am



SATO Corporation has today published Financial Statements and the Annual Report 2021 as well as the Corporate Governance Statement 2021.



The Annual Report contains the Report by the Board of Directors and the Financial Statements 2021. The Financial Statements are published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The format is Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (XHTML), and the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags.

The publications are attached to this release and the Financial Statements as an XHTML file. The publications are also found at the company website, www.sato.fi.



Additional information

CEO Antti Aarnio, tel. +358 201 34 4200

CFO Markku Honkasalo, tel. +358 201 34 4226

APPENDICES

Annual Report 2021

Financial Statements 2021 presentation

Corporate Governance Statement 2021

Financial Statements as an XHTML file



DISTRIBUTION

SATO is one of Finland's leading rental housing providers. SATO aims to offer a comprehensive choice of rental housing and an excellent customer experience. At year-end 2021, SATO owned nearly 27 000 apartments in Finland's largest growth centres and in St Petersburg.

We promote sustainable development and initiative through our operations and work in open interaction with our stakeholders to generate added value. We operate profitably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our housing stock through investments, divestments and repairs.

SATO Group's net sales in 2021 were EUR 298.3 million, operating profit EUR 304.5 million and profit before taxes EUR 259.4 million. The value of SATO's investment property is roughly EUR 5 billion.

