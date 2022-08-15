U.S. markets close in 3 hours 32 minutes

SATO Corporation - Managers' transactions

SATO Oyj
·1 min read
SATO Oyj
SATO Oyj

SATO Corporation, Managers’ transactions, 15 August 2022 at 7:00 pm

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Balder Finska Otas AB

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Erik Selin

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: SATO Oyj

LEI: 7437009ELUGUOA45V564

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 18432/6/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-08-10

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009011688

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 117000 Unit price: 39.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 117000 Volume weighted average price: 39.00 EUR

For additional information, please contact:
SATO Corporation
Katri Innanen, Vice President, General Counsel
p. +358 201 34 4014 and +358 400 678 898
www.sato.fi

SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland's largest rental housing providers. SATO owns around 25,000 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere, and Turku. 

SATO aims to provide an excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders.

SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments, and repairs. In 2021, SATO Group's net sales totalled EUR 298.3 million, operating profit EUR 304.5 million and profit before taxes EUR 259.4 million. The value of SATO's investment properties is around EUR 5 billion.          

                         


