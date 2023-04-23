A SATO Technologies Corp. (CVE:SATO) insider increased their holdings by 180% last year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in SATO Technologies Corp.'s (CVE:SATO ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At SATO Technologies

The Independent Director Frank Di Tomaso made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$68k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.25 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of CA$0.28. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for SATO Technologies share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Frank Di Tomaso was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Frank Di Tomaso bought a total of 350.00k shares over the year at an average price of CA$0.25. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of SATO Technologies

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. SATO Technologies insiders own about CA$5.8m worth of shares. That equates to 28% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At SATO Technologies Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in SATO Technologies and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing SATO Technologies. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for SATO Technologies (3 are concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

