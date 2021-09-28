U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,352.63
    -90.48 (-2.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,299.99
    -569.38 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,546.68
    -423.29 (-2.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,229.78
    -51.23 (-2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.80
    -0.65 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.30
    -18.70 (-1.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.46
    -0.23 (-1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1688
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    +0.0500 (+3.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3538
    -0.0166 (-1.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5360
    +0.5580 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,877.08
    -944.34 (-2.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,034.47
    -22.68 (-2.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.10
    -35.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: STSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing STS101 (dihydroergotamine (DHE) nasal powder), a novel investigational therapeutic product candidate for the acute treatment of migraine, today announced that John Kollins, its President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference and invites investors to participate via webcast and in one-on-one meetings. Please see additional details below:

Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Date:

Thursday, September 30th

Time:

2:40 to 3:10 p.m. ET

Presenter:

John Kollins, President & CEO of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Webcast:

Registration LinkClick Here

* a replay will be available following the presentation for 90 days

Please contact your representative at Cantor Fitzgerald to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the respective conference.

For more information about the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, please refer to the Cantor Fitzgerald conference website.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and STS101

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic product, STS101, for the acute treatment of migraine. STS101 is a unique and proprietary nasal powder formulation of the well-established anti-migraine drug, dihydroergotamine mesylate (DHE), administered via Satsuma’s proprietary 2nd-generation nasal delivery device. STS101 is designed to provide significant benefits versus existing acute treatments for migraine, including the combination of quick and convenient self-administration and other clinical advantages, that current DHE liquid nasal spray products and injectable dosage forms lack. Satsuma’s dry powder DHE formulation has demonstrated fast absorption, rapid achievement of high DHE plasma concentrations which Satsuma believes is necessary for early efficacy, and sustained plasma levels over time with low dose to dose variability. Although DHE has long been recommended in published migraine treatment guidelines as a first-line acute treatment option for migraine and has significant advantages versus other anti-migraine treatments for many patients, disadvantages of current DHE liquid nasal spray and injectable products, including invasive and burdensome administration processes and/or sub-optimal clinical performance, have limited the widespread use of DHE. Featuring a compact and convenient dosage form, STS101 is designed to overcome these shortcomings and provide patients an improved therapeutic solution for acutely treating migraines that consistently delivers robust clinical performance.

Satsuma is headquartered in South San Francisco, California with operations in both California and Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. For further information, please visit www.satsumarx.com.

INVESTOR AND CORPORATE CONTACTS:

Corey Davis, PhD
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Tom O’Neil, Chief Financial Officer
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
tom@satsumarx.com


Recommended Stories

  • CDC 'starting to see mix-and-match data' for COVID-19 vaccines: Director

    CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says the U.S. will soon have enough data to decide on mixing-and-matching COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

  • Is Cassava Sciences Back in the Game?

    Last week, biotech Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) published topline interim-analysis data for simufilam, a potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease. Unfortunately, these developments do not paint a clear path to victory, but instead, they raise more perplexing questions about its science. In the study, the first 50 Alzheimer's patients with mild to moderate disease who received simufilam for a period of 12 months saw their cognition improve by an average of 3.2 points on the Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Cognitive Subscale (ADAS-COG) from baseline.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks have been some of the most reliable capital-appreciation vehicles in the entire market for the past two decades. As proof, biotech equities such as CRISPR Therapeutics, Moderna, Novavax, Ocugen, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals -- just to name a few -- have all made their early shareholders market-crushing gains. Not all biotech stocks are cut from the same cloth, however.

  • 3 COVID Stocks Ready to Take On the Delta Variant

    If the COVID mutation takes a turn for the worse, what stocks will protect your port? Our trio of Fools has three suggestions.

  • Hopes rise that Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be authorized for use in children aged 5 to 11 by late October, and Russia suffers worst one-day death toll

    Pfizer and German partner BioNTech have submitted initial data from the late-stage trial of their COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 5 to 12 to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, raising hopes that a key patient group can be added to the program by as soon as late October.

  • Humana sues pharma giant Merck over alleged anticompetitive behavior

    The lawsuit alleges that two pharma companies conspired to delay the introduction of generic versions of drugs, apparently keeping the costs of the drugs artificially high.

  • 3 Big Pharma Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Soar By At Least 30%

    Here are three big pharma stocks that Wall Street thinks could soar by at least 30% within the next 12 months. The consensus Wall Street price target for Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) reflects a premium of nearly 34% to the current share price. Of the 22 analysts surveyed by Refinitiv, the most pessimistic of the group thinks that the pharma stock could jump at least 10% higher.

  • CORRECTED-FOCUS-COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts

    As Merck & Co and Pfizer Inc prepare to report clinical trial results for experimental COVID-19 antiviral pills, rivals are lining up with what they hope will prove to be more potent and convenient oral treatments of their own. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Pardes Biosciences, Japan's Shionogi & Co Ltd and Novartis AG said they have designed antivirals that specifically target the coronavirus while aiming to avoid potential shortcomings such as the need for multiple pills per day or known safety issues. Infectious disease experts stressed that preventing COVID-19 through wide use of vaccines remains the best way to control the pandemic.

  • North Carolina hospital system fires 175 unvaccinated workers

    A North Carolina-based hospital system has fired roughly 175 unvaccinated employees for failing to comply with its vaccine mandate.Why it matters: It's one of the largest-ever cases of mass terminations spurred by a vaccine requirement. Over 99% of its 35,000 employees have adhered to the mandate, according to Novant director of media and influencer relations Megan Rivers.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.How it happened: Novant Health announced its vacci

  • Merck Nears Deal to Acquire Acceleron Pharma

    The deal for Acceleron, which has a market value of around $11 billion, could be announced this week and bolster the pharmaceutical giant’s rare-disease business.

  • Fully vaccinated Michigan couple both die of Covid, one-minute apart holding hands

    The couple had underlying health conditions and died together in hospital

  • Why Amazon is giving away AWS credits to promote health equity

    Amazon is giving away $40 million in AWS credits to help address health inequity.

  • The HIV prevention pill, PrEP, now 100% free for millions

    The change could be huge if you or your loved one has held off because of added costs.

  • 20-year-old who believed he was too healthy to need COVID vaccine dies, NC mom says

    ”We’re supposed to be planning graduations and weddings, not funerals,” Tyler Gilreath’s mother said.

  • The One Thing You May Need to Grow Muscles As You Age, New Study Suggests

    As you age, you naturally lose more and more of your muscle strength each year. It's a naturally occurring process that the body goes through, but a new study suggests that there may be a way to counteract this process. In fact, the results of the study even suggest that it's possible to grow muscles as you age, but it all comes down to one thing: your gut microbiome.Your gut microbiome is all the bacteria living inside you, and a healthy gut microbiome could be the key to improving your muscles

  • Walmart, Epic Systems partner to provide e-health records

    Dr. Cheryl Pegus, EVP of Walmart Health & Wellness, is teaming with Epic CEO Judy Faulkner, one of the country's most successful self-made women.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert Tries To Make A Point About Vaccines, Gets A Big Dose Of Mockery

    The far-right lawmaker's tweet drew ridicule from Democrats and Twitter critics.

  • NOVN: B-SIMPLE4 Safety Data

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:NOVN READ THE FULL NOVN RESEARCH REPORT B-SIMPLE4 Safety Data In follow up to the June release of topline results for B-SIMPLE4 and additional detail provided in an update on September 9 th , Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) reported safety data from its pivotal B-SIMPLE4 on September 23 rd . The results were in line with previous trials and SB206 was well tolerated. Treatment

  • Could AbbVie's New Collaboration Be a Blockbuster?

    AbbVie recently announced a strategic partnership with Regenxbio for wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy treatment.

  • Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Experts

    Catching the coronavirus is often discussed in terms of black and white: You either get the disease or don't, and get sick or don't, recover or perish. But there is a middle ground as well: An estimated 10 to 30% of people who catch COVID—even previously super-healthy people who catch a mild case—become ill and never recover. They are called "Long Haulers" and have "Long COVID," the symptoms of which can be debilitating and life-ruining. A recent survey from the UK's Office for National Statisti