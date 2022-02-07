U.S. markets closed

SatSure raises Pre-Series A round of US$ 5 million in funding from Baring PE India, ADB Ventures, and others

·3 min read

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SatSure, a startup working at the intersection of spacetech, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Software as a Service (SaaS), announces the raise of US$ 5 million in Pre-Series A funding in a round led by Baring Private Equity India Pvt. Ltd., who have now been joined by ADB Ventures (Asian Development Bank's venture arm). Other investors who participated in the round are Flowstate VC, Force Ventures, IndigoEdge Advisors, Toch.ai, Nishchay Goel and, Saikiran Krishnamurthy.

SatSure logo
SatSure logo

SatSure will use the proceeds of this funding towards expanding its footprint in Southeast Asia and accelerating its product development, which also includes launching its proprietary payloads to Low Earth Orbit. Founded in 2017 by the Indian Institute of Space science and Technology (IIST) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) alumni Prateep Basu, Rashmit Singh Sukhmani, along with Abhishek Raju, SatSure leverages satellite data, remote sensing, Artificial Intelligence, and big data analytics to provide decision intelligence solutions to the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector. SatSure's value to the BFSI segment lies in the sustainability nexus of agriculture, infrastructure, and climate change.

"SatSure's powerful analytics platform that combines satellite technology and operational data to minimize lending risk is unique and best placed to offer actionable and timely insights. Its proprietary AI-powered modeling empowers financial institutions to issue credit and insurance policies faster, in higher volume, and on less conservative terms, which unlocks financing for smallholder farms. We're thrilled to partner with SatSure as the company expands its footprint in South and Southeast Asia," said Jugnu Pati, Investment Specialist at ADB Ventures.

"SatSure's suite of products and robust technology backbone have global applications in both emerging and developed markets. The team has demonstrated exceptional execution capabilities with an impressive track record of customer acquisition. SatSure is well-positioned to emerge as a leader, and we are delighted to be a partner in this journey," added Anjani Bansal, Fund Manager at Flowstate VC and previously lead for private sector partnerships at Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

With this round of funding, SatSure is now headquartered in Bengaluru (India), with offices in Mumbai (India), St. Gallen (Switzerland), and Liverpool (United Kingdom). Currently, the team has 80 members and plans to grow to more than 100 members strong by the end of this quarter. With 34 enterprise customers across 8 countries, SatSure's growth comes at a time when the global satellite data services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.5% to reach $45.85 billion by 2030, according to Allied Market Research data.

About SatSure

SatSure offers three main decision intelligence products: a) SatSure Sparta: a platform for providing agriculture and climate-related insights as an open innovation, freemium model; b) SatSure SAGE: life cycle risk monitoring and business intelligence platform for agriculture financial services; c) SatSure SKIES: high-resolution satellite imagery-based infrastructure change detection platform.

For queries, please reach out to:

Sarvesh Kurane info@satsure.co
+91-9769252409

SOURCE SatSure

