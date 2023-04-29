U.S. markets closed

Saturday is 'Bring Your Own Cup Day' at 7-Eleven. Get your Slurpee on for $1.99

Mike Snider, USA TODAY
·2 min read
On Saturday, April 29, for "Bring Your Own Cup Day," you can bring a cup of any size and get a Slurpee for $1.99, at participating 7‑Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations.

Slurpee lovers, on Saturday you can truly slurp your favorite 7-Eleven drink until your heart is content.

That's because April 29 is "Bring Your Own Cup Day" at participating 7‑Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations. You can bring a cup of any size and get a Slurpee for $1.99.

Actually, you don't have to bring a cup, technically. You can show up at 7-Eleven with other containers such as a helmet, jar or bowl.

“We love seeing customers enjoy our products in fun ways – especially when it comes to our beloved, iconic Slurpee drink,” said Ben Boulden, 7‑Eleven's director of proprietary beverages, in a statement. “From cowboy boot to fishbowl …  the more creative the cup, the better."

In addition to regular flavors – Coca-Cola, Cherry and Blue Raspberry – there's a new, limited-time flavor: Fanta Dragon Fruit Zero Sugar, a zero-sugar blend of kiwi, pear and watermelon flavors.

What to know about 7-Eleven's Bring Your Own Cup Day

  • Clean your container. Make sure your cup or container is food-safe and clean, 7-Eleven says.

  • Bring a sturdy cup. Make sure your container is leak-proof.

  • Make sure it's a good fit. Your cup or container must fit upright within an in-store display's 10-inch hole to test whether it fits under the Slurpee drink dispenser.

The $1.99 deal (taxes not included) is limited to one cup per customer. Can't get to a 7-Eleven? You can get a $1 small Slurpee drink in the 7NOW delivery app.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Slurpee special: 'Bring Your Own Cup Day' for $1.99 drink at 7-Eleven