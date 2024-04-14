Saturday’s winning $1 million Florida Lotto ticket was bought at a Miami-Dade Publix

The winner of Saturday night’s Florida Lotto drawing bought the ticket at a Publix store in South Miami-Dade, the Florida Lottery announced.

A ticket bought at the Homestead Publix at Promenade at Silver Palm, 23300 SW 112th Ave., had all six drawn numbers 1, 14, 36, 38, 42 and 43 and is worth $1 million.

The reason the ticket isn’t worth more is somebody who bought their ticket in Pompano Beach won Wednesday’s $11 million jackpot with a ticket displaying 7, 8, 16, 17, 25 and 33.