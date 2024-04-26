Saturn Metals Insider Confidence Rewarded, Stock Hits AU$58m Market Cap

Saturn Metals Limited (ASX:STN) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock rose 18%, resulting in a AU$9.0m rise in the company's market capitalisation, translating to a gain of 34% on their initial investment. In other words, the original AU$97.1k purchase is now worth AU$130.0k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Saturn Metals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when MD & Director Ian Bamborough bought AU$97k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.19 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$0.26), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that Saturn Metals insiders own 7.4% of the company, worth about AU$4.3m. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Saturn Metals Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Saturn Metals shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Saturn Metals stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (2 are potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Saturn Metals.

