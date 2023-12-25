Saturn Oil & Gas Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth CA$1.06m

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (TSE:SOIL), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Check out our latest analysis for Saturn Oil & Gas

Saturn Oil & Gas Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by John Jeffrey is the biggest insider purchase of Saturn Oil & Gas shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of CA$2.30 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Saturn Oil & Gas insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

TSX:SOIL Insider Trading Volume December 25th 2023

Saturn Oil & Gas is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insiders At Saturn Oil & Gas Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Saturn Oil & Gas insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, three insiders shelled out CA$978k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data suggests Saturn Oil & Gas insiders own 1.8% of the company, worth about CA$5.8m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At Saturn Oil & Gas Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Saturn Oil & Gas insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Saturn Oil & Gas and we suggest you have a look.

But note: Saturn Oil & Gas may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.