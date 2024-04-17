Saturn Oil & Gas (TSE:SOIL) shareholders have earned a 5.3% CAGR over the last three years

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, the Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (TSE:SOIL) share price is up 17% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 10% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 5.7% in the last year.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Saturn Oil & Gas became profitable within the last three years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Saturn Oil & Gas' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Saturn Oil & Gas shareholders gained a total return of 5.7% during the year. But that was short of the market average. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 1.3% per year, over five years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Saturn Oil & Gas better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Saturn Oil & Gas is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those make us uncomfortable...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

