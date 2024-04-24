Satya Nadella Says The Biggest Lesson He's Learned In 32 Years At Microsoft Is Doing Things That Are 'Going To Be Relevant Tomorrow'

In an era when technology evolves at breakneck speed, maintaining relevance is crucial for a company's survival. Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella embodies this philosophy through his impressive 32-year tenure at the company.

Nadella emphasized the importance of evolving continuously to remain aligned with future demands during an interview with Norges Bank Investment Management last week.

During his career, Nadella has witnessed the transformational shifts that can occur within a tech giant like Microsoft as it grew from a startup founded in 1975. Today, many innovative startups are paving the way for the technologies of tomorrow.

"I know that for a fact that there’s no such thing as a franchise value, and so that means every day you have to get up and hopefully you’re doing things that are going to be relevant tomorrow," Nadella said.

Under Nadella’s leadership, Microsoft has undergone four major platform shifts, each representing a new phase in its technological evolution: PC client server, web/internet, mobile cloud and artificial intelligence (AI).

Nadella described his experience at Microsoft as being in his “32nd year, but it’s year two of my fourth platform shift." This perspective highlights how continuous adaptation is not just a strategy but a necessary approach to maintaining a leading edge in the technology industry.

For companies like Microsoft, staying ahead means more than introducing new products; it involves a deep understanding of how consumer needs evolve and how technology can meet those needs in the future.

Nadella’s approach — focusing on what will be relevant tomorrow — offers a valuable lesson for businesses in all sectors.

The consequences of failing to adapt can be seen by the downfall of companies like Blockbuster and BlackBerry.

At its peak, Blockbuster boasted over 9,000 stores worldwide, with a market value of $5 billion and revenue of $5.9 billion. However, the company failed to acknowledge emerging trends, notably dismissing a $50 million deal with Netflix Inc. in 2000, which led to its eventual demise. Today, Netflix boasts a market value of $269.53 billion, ranking among the top 40 most valuable companies globally.

BlackBerry was a leader in the smartphone market with its secure email services and physical keyboard design. However, it failed to adapt to the touchscreen interface trend and the broader app ecosystem that competitors like Apple and Android embraced, leading to a significant loss in market share.

originally appeared on Benzinga.com

