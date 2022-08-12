Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre Hosts Hong Kong's First Rummikub Outdoor Carnival

Four-metre-wide "Giant Rummikub Rack" throws players into the world of rummy game

Four rewarding family games challenge the brain, motor skills and memory

Hong Kong's top players invited to join the "Rummikub Tournament"

HONG KONG, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A family go-to spot in Kwun Tong, Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre is never short of summer events that enrich and engage the neighbourhood. This summer, the "Rummikub Carnival", Hong Kong's first large-scale outdoor carnival themed on the popular rummy game, will take place in Sau Mau Ping, featuring a spectacular four-metre-wide "Giant Rummikub Rack" that literally throws players into the universe of the board game. Don't miss out on the family game booths and the trial zone, where those with a smart brain, an agile body and sharp eyes can win fabulous prizes. Bring along friends and family and join this brain-teaser event – a must-go this summer.

What's more, the "Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre x Lei Yue Mun Plaza Rummikub Tournament" will kick off in late August, calling for players of all ages from across the city to lock horns in this contest that challenges both their logic and strategic skills.

Four Free Games to Win Fabulous Prizes

Over four weekends, the outdoor space of Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre will turn into a "Rummikub Carnival", with a four-metre-wide "Giant Rummikub Rack" that doubles as an Insta-perfect backdrop. The emblematic three-row rack, packed with enlarged numbered tiles and joker tiles, takes players on an amazing journey into the world of Rummikub, where they can take creative selfies and flex their physical and intellectual muscles. Players can challenge their brain, motor skills and memory at four family-friendly game booths themed on Rummikub, each with an exciting twist on classic board games, namely "Start Your Initial Play", "Quick Shooter", "Lucky Toss" and "Rummikub Circuit". Participants can join for free and have a chance to win fabulous prizes. Rookies can have fun trying out the game in a pressure-free environment at the trial zone too.

Rummikub fans will also be spoiled for choice with various game booth and a trial zone during the free "Rummikub Fun Day", which will take place on two consecutive weekends during 13–14 and 20–21 August on the 1/F of Lei Yue Mun Plaza.

Hong Kong's Top Players Compete in the "'Rummikub Tournament"

Enabling countless combinations with the help of logical thinking, Rummikub is an exciting 160-tile game that attracts players from every age group, including seniors. To help promote the game among players of all ages from the young to the young at heart, Hong Kong's Rummikub champions will be crowned at the "Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre x Lei Yue Mun Plaza Rummikub Tournament" in August, which will be contested across three categories: Children's Group (aged 6–11), Youth Group (aged 12–17) and Open Group (aged 18 or above). The top three winners from each category will receive a trophy, a copy of the 70th Anniversary Edition of Rummikub and up to $3,000 in cash coupons.

Successful participants will receive a player's kit, which includes a Rummikub drawstring bag filled with a limited-edition lanyard, shopping coupons and health drinks. Entries for each age group are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Customised Rummikub Canvas Bag + "Back to School" Market

Link members who spend a designated amount can redeem their receipts for a customised Rummikub canvas bag at Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre or Lei Yue Mun Plaza, with a choice of prints for fans to create their own styles.

And finally, get ready for the new school year while checking out the schoolbags and exercise books at the "Back to School" Market in Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre from 25 to 30 August.

Event Details:

"Rummikub Carnival"

Date: 13 August – 4 September 2022 (Saturdays & Sundays only)

Time: 12pm to 6pm

Venue: G/F, outdoor space of Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre

"Rummikub Fun Day"

Date: 13–21 August 2022 (Saturdays & Sundays only)

Time: 12pm to 6pm

Venue: 1/F, Lei Yue Mun Plaza

"Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre x Lei Yue Mun Plaza Rummikub Tournament"



Children's Group (aged 6–11) and Youth Group (aged 12–17) Open Group (aged 18 or above) Venue Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre Lei Yue Mun Plaza Date 20 August 2022 (Saturday) 21 August 2022 (Sunday) Time 12pm to 6pm 12pm to 6pm

