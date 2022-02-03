U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,477.44
    -111.94 (-2.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,111.16
    -518.17 (-1.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,878.82
    -538.73 (-3.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,991.03
    -38.48 (-1.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.22
    -0.05 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.90
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    +0.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1438
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    +0.0610 (+3.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3602
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0240
    +0.0630 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,218.65
    +217.70 (+0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    860.30
    +1.25 (+0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.84
    -54.16 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,202.63
    -38.68 (-0.14%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Analysts' Top Picks for 2022'

Argus's Jim Kelleher and John Eade break down stocks they see as well-positioned for 2022 on Wed, 2/9 at 2 PM ET.

Sauced and Loaded Wings: Rebranded to Make Momma Proud!

·2 min read

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sauced and Loaded Wings business partners, Chandon Ward and John Thurman know how to make good wings. After a year of hard work and building their new brand, they are excited to welcome fans in to enjoy their tasty wings and homemade sauces.

This fast-casual concept promises to have your wings out in 20 minutes or less, slathered with the sauce of your choice. Just like any fast-food joint, you can be in and out in no time. But they welcome you into their restaurant and cook up quality wings and sauces that were handmade with soul--no processed foods and lousy service here.

Sauced and Loaded lives by the tagline "We don't serve nothin' you wouldn't serve your mama!" And they mean it! From the moment you walk through the door, the welcoming, friendly environment isn't your typical fast-food greeting. Forget taking your order without a glance or smile. The Sauced and Loaded staff go the extra mile to discover your tastes and recommend the right sauce, or combination from their twenty homemade sauces, to ensure you'll finish every bite of their meaty wings and come back for more.

"Hands down the place to get wings in Arizona. So many different flavors to choose from, and you get the bang for your buck! I gotta have it once a week. Try 'em once and I guarantee you come back." – Ben Patrick

This local duo invites you to find out why people try Sauced and Loaded once, and come back for more. With two Phoenix area locations to serve you, there's no reason not to make this one of your favorite stops every week.

Ward and Thurman believe food should be an experience, educating new customers on the menu, making recommendations according to tastes, and inviting patrons back again and again--just like momma would.

Served with soul, Ward and Thurman have proven their wing concept, and word has spread. This Phoenix-based fast-casual restaurant concept will soon begin spreading its wings and opening multiple locations in the foreseeable future.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sauced-and-loaded-wings-rebranded-to-make-momma-proud-301475365.html

SOURCE Sauced and Loaded Wings

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon jacks up Prime membership fee by 17%

    Amazon Prime prices are headed higher as the tech giant battles labor inflation, among other factors.

  • Regulators can’t touch Facebook—but the market can

    Investors are now sending the social-media giant an alarming message: It's behind the times on data privacy.

  • AOC: Facebook ‘sabotaged’ the global COVID response with disinformation

    Progressive Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told Yahoo Finance in an exclusive interview that Facebook and other US companies have "sabotaged" the global response to COVID-19.

  • Facebook parent Meta misses earnings estimates, stock plunges after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Facebook parent Meta earnings, which fell short of market expectations.

  • Amazon Prime U.S. Price Is Increasing to $139 per Year, up 17%

    Amazon is hiking the price of Prime memberships in the U.S., with the annual fee jumping from $119 to $139 — its first increase in nearly three years. In addition, the monthly fee for Prime is rising from $12.99 to $14.99. Amazon last raised the price of Prime in 2018. For new Prime members, the […]

  • Meta stock blowup is an important investing lesson: strategist

    Big tech stocks such as Facebook aren't exactly risk-free, reminds this veteran strategist.

  • This market-timing model has made stock investors more money than the ‘Super Bowl Predictor’

    Before I share that new model with you, let me remind you of what the Super Bowl Predictor is. It predicts that the U.S. stock market will rise for the rest of the year if the game’s winner traces its roots to the original National Football League before its merger with the American Football League in 1966 — and fall if the winning team can trace its roots back to the A.F.L. Devotees claim that the Super Bowl Predictor has an uncannily successful track record.

  • Michael Douglas Poses with Son and Daughter in Vacation Photo — Taken By Catherine Zeta Jones!

    Michael Douglas poses near a picturesque waterfall with his two kids, son Dylan, 21, and daughter Carys, 18

  • The Joe Rogan controversy has exposed Spotify’s biggest weakness

    The controversy surrounding Spotify and Joe Rogan's podcast has shown that the company needs to placate artists to prevent them from leaving en masse.

  • Mom forgets it’s picture day, sends 3-year-old to school wearing unfortunate shirt: ‘If you ever thought you were a bad mom’

    Some TikTokers thought the photos were hilarious — but others had very strong opinions about what was written on her T-shirt.

  • Jeff Bezos will have Rotterdam dismantle a bridge so his superyacht can pass through

    Jeff Bezos' upcoming superyacht is so big the city of Rotterdam has agreed to temporarily dismantle part of a historic bridge to let it through.

  • The World's Best Guitar Hero Player Was A Cheat

    For the last few years, a Guitar Hero player called Schmooey was widely believed to be the best in the world, having racked up achievements and displayed feats that other players thought impossible. A discovery made last year, however, shows there was a very good reason for that.

  • Australian mining billionaire files lawsuit against Facebook over scam ads

    Iron ore magnate Andrew Forrest said on Thursday he is launching criminal proceedings against Meta Platform Inc's Facebook in an Australian court, alleging that it breached anti-money laundering laws and its platform is used to scam Australians. Forrest, Australia's richest man and chairman of Fortescue Metals Group, said he was taking the action to stop people losing money to clickbait advertising scams, such as ones using his image to promote cryptocurrency schemes. The lawsuit filed by Forrest in the Magistrates Court of Western Australia alleges Facebook "failed to create controls or a corporate culture to prevent its systems being used to commit crime."

  • Snap Q4 Daily Active Users Hit 319M, Stock Surges 34%

    Snap said daily active users hit 319 million, up by 54 million or 20% for the fourth quarter from the year before. It beat on revenue and profit and had a better than expected outlook in sales and users. The shares surged in after-hours trading in a crazy day for social media stocks. Snap shares […]

  • GameStop taps Immutable X for NFT marketplace

    The companies also announced a fund worth $100 million, in Immutable X's IMX tokens, dedicated to supporting creators of NFT content from gaming studios, "Web3" and metaverse gaming. The market for NFTs hit nearly $25 billion in sales in 2021, compared to just $94.9 million the year before, as the speculative crypto asset exploded in popularity, data from market tracker DappRadar showed. While some see NFTs as the future of ownership in the online world, and buying NFTs as a vote of confidence in the development of "Web3" or the metaverse, others are baffled as to why so much money is being spent on items which do not physically exist.

  • Rehab, naked wrestling and arrests: what happened to the 1990s Baywatch stars?

    First airing in 1989, US drama Baywatch followed lifeguards on a Southern California beach as they saved accident-prone members of the public from drowning, earthquakes, shark attacks and even the odd serial killer. The debut series flopped and the show was cancelled but leading man David Hasselhoff was convinced they were onto something. Investing his own money and becoming executive producer, “The Hoff” revived the show in 1991 and was fully vindicated.

  • Faith Hill's 20-Year-Old Daughter Audrey McGraw Shared a Gorgeous Photo Twinning With Her Mom

    Faith Hill and her youngest daughter, Audrey McGraw, are the cutest duo in a snapshot shared by Audrey on her Instagram page. Their twinning outfits from a family vacation back in 2019 show that the 1883 star looks like an older sister to her daughter. Wearing classic, cutoff-denim shorts, white T-shirts and black sunglasses, it’s […]

  • Apple’s privacy measures cost Facebook $10 billion

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses how Apple's privacy changes are impacting tech companies and Facebook parent Meta's fourth quarter earnings.

  • Are DoorDash And Shake Shack Really Launching A Dating Site?

    If all your best relationships tend to start with a shared love of food, a temporary new dating site may just be for you. Delivery app Doordash and burger chain Shake Shack partnered to launch a dating site for spicy food lovers during Valentine's Day. While the quick format makes it difficult to find a long-term partner with similar values (although you never know!), users who participate get a fun person to talk to as well as coupon for a free Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, which Shake Shack launched ahead of the Super Bowl as part of a limited-time promotion.

  • Unmasking Of Rudy Giuliani On Fox’s ‘The Masked Singer’ Prompts Judges Ken Jeong & Robin Thicke To Walk Off In Protest

    EXCLUSIVE, SPOILER ALERT: Rudy Giuliani was unmasked as an exiting costumed contestant in last week’s taping of the first Season 7 episode of Fox’s popular primetime series The Masked Singer. Deadline hears that as soon as they saw Giuliani, judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke quickly left the stage in protest. The show is known […]