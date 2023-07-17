Saudee Group Berhad (KLSE:SAUDEE) Looks Inexpensive After Falling 29% But Perhaps Not Attractive Enough

Saudee Group Berhad (KLSE:SAUDEE) shareholders that were waiting for something to happen have been dealt a blow with a 29% share price drop in the last month. The drop over the last 30 days has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 44% in that time.

After such a large drop in price, Saudee Group Berhad may be sending very bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of -7.4x, since almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios greater than 15x and even P/E's higher than 27x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

Earnings have risen firmly for Saudee Group Berhad recently, which is pleasing to see. It might be that many expect the respectable earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like Saudee Group Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 8.3%. However, due to its less than impressive performance prior to this period, EPS growth is practically non-existent over the last three years overall. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 12% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

With this information, we can see why Saudee Group Berhad is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the bourse.

The Bottom Line On Saudee Group Berhad's P/E

Saudee Group Berhad's P/E looks about as weak as its stock price lately. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of Saudee Group Berhad revealed its three-year earnings trends are contributing to its low P/E, given they look worse than current market expectations. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Saudee Group Berhad (2 are a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Saudee Group Berhad's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

