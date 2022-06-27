U.S. markets close in 2 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,900.68
    -11.06 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,429.70
    -70.98 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,529.89
    -77.73 (-0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,774.30
    +8.56 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.80
    +2.18 (+2.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.80
    -6.50 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    21.14
    +0.01 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0590
    +0.0031 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2130
    +0.0880 (+2.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2276
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4050
    +0.2350 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,708.97
    -515.99 (-2.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    450.99
    -10.81 (-2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,258.32
    +49.51 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,871.27
    +379.30 (+1.43%)
     

From Saudi to the Arab World - Ithra announces flagship Arabic reading competition "iRead" to expand to participants from all Arab countries for upcoming 8th edition

·4 min read

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- President and CEO of Saudi Aramco, Engineer Amin bin Hassan Nasser, announced the expansion of its the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) flagship Arabic reading competition iRead beyond the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to readers across the Arab World for its upcoming edition, now open for submissions.

iRead winners presented with awards by President and CEO of Saudi Aramco, Engineer Amin bin Hassan Al-Nasser Hussain Hanbazazah, the Director of the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra)
iRead winners presented with awards by President and CEO of Saudi Aramco, Engineer Amin bin Hassan Al-Nasser Hussain Hanbazazah, the Director of the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra)

The announcement was made at the closing ceremony of iRead's 7th edition, held on the evening of Saturday, June 25, 2022, where this year's winners were awarded. The ceremony, held at Ithra's premises in the Eastern Province, hosted a large gathering of intellectuals and writers, who were briefed on the storied journey of the winners throughout the competition. The ceremony also honored those who won the titles of "The Reader of the Year," "Reading Ambassador," and "Translation Ambassador", where Mr. Amin Al-Nasser expressed his congratulations to the winners and participants.

Expanding the impact of the competition across the Arab cultural landscape, Nasser announced that iRead will be open to include all readers from all Arab countries in the next edition of the program. Al-Nasser additionally expressed hope towards celebrating the awarding of the Nobel Prize for Literature to a Saudi Author in the future, and that the iRead competition will play a role towards that achievement.

Mr. Hussain Hanbazazah, the Director of the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra), expressed his utmost pride in the participants and winners of the iRead competition, saying: "iRead has witnessed rapid development since its inception in 2013, as well as an increase in the number of participants which to date exceeded 75,000 readers. With its continued growth, Ithra has continually developed the program on an annual basis, expanding and enhancing it further so that more bibliophiles can have the opportunity to join. Reading is one of the pillars of the Arabic language, and one that can become a tool of human development and innovation." Mr. Hanbazazah additionally pointed out the role played by the competition in promoting knowledge and raising awareness by encouraging youth to compete, as well as praising the role that Ithra continues to play in nurturing a passion for literature and reading through its library, which has received more than one million visitors since the center's inception.

The two-day closing ceremony of this year's edition witnessed the participation and attendance of several high-profile dignitaries as speakers, panelists and special guests engaging in dialogues and discussions on key literary and cultural topics.

Attendees included writer, novelist, and Nobel Prize winner for Literature, Orhan Pamuk, as a guest of honor, Moroccan intellectual Dr. Abdel Fattah Kilito, a cultural attendee at the ceremony; Bahraini poet Qassem Haddad; a panel discussion with Dr. Saad Al-Bazai from Saudi, Kuwaiti novelist Buthaina Al-Issa, and Sudanese poet Rawdha Al-Hajj; a discussion session with Dr. Abdullah Al-Sufyani and Professor Muhammad Al-Fraih, moderated by Egyptian writer Muhammad Shoair.

The final program included book signings of the latest works by Booker Prize-nominated Iraqi novelist Mohsen Al-Ramli and Omani novelist Bushra Khalfan, the latest works of Emirati poet and short story writer Sultan Al-Amimi, Moroccan writer Dr. Abdel Fattah Kilito, and Egyptian novelist Tariq Imam, alongside further discussion sessions.

A sweeping victory for the contestants in the iRead competition

A key highlight witnessed Shahd Al-Qaisum awarded the Reader of the Year by the audience.

The panel of judges also announced the following winners

The Reading Ambassadors:

  • Khazina Al Shammari

  • Khuloud Al Anzi

  • Maha Al Omari

The Translation Ambassadors:

  • Munira Al Hwaidi

  • Wijdan Al Widyani

  • Marwan Al Rasheed

The panel also announced Zainab Al Nasser as the winner of the Young Readers track, while the jury selected Mohammad Al Khalifa after meeting the required criteria.

About Ithra

The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture — otherwise known as Ithra, an Arabic word meaning "enrichment" — is one of Saudi Arabia's most influential cultural institutions. It's a place where challenging perspectives meet creativity and transformative ideas. Through a variety of impactful programs, Ithra aims to inspire and enrich. Ithra is truly a place for all generations to enjoy and explore the human potential of hearts and minds.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1848379/iRead_winners_presented.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1848380/Saudi_winner_presented.jpg

Saudi winner presented with an award by President and CEO of Saudi Aramco, Engineer Amin bin Hassan Al-Nasser Hussain Hanbazazah, the Director of the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra)
Saudi winner presented with an award by President and CEO of Saudi Aramco, Engineer Amin bin Hassan Al-Nasser Hussain Hanbazazah, the Director of the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/from-saudi-to-the-arab-world--ithra-announces-flagship-arabic-reading-competition-iread-to-expand-to-participants-from-all-arab-countries-for-upcoming-8th-edition-301576012.html

SOURCE King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra)

Recommended Stories

  • SMEs Can Turn Ambition Into Action With SAP Product Footprint Management for Clean Operations

    by Mark Innes

  • BOJ focused on wages, yen at June meeting, no debate on tweaking yield cap

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Many Bank of Japan (BOJ) policymakers saw stronger wage growth as key to sustaining the bank's 2% inflation goal, according to a summary of opinions expressed at a June meeting, underscoring their resolve to maintain ultra-low interest rates. The summary of views voiced at the bank's June 16-17 rate-setting meeting, published on Monday, showed one board member said sharp yen falls could hurt the economy by making it difficult for companies to set business plans, highlighting policymakers' concern over the currency's plunge to 24-year lows. At the meeting, the BOJ stuck to its ultra-low interest rate policy and vowed to defend its cap on the 10-year bond yield with unlimited buying, bucking a global wave of monetary tightening in a show of resolve to focus on supporting a tepid economic recovery.

  • G-7 to Ban Russian Gold, Adding to Sanctions Over Ukraine

    President Joe Biden on Sunday praised the unity of the global alliance against Russia: “We’ve got to make sure we have us all staying together.”

  • Gold futures settle lower; copper gains following a sharp loss last week

    Gold futures settled with a loss on Monday, while copper edged higher following a sharp decline last week. For gold, much attention was given to the news that the Group of Seven nations would announce a ban on new Russian gold, but "Western countries have already been limiting their transactions with Russia, so this ban would merely confirm what most were already doing," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. Copper, meanwhile, recouped a small portion of its loss last week, when worr

  • Tencent Backer Prosus to Cut $134 Billion Stake to Buy Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Prosus NV is planning to sell more of its $134 billion stake in Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. to finance a buyback program, reversing a pledge to hold onto the full shareholding.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its

  • How to Find The Right Financial Advisor for Your Money Goals

    Financial advisors can hold a range of certifications and licenses. Two such designations are CIMA (certified investment management analyst) and CFP (certified financial planner). The CIMA is intended for those who help people manage their investments, while the CFP is a … Continue reading → The post CIMA vs. CFP Designations for Financial Advisors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Options Traders are Targeting SSR Mining Stock Today

    SSRM is joining the Russell 1000 and 3000 indexes

  • Crypto Stocks Show Why They’re Among the Riskiest of Risk Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto curious stock investors are taking little comfort in the rebound in the shares of companies linked to the digital-asset world in the past week, with the sector underperforming just about every other risky corner of the financial markets this year by a wide margin. Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia I

  • Morgan Creek said to try to counter FTX’s BlockFi bailout

    Asset manager Morgan Creek Digital is trying to raise US$250 million to counter crypto exchange FTX’s bailout of beleaguered crypto lender BlockFi, according to a report by CoinDesk. See related article: Sam Bankman-Fried steps in to bail out BlockFi Fast facts Morgan Creek is attempting to raise funds to purchase a majority stake in BlockFi, […]

  • Gold Rises as Some G-7 Nations to Ban New Imports From Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- The US, UK, Japan and Canada plan to announce a ban on new gold imports from Russia during a summit of Group of Seven leaders that’s getting underway Sunday. Prices of the precious metal climbed Monday.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyGermany Pushes

  • What happens to the 116-year-old Kellogg name when the company breaks up?

    Kellogg CEO Steve Cahillane shares his thinking on what will happen to the company's iconic name after the business is split up.

  • India's Equity Market Sees Foreign Investors Sell at Record Rate

    After two years of strong buying, international investors are now dumping Indian stocks as they look to capture gains.

  • US Pending Home Sales Edge Higher But Still Reel From Rate Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of US pending home sales unexpectedly rose in May for the first time in seven months, a mere respite in an otherwise downward trend for housing as mortgage rates climb.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Def

  • ByteDance's metaverse investments continue with acquisition of Chinese virtual social platform PoliQ

    ByteDance, owner of short video app TikTok and its Chinese version Douyin, has acquired Chinese virtual reality (VR) start-up PoliQ, the latest move in the tech giant's foray into the metaverse as interest in the sector continues to grow. PoliQ, operator of the once-popular virtual social platform Vyou that allowed users to create their own avatars, was bought by ByteDance for "tens of millions of yuan" last week, according to business and trademark registration tracking firm Tianyancha. The sta

  • JD.com shares gain as Prosus stock sale removes 'big overhang'

    U.S.-listed shares of JD.com Inc. were rallying about 4% in Monday morning trading after Dutch internet holding company Prosus NV disclosed that it sold its stake in the Chinese e-commerce company for $3.7 billion. "This was a big overhang that investors were avoiding JD on long side, but now that it has been removed, creates an even better LONG set-up into China economic forum in July where we expect Xi to outline greater stimulus to spark economic growth," wrote Mizuho desk-based analyst Jorda

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.

  • Why I Just Can't Be More Positive About Stocks Right Now

    The narrative was the inflation concerns had cooled, but that was the easy headline to write. The bounce in May lasted three days, and then there was a trading range that lasted about seven trading days before support levels failed and a cascade of selling took the indexes to new lows for the year. There is probably enough underlying support to produce some trading range action, but the risk of another rollover is very high.

  • Spirit-Frontier Deal Backed by ISS

    Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services reversed its position on the deal after Frontier sweetened its offer Friday.

  • Taiwan’s GlobalWafers to Invest $5 Billion in New Texas Plant

    The silicon facility would reduce reliance on imports by supplying wafers to companies such as Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., and create 1,500 U.S. jobs.

  • Crypto broker Voyager Digital shares plunge 13% after issuing default notice to hedge fund Three Arrows, which missed $667 million payment

    Voyager Digital's shares fell about 13% on Monday to around $0.50, after the crypto broker said it issued a notice of default to Three Arrows, formerly one of the most active crypto hedge funds. Three Arrows defaulted on a loan to Voyager of about $666.7 million, including 15,250 BTC , or about $316.7 million based on bitcoin's recent price, or $350 million USDC, according to Voyager's statement Monday. Voyager also said it has engaged Moelis & Company as a financial advisor, and that is has bee