Saudi Arabia Air Duct Market 2021-2027: Significant Investments Towards Developing the Country's Non-Oil Sectors Over the Coming Years

DUBLIN, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Air Duct Market (2021-2027): Market Forecast by Material Types, by Shape Types, by Applications, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia Air Duct Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2021-27.

Saudi Arabia air duct market is expected to be driven by significant investments towards developing the country's non-oil sectors over the coming years, which is anticipated to propel the development of retail, transportation, entertainment & leisure and hospitality sectors. Furthermore, investments to augment the residential sector would drive the demand for air ducts in the country.

Growing medical and religious tourism in Saudi Arabia would significantly propel the demand for air ducts in the hospitality sector. However, the ban of international pilgrims from Hajj as well as a temporary suspension in tourism and construction activities in 2020 to prevent the spread of coronavirus resulted in a decline in the market revenues during the year 2020.

Efforts to reduce the dependence of the country on the oil sector is expected to bolster the country's spending on infrastructure development during the forecast period. The ambitious Saudi Vision 2030 plans to improve the economy through a series of measures including infrastructural development, thereby driving the air duct market, especially in residential and commercial sectors, which extensively use centralized cooling.

Moreover, high energy efficiency requirements, increasing concerns about the cost of electricity and sustainability in the country would further drive the demand for sustainable building designs which in turn, would augment the demand for air ducts since they minimize leakages and reduce energy losses.

In Saudi Arabia, galvanized steel air duct segment captures the majority of market revenues in the present scenario, and would also lead the market during the forecast period owing to their durability and reliability. Residential, commercial and retail applications garnered maximum revenue share from air duct sales due to the rapid growth of large-scale projects.

Over the coming years, applications such as hospitality and retail sectors are projected to grow at a relatively faster pace during the forecast period on the back of policies and investments by the government to bolster the tourism and hospitality sectors. The central region currently holds the major share in the overall air duct market of Saudi Arabia on account of infrastructural developments and the relatively high disposable income of people in Riyadh.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Saudi Arabia Air Duct Market Overview

3.1 Revenues (2017-2027F)

3.2 Industry Life Cycle

3.3 Porter's Five Forces Model

3.4 Saudi Arabia Air Duct Market Ecosystem

3.5 Air Duct Market Revenue Share, By Material Type (2020 & 2027F)

3.6 Air Duct Market Revenue Share, By Shape Type (2020 & 2027F)

3.7 Air Duct Market Revenue Share, By Applications (2020 & 2027F)

3.8 Air Duct Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2020 & 2027F)

4. Saudi Arabia Air Duct Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

5. Saudi Arabia Air Duct Market Trends & Evolution

6. Saudi Arabia Market Overview, By Material Type

6.1 Galvanized Steel Air Duct Market Revenues (2017-2027F)

6.2 Aluminum Air Duct Market Revenues (2017-2027F)

6.3 Fiberglass Air Duct Market Revenues (2017-2027F)

6.4 Polymers Air Duct Market Revenues (2017-2027F)

7. Saudi Arabia Market Overview, By Shape Type

7.1Round Air Duct Market Revenues (2017-2027F)

7.2 Half Round Air Duct Market Revenues (2017-2027F)

7.3 Square/Rectangular Air Duct Market Revenues (2017-2027F)

7.4 Triangular Air Duct Market Revenues (2017-2027F)

7.5 Other Air Duct Market Revenues (2017-2027F)

8. Saudi Arabia Market Overview, By Applications

8.1 Air Duct Market Revenues, By Residential (2017-2027F)

8.2 Air Duct Market Revenues, By Commercial Buildings and Offices (2017-2027F)

8.3 Air Duct Market Revenues, By Transportation and Public Infrastructure (2017-2027F)

8.4 Air Duct Market Revenues, By Retail (2017-2027F)

8.5 Air Duct Market Revenues, By Hospitality (2017-2027F)

8.6 Air Duct Market Revenues, By Healthcare (2017-2027F)

8.7 Air Duct Market Revenues, By Industrial (2017-2027F)

8.8 Air Duct Market Revenues, By Others (2017-2027F)

9. Saudi Arabia Market Overview, By Regions

9.1 Air Duct Market Revenues, By Central Region (2017-2027F)

9.2 Air Duct Market Revenues, By Southern Region (2017-2027F)

9.3 Air Duct Market Revenues, By Eastern Region (2017-2027F)

9.4 Air Duct Market Revenues, By Western Region (2017-2027F)

10. Saudi Arabia Air Duct Market - Key Performance Indicators

11. Saudi Arabia Air Duct Market Opportunity Assessment

11.1 Air Duct Market Opportunity Assessment, By Material Type (2027F)

11.2 Air Duct Market Opportunity Assessment, By Shape Type (2027F)

11.3 Air Duct Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications (2027F)

11.4 Air Duct Market Opportunity Assessment, By Regions (2027F)

12. Saudi Arabia Air Duct Market Competitive Landscape

12.1 Air Duct Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters

12.2 Air Duct Market Revenue Share, By Company (2020)

12.3 Air Duct Primary Raw Material Share, By Source (2020)

13. Company Profiles

13.1 Sharqawi Co.

13.2 Safid Co. Ltd.

13.3 Arabian Thermal Aire Industries Company Limited

13.4 Empower Air Technologies

13.5 Saudi Akhwan Ducting Factory Co Ltd

13.6 Zamil Air Conditioners Holding Co. Ltd

13.7 Gulf Heavy Industries CO.

13.8 Carrier Global Corporation

13.10 Technical Duct Factory

14. Key Strategic Recommendations



