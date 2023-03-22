U.S. markets open in 4 hours 13 minutes

Saudi Arabia B2C Ecommerce Market Report 2023 Featuring Major Players - Amazon, eXtra, Jarir, Namshi, Noon, Careem Now, HungerStation, Lugmety, Mrsool, Talabat, Almosafer, Careem, Flyin, Jeeny, Kaiian

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

B2C Ecommerce market in Saudi Arabia is expected to grow by 11.67% on annual basis to reach US$18.8 billion in 2023. The Medium to long-term growth story of B2C Ecommerce industry in Saudi Arabia promises to be attractive.

The B2C Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 9.20% during 2023-2027. The country's B2C Ecommerce Gross Merchandise Value will increase from US$16.8 billion in 2022 to reach US$26.7 billion by 2027.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of B2C ecommerce market dynamics, covering over 100 KPIs in Saudi Arabia. It details market opportunity across key B2C verticals - Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services.

It provides market share by key players across key verticals along with sales channels (Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, Consumer to Consumer). In addition, it provides spending pattern by payment instruments along with a snapshot of consumer behaviour in Saudi Arabia.

The report also covers niche trends such as market size by live streaming engagement model and cross border purchases. It also covers ecommerce spend share by operating systems, device (mobile vs desktop) and cities.

In addition, to detailed data-centric analysis, this report provides analyst commentary on key trends, drivers, strategies, and innovations in the B2C ecommerce industry in Saudi Arabia.

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth Understanding of B2C Ecommerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2018-2027). Understand market dynamics through essential KPIs such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value Per Transaction.

  • Insights into Opportunity by B2C Ecommerce Categories: Get market dynamics by sales channel to assess emerging opportunities across various segments.

  • Detailed analysis of market share by key players across key B2C ecommerce verticals.

  • Insights into Opportunities across key B2C verticals: Retail shopping, travel & hospitality, online food service, media and entertainment, healthcare and wellness, and technology products & services.

  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate a B2C ecommerce strategy; assess market-specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the B2C ecommerce industry.

  • Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key B2C ecommerce KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.

Saudi Arabia B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

Saudi Arabia Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

  • Amazon

  • eXtra

  • Jarir

  • Namshi

  • Noon

Saudi Arabia Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

  • Almosafer

  • Careem

  • Flyin

  • Jeeny

  • Kaiian

Saudi Arabia Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

  • Careem Now

  • HungerStation

  • Lugmety

  • Mrsool

  • Talabat

Scope

Saudi Arabia B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis

Saudi Arabia User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators

  • User Statistics

  • Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate

  • B2C Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita

  • GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis

Saudi Arabia B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by B2C Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

  • Retail Shopping (breakdown by clothing, footwear & accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food & beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music & video, toys & hobby, auto)

  • Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train & bus, taxi service, hotels & resorts)

  • Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)

  • Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies & events, theme parks & gaming)

  • Healthcare and Wellness

  • Technology Products and Services

  • Other segments

Saudi Arabia B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel

  • Platform to Consumer

  • Direct to Consumer

  • Consumer to Consumer

Saudi Arabia B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

  • Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

  • Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Saudi Arabia B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel

  • Aggregator App

  • Direct to Consumer

Saudi Arabia B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

  • Website Based

  • Live Streaming

Saudi Arabia B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

  • Cross Border

  • Domestic

Saudi Arabia B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

  • Mobile

  • Desktop

Saudi Arabia B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System

  • iOS/macOS

  • Android

  • Other Operating Systems

Saudi Arabia B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City

  • Tier 1

  • Tier 2

  • Tier 3

Saudi Arabia B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

  • Credit Card

  • Debit Card

  • Bank Transfer

  • Prepaid Card

  • Digital & Mobile Wallet

  • Cash

  • Other Digital Payment

Saudi Arabia B2C Ecommerce Consumer Demographics

  • Market Share by Age Group

  • Market Share by Income Level

  • Market Share by Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u5nhrb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


