Saudi Arabia Bags & Luggage Market 2025 (Second Edition) -- Surging Young & Women Population, Growth of E Commerce and Focus towards Non Oil sectors such as Tourism will have Strong Influence in the Bags and Luggage Industry: Ken Research

Ken Research Pvt. Ltd

The report covers Adidas KSA Bags and Luggage Market Share, Al khobar Bags and Luggage Market, Bags and Luggage 4Ps Analysis Saudi Arabia, Bags and Luggage Industry in Saudi Arabia, Bags and Luggage Market Import Saudi Arabia, Bags and Luggage Market in Saudi Arabia, Bags and Luggage Production Size in KSA, Bags demand in Saudi Arabia, Bags Market Saudi Arabia, Business Bag Market Sales Saudi Arabia, Business Bags Saudi Arabia, COVID Impact on Bags and Luggage Market in KSA, Dammam Bags and Luggage Market Share, Future of Saudi Arabia Bags and Luggage Market, Gucci Bags and Luggage Market Growth in KSA, Handbag Market in Saudi Arabia, Handbags Revenue Saudi Arabia, Hard Case Luggage Market Sales KSA, Jeddah Bags and Luggage Market Analysis, KSA Bags and Luggage Industry, KSA Bags and Luggage Market, KSA Samsonite Hard Case Luggage Market Growth, Luggage Market Saudi Arabia.

Gurugram, India, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The target market for KSA bags and luggage industry includes people from all income categories and comprises of 33.4 mn domestic population as well as 19.7 mn international tourist arrivals demanding different types of bags such as handbags backpacks and laptop or business bags.

Increase in number of expats from 9.7 Million in 2015 to 10.7 Million in 20201. requiring business bags (including Laptop Bags) for their daily activities has positively impacted the bag sales in the Kingdom.

Despite the ups and downs that the sector had experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, KSA bags and luggage market will revive due to the pilgrim visits to Mecca and Medina in the coming year along with FIFA 2022 to take place in Qatar which might increase the tourists in KSA as well.

Growth beyond Luggage: Luggage Category is expected to grow @11.8% CAGR in the future period in the KSA market but its share of the overall bags and luggage market is still dwarfed by that of bags with handbags leading the charge with majority revenue share in the overall bags market in 2025F.

Story continues

Less Popular Formats Gaining Ground: Because consumers are likely to opt for domestic destinations in the next few months along with focus on keeping a healthy lifestyle, a shift in preference towards smaller and convenient bags such as duffles, backpacks, and weekenders would be in demand. The company are also focusing on smaller products that can carry items like hand sanitizer and extra masks which can be folded up into a tiny square when not in use and other accessories such as iPhones and sunglasses.

Smart Luggage: Technology is the major boosting factor for bags and luggage market largely driven by increasing global tourism coupled with growing trend of integrating luggage with technology. Increase in Internet penetration may lead to adoption of smart luggage in KSA. However, leading manufacturers have yet to officially launch any significant attempts at "smart luggage" in the country.

The report titled " Potential Assessment In Saudi Arabia Bags & Luggage Market – Driven by Change in Lifestyle, Increasing Travel and Tourism and Customer Inclination toward High-end Brands " by Ken Research suggested that the bags and luggage market is further expected to grow in the near future owing to Change in demographics, Increase in consumer spending and Rise in E-commerce industry. The growth in domestic tourism along with surging young and women population foreseeing handbags as a style statement than its functional aspect has supplemented the market growth. The market is expected to register a positive six year CAGR of 10.1% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020-2025F.

Key Segments Covered in Saudi Arabia Bags and Luggage Market:-

By Bags and Luggage Bags Luggage

By Type of Bags Handbags Backpacks Business Bags Wallet Crossbody Bags Duffel Bags Briefcases Other Bags (Totes, Baguettes, Satchels, Flaps, Hobos, Shopper Bags, Messenger Bags, Clutches and others)

By Type of Luggage Hard Case Soft Case

By Hard Case Luggage Capacity 30-50 L 50-90L >90L Roling Totes Others such as Jewellery cases, Business case etc

By Soft Case Luggage Capacity 30-50 L 50-90L >90L Garment Bags Rolling Totes Others

By Price Range of Bags and Luggage Premium Economy Luxury

By Sales Channel of Bags and Luggage Offline Online

By Retail Format of Bags and Luggage EBOs MBOs Local Retailers

By Region Riyadh Jeddah Dammam Al khobar Mecca and Medina Others

Key Target Audience:-

Luggage Manufacturers

Bags Manufacturer

Retailers and Distributors

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2015-2020

Forecast Period: 2020–2025

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Saudi Arabia Luggage and Bags Market Introduction

Saudi Arabia Luggage and Bags Market Size, 2015-2020

Saudi Arabia Luggage and Bags Market Segmentation, 2015-2020

Growth Drivers for KSA Luggage and Bags Market

Understanding the Target Market for Bags & Luggage Industry

Recommended Store Layout & Proposed Business Framework

Landscape of Local Manufacturers, Distributors & Retailers in KSA Bags and Luggage Market

Potential B2B Partnership Strategy (Partnership with Corporate , Schools , CSD and Local Retailers )

Competition Scenario of Bags and Luggage Market in KSA

4Ps and Pricing Analysis in KSA Luggage and Bags Market

Global Practices and Global Case Scenarios that can be Adopted in KSA

Technological Innovations in Bags and Luggage Market

Consumer's Decision Making Parameters and Buying Behavior in KSA Luggage and Bags Market

Issues and Challenges in KSA Luggage and Bags Market

KSA Luggage and Bags Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2020-2025F

GTM and Market Opportunities for KSA Luggage and Bags Market

Bags and Luggage Market Saudi Arabia

Bags Market Saudi Arabia

Luggage Market Saudi Arabia

Bags and Luggage Market Size Saudi Arabia

Bags and Luggage Market Revenue Saudi Arabia

Bags and Luggage Target Market Saudi Arabia

Bags and Luggage Market Import Saudi Arabia

Bags and Luggage Production Saudi Arabia

Handbags Revenue Saudi Arabia

Business Bags Saudi Arabia

Bags and Luggage 4Ps Analysis Saudi Arabia

Bags and Luggage Distributors Saudi Arabia

Bags and Luggage Market Ecosystem Saudi Arabia

Premium Luggage Saudi Arabia

Marketing and Promotional Strategies Saudi Arabia Market

Competition Scenario Saudi Arabia Bags and Luggage Market

Saudi Arabia Bags and Luggage Competition Scenario

COVID Impact Bags and Luggage Saudi Arabia

For More Information On the research report, refer to below link:-

Saudi Arabia Bags & Luggage Market

Related Reports:-

Philippines Luggage and Bags Market Outlook to 2023 - By Bags (Handbags, Backpacks, Cross body Bags, Duffel Bags, Wallet Coin Pouches, Business Bags, Other Small Bags), By Luggage (Hard and Soft Case), By Distribution Channel

Philippines bags and Luggage Market is at the growing stage. All major international players have their presence in the market and are competing aggressively to dominate. Bags are in very high demand as compared to luggage and the global leader LVMH dominated the market. There is no major domestic designer brand in the luxury segment. The market has grown in terms of revenue due to the growth of domestic and outbound tourism, an increase in the young and working population and an increasing presence of bags and luggage retailers in the Philippines.

India Luggage and Bags Market Outlook to 2025- Growth in Outbound & Domestic Tourists Coupled with Inclination Towards Branded Luggage Supporting Market Growth)

India luggage and bags market grew at a double digit growth rate over the review period 2013-2019 and was further supported by expanding travelling based expenditure for both leisure and corporate tourism, increasing proliferation of online portals, introduction of affordable pricing products and consumer shift from unbranded to branded quality products. The entry of several inter

national players has also contributed towards the same. Strong growth was observed in Indian luggage and bags industry majorly due to high consumer demand but a depreciating USD ($) affected profitability of multiple manufacturers in India. However, stabilization of GST rate at 18% (previously 28%) created a positive impact on the consumer demand.

KSA Online Grocery Delivery Market Outlook to 2025- Driven by Changing Shopping Habits of Consumers and Regional Expansion of Local & International Players in the Kingdom

KSA Online Grocery Delivery service gained traction among consumers as it allows customers to avoid the hassle of crowds, payment & parking queues and offers convenience as one doesn't need to be at home to pick up the order. Major grocery delivery companies entered the market between 2016 and 2018. Smartphone users aged between 25 and 44, is considered an influential customer base for online grocery shopping. The industry is currently positioned in a growth stage registering a double-digit growth rate close to 44% between 2017 and 2019. Changing consumer preferences, high smartphone penetration, and regional expansion of local and international players led to the growth of online grocery services in the Kingdom. Companies have expanded their product portfolios from food & beverages to household supplies, baby food, fresh food, fish & meat, and other product categories.

Contact Us:-

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

Support@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

CONTACT: Contact Us:- Ken Research Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications Support@kenresearch.com +91-9015378249



