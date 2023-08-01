Saudi Arabia Borrowing Rate Hits Record High, Hitting Businesses
(Bloomberg) -- A key gauge of borrowing costs in Saudi Arabia has risen to a record, potentially hitting businesses and individuals at a time oil-production cuts are slowing economic growth.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Asia’s Richest Families Fuel Race for Lucrative Finance Jobs
US, Europe Are Growing Alarmed by China’s Rush Into Legacy Chips
Charles Koch-Tied Group Seeks to Block Trump From GOP Nomination
Lots of US Homeowners Want to Move. They Just Have Nowhere to Go
A 5% US Mortgage Rate Is Seen as Tipping Point to Unlock Supply
The cost of money as measured by the three-month Saudi Interbank Offered Rate, or Saibor, has climbed above 6%, even higher than it was during the 2008 global financial crisis and after oil prices collapsed in 2020.
The rate was below 1% only 18 months ago. Its rise has come as the US Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates to lower inflation, with its latest move of 25 basis points coming last week. The riyal is pegged to the dollar and the kingdom’s central bank has to follow the Fed’s decisions closely, even though Saudi inflation has been well below that of the US in the past two years.
“Rising oil prices mitigate some pain but a prolonged period of higher rates is clearly negative,” said Tarek Fadlallah, head of Nomura Holdings Inc.’s asset management arm in the Middle East.
Saudi officials have repeatedly played down concerns about tight liquidity, saying the central bank has all the necessary levers needed to support lending. SAMA, as the monetary authority is known, has resorted at times to open market operations — transactions that provide short-term liquidity to lenders.
A series of oil production cuts and lower prices may lead the kingdom’s economy to contract this year. Last week, the International Monetary Fund gave Saudi Arabia the steepest growth downgrade among major economies for this year.
Those cuts have started to boost crude prices, with Brent rising above $85 a barrel from around $72 in mid-June. Still, concerns remain that higher interest rates could stifle economic activity in the US and Europe, and Brent remains well below levels from last year, when it averaged $100 as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended energy markets.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Influencers Built Up This Wellness Startup—Until They Started Getting Sick
AI in Hollywood Has Gone From Contract Sticking Point to Existential Crisis
The Stainless-Steel Boom Is Tearing a South African Mining Region Apart
What China’s Real Estate Market Will Look Like in Five Years
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.