U.S. markets open in 4 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,245.75
    +65.50 (+1.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,537.00
    +311.00 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,302.25
    +293.25 (+2.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,907.90
    +26.80 (+1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.67
    -0.35 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,883.00
    -5.70 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    -0.22 (-0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0545
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.27
    -4.25 (-12.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2554
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6690
    +2.2250 (+1.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,573.70
    +527.87 (+1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    918.85
    +25.93 (+2.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.77
    +66.16 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

Saudi Arabia Buy Now Pay Later Markets and Investment Opportunities Report 2022-2028 Featuring tamara, Spotti, Tabby, Postpay, & Cashew Payments

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Market Share, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Q4 2021 BNPL Survey, BNPL payment in Saudi Arabia is expected to grow by 81.2% on annual basis to reach US$ 636.7 million in 2022.

Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in Saudi Arabia remains strong. The BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 42.4% during 2022-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$ 351.3 million in 2021 to reach US$ 5299.3 million by 2028.

With the awareness regarding BNPL products on the uptick in Saudi Arabia, more than 80% of the consumers said that they are keen to make use of the BNPL services in the country, According to the Q4 2021 Global BNPL Market Survey.

This change in attitude towards BNPL products is shaping the future of the payments industry in Saudi Arabia. The publisher expects the trend to continue from the short to medium-term perspective in the country. Moreover, it is further expected the total transaction volume and value for BNPL providers to increase significantly over the next four to eight quarters in the country. Consequently, the publisher maintains a robust growth outlook for the deferred payment industry in the country over the next four to eight quarters.

Global BNPL players are expanding their reach in Saudi Arabia to gain more market share

With the BNPL market in Saudi Arabia expected to grow significantly on the back of rising demand from both consumers and merchants, global BNPL firms are looking to expand their footprint in the country.

  • Egypt-based BNPL firm, Sympl, announced that the firm is considering to expand its services in the international market including Saudi Arabia. The announcement came at the time when the BNPL platform raised US$6 million for its save now pay later service in December 2021.

  • While the firm is planning to use the December 2021 funding round to expand services in Egypt, Sympl is considering to expand its product offering in Saudi Arabia when the firm raises its next funding round.

As the demand among consumers and merchants continues to grow over the next four to eight quarters, the publisher expects more global players to consider expanding their services in Saudi Arabia from the short to medium-term perspective.

BNPL companies are building partnerships with online fashion platforms to increase the consumer base in Saudi Arabia

As more and more consumers shift towards the usage of BNPL payment methods for completing their purchases in Saudi Arabia, online fashion platforms are seeking to enter into strategic partnerships with BNPL products to integrate the flexible payment method on their e-commerce websites.

  • In October 2021, Tabby one of the leading BNPL platform in Saudi Arabia and Styli, the fashion and beauty online platform in the country, entered into a strategic partnership to provide more consumers with flexible payment methods.

  • With more than 600,000 active customers and around two million monthly active users, the integration of Tabby's BNPL product on the Styli platform is expected to further boost the adoption of the BNPL payment method among consumers in the country.

Central bank makes it mandatory for BNPL firms to get a permit for offering their products in Saudi Arabia

Amid the growing adoption of BNPL products in Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Arabian central bank has made it mandatory for all buy now pay later (BNPL) firms to get a permit. Failing to get a permit from the central bank in Saudi Arabia will lead to legal actions. The announcement from the central bank comes in the midst of growing demand from industry experts to regulate the deferred payment sector.

Notably, several regulatory authorities around the world are taking measures to regulate one of the fastest-growing sectors. For instance, the Reserve Bank of Australia recently announced that BNPL firms could longer restrict the merchants from passing the surcharge fees onto the consumers in the country. Similarly, in November 2021, Bank Negara Malaysia announced that the central bank was looking to regulate the BNPL schemes under the Consumer Credit Act in 2022.

Scope

Saudi Arabia BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Saudi Arabia Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs

  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenues, 2019 - 2028

  • Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments

  • Buy Now Pay Later Merchant Commission, 2019 - 2028

  • Buy Now Pay Later Missed Payment Fee Revenue, 2019 - 2028

  • Buy Now Pay Later Pay Now & Other Income, 2019 - 2028

  • Buy Now Pay Later Accounts, 2019 - 2028

  • Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt, 2019 - 2028

Saudi Arabia Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players

  • tamara

  • Spotti

  • Tabby

  • Postpay

  • Cashew Payments

Saudi Arabia Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel: Market Size and Forecast

  • Online Channel

  • POS Channel

Saudi Arabia Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Saudi Arabia Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Saudi Arabia Buy Now Pay Later in Leisure & Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Saudi Arabia Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Saudi Arabia Buy Now Pay Later in Other: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Saudi Arabia Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

  • Buy Now Pay Later Sales Uplift by Product Category

  • Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Age Group

  • Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Share by Income

  • Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Value Share by Gender

  • Buy Now Pay Later Adoption Rationale Gross Merchandise Value Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hmjs00

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Ford earnings beat expectations, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down the latest earnings report for Ford.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.

  • Tesla Investors Send a Serious Warning to Elon Musk

    The billionaire and CEO of the premium electric vehicle maker just spent most of April discussing another company.

  • Stocks: We're 'nearing peak bear sentiment' on Big Tech, analyst says

    The selling pressure in tech stocks amid slowing growth and rising interest rates is so brutal that an end has to be in sight, according to one tech analyst.

  • Here's what convinced Warren Buffett to pile into this oil company

    As investors grapple with a frustrating trading environment this year, one veteran portfolio manager has a unique perspective on why Buffett is piling into the oil company.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 3 Stocks for Triple-Digit Returns

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. It will be interesting to see, in the coming weeks, just how these cross currents impact the markets

  • Nvidia, AMD, Semiconductor Stocks Hit Despite Chip Shortage

    Shares of the major semiconductor producers have been heavily pressured even in the face of strong and broad demand for chips. The shares of Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices , Micron Technology , Texas Instruments and even Intel have fallen sharply. This year, Nvidia shares have lost 36% of their value, AMD shares have shed 41%, and Micron is down 28%.

  • Vale Unveils ‘Massive’ Buyback Program Amid Iron Windfall

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA unveiled its biggest-ever share buyback program as the Brazilian iron ore and nickel giant rewards shareholders concerned by softening Chinese demand.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsThe w

  • Teladoc Tumbled 38% After Big First-Quarter Loss. Is It Just a Pandemic Play?

    The telemedicine company took a noncash goodwill impairment charge of $6.6 billion in the first quarter, dragging down its results.

  • Pinterest reports earnings beat, PayPal earnings in line with estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo breaks down Pinterest and PayPal's Q1 earnings reports.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% to 81% That Are Screaming Buys

    The Nasdaq Composite index is 20% off its all-time high, but even that much damage is not entirely reflective of the pain many investors in the tech space have felt. Despite remaining strong financially and operationally, dozens of technology companies are down more than 40% from their all-time highs. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are both in this group, falling 81% and 62%, respectively, from their all-time highs even though the companies are seeing impressive adoption rates and financial improvements.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Facebook Leads Earnings Winners Late After Market Bounce Fizzles; ARK Stock Teladoc Crashes

    Wednesday's stock market rebound fizzled. Facebook, Qualcomm jumped late on earnings. But ARK Stock Teladoc plunged.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Growth Stocks She Just Bought

    Here's why ARK Invest's lead stock picker thinks these beaten-down growth shares can bounce back.

  • Warren Buffett's simple investing advice that's beaten most pros for 12 straight years: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

  • PayPal cuts earnings outlook, but stock gains with new targets seen as ‘achievable’

    Shares of PayPal Holdings Inc. have taken a beating this year, but they were headed about 4% higher in after-hours trading Wednesday even as the payment-technology company cut its full-year outlook and revoked its medium-term forecast in conjunction with its latest earnings report.

  • Meta Shares Soar as Facebook Returns to User Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc. surged during pre-market hours Thursday, a day after reporting its main platform added more users than projected in the first quarter, potentially staving off concerns that the company is losing momentum as a new generation flocks to younger sites like TikTok.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland a

  • Google stock ‘is really, really cheap,’ analyst says

    MoffettNathanson Senior Research Analyst Michael Nathanson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss quarterly earnings report data for Google parent company Alphabet and the outlook for ad revenue growth as advertisers look to YouTube rival TikTok.

  • More NYC Apartment Renters Are Moving Out Instead of Paying Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- More New York apartment renters are declining to renew leases as they’re being presented with post-pandemic rate increases, landlord Equity Residential said.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesDeal

  • Meta stock pops after hours on earnings, daily active users

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down better than expected quarterly earnings for Facebook parent Meta.

  • Meta’s Jump Accounts for One-Third of Nasdaq 100 Futures Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. is fueling gains in Nasdaq 100 futures as it surged in premarket trading after the social network added more users than projected.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 Mon